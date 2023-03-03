Judge says Sally Rugg returning to work for Monique Ryan may be ‘simply unworkable’

Paul Karp
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Joel Carrett/AAP</span>
Photograph: Joel Carrett/AAP

The judge in Sally Rugg’s federal court case against the independent MP Monique Ryan and the commonwealth has warned it may be “simply unworkable” for her to return to work pending the final hearing.

In a hearing on Friday after the breakdown of mediation, Justice Debra Mortimer said she had never “seen a case like this” – of an employee seeking an interim injunction to keep their job in what both Rugg and Ryan accepted was an “intense, personal working relationship”.

Rugg has sued the commonwealth and Ryan for alleged adverse action after the MP purportedly dismissed her chief of staff from her employment for refusing to work unreasonable additional hours.

Friday’s hearing contained fresh revelations about the breakdown of Ryan and Rugg’s relationship, including that Ryan cited Rugg’s decision to travel by aeroplane while she had Covid as a reason for losing trust and confidence in her.

Rugg’s counsel, Angel Aleksov, told the court that Rugg’s salary of a little over $136,607 plus a payment of $30,205 for working some additional hours “doesn’t justify working 70 hours a week, week-in, week-out”.

Related: Sally Rugg alleges ‘systematic’ breach of labour standards after mediation with Monique Ryan fails

Justice Mortimer suggested the full case could take two weeks to hear, and may require evidence about what “reasonable hours” staffers in parliament work, including evidence from “staffers of other politicians”.

Aleksov said that Rugg was “pushed or jostled” to resign on 23 December. But he said termination of her employment was not effective until 31 January, a date later pushed back by undertakings to wait for the hearing on 3 March. Rugg should be allowed to return to work, he said.

He revealed that, despite having the “day to day” description of chief of staff, Rugg’s role was actually classified as a “non-senior role” under the workplace pay deal.

Aleksov said that Rugg exercised a right in the Fair Work Act to refuse unreasonable additional hours and was the subject of “retaliation” as a result. Aleksov submitted that staffers’ eligibility for a payment of $32,000 for additional hours could increase what was reasonable, but did not justify Rugg’s workload, which included Ryan’s request for her to do community work on weekends.

But Justice Mortimer cast doubt on whether it would be convenient to order that Rugg keep her job pending the full trial, suggesting she was “inviting the court to supervise” her working relationship with Ryan or else the relationship would be “simply unworkable”.

Mortimer questioned how “two people who have different views” about what reasonable hours are can be “ordered to continue to work together”.

Aleksov said that Rugg was not “work-shy” and she could do community engagement work, provided that tasks were reprioritised and some of her other duties were given to other staff.

He played down the formal warning that Rugg received for travelling by aeroplane with Covid, explaining that Rugg had doctor’s advice to return home, which implicitly condoned flying home.

The parties also fell into dispute about whether Rugg would have a job to return to. Rugg cited evidence from a work Slack channel that Ryan had a new acting chief of staff “seconded from a private organisation”, which Aleksov later revealed was Climate 200.

Aleksov argued that because the replacement staffer is privately funded, there is still a Member of Parliamentary Staff Act funded-position for Rugg to go back to.

Simon Holmes à Court told Guardian Australia that Climate 200 had not provided a new chief of staff to Ryan. Rather, “a staff member of Climate 200 approached their manager asking for leave without pay in order to fill the gap in Ryan’s office”, he said.

“[This was done] completely at arm’s length, with no initiation from Climate 200.”

Ryan’s counsel, Matthew Minucci, submitted that there was no prima facie case for Ryan to answer and, if there were, it was an “extraordinarily weak” one.

Minucci argued that Rugg had quit her job, citing an Instagram post from her private account that she had “left” her job, and that she had returned her work laptop and refused to forward emails.

Both Ryan and the commonwealth, through counsel Nick Harrington, argued that it was now inappropriate for Rugg to return to work. They cited the fact Rugg and Ryan are in dispute about the nature of her role and hours of work.

Harrington cited Rugg’s intention to add a claim of “serious contravention” by the commonwealth for the “knowing and systematic” breach of labour standards as evidence the legal conflict was “escalating not de-escalating”.

Justice Mortimer adjourned the matter to Tuesday 9.30am for orders and publication of reasons. Rugg remains employed on miscellaneous leave until then.

Latest Stories

  • Senators beat Rangers 5-3 to spoil Patrick Kane's debut

    NEW YORK (AP) — The night was supposed to belong to Patrick Kane but it was former Ranger Derick Brassard who ultimately claimed the Manhattan spotlight for the surging Ottawa Senators . Claude Giroux broke a tie early in the third period and Brassard scored twice in his 1,000th career game as the Senators beat New York 5-3 on Thursday night to spoil Kane’s Rangers debut. “I just came in and tried to play hard,'' said the 35-year-old Brassard, who played parts of four seasons for the Rangers, wh

  • Here’s Why Both Ford and GM Have Shut Down Pickup Production

    The work stoppages are temporary—and for two very different reasons.

  • India's top court orders probe of Adani business group

    India’s top court on Thursday ordered an expert committee to investigate any regulatory failures related to the country's second-largest conglomerate, the Adani Group. The investigation was prompted by allegations made by U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research in a report that accused Adani companies of engaging in market manipulation and other fraudulent practices. Shares in the group's flagship, Adani Enterprises, and other affiliated companies have lost tens of billions of dollars in market value since Hindenburg issued its report.

  • Nunavut judge blocks legal move by protestors who tried to sue Baffinland

    A group of Inuit who tried to get a legal injunction against Baffinland Iron Mines won't be allowed to do so. In 2021, Baffinland filed an injunction against a group that had temporarily blockaded the mine's airstrip. They won the injunction, banning protesters from obstructing mine operations. Then last summer, several individuals filed a counterclaim, arguing they had standing under the Nunavut Environment Rights Act to prevent the mine from emitting noise and dust pollution into the surroundi

  • Millennial Investors: Buy This Dividend Stock for Early Retirement

    Millennials have a lot to worry about right now, but don't let retirement get away from you! Keep putting cash aside in a dividend stock like this instead. The post Millennial Investors: Buy This Dividend Stock for Early Retirement appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily

    A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. See: What Is the Standard Deduction for People...

  • Nordstrom closing all of its Canadian stores, cutting 2,500 jobs

    TORONTO — Nordstrom Inc. is closing all of its Canadian stores and cutting 2,500 jobs as it winds down operations in the country. The Seattle-based retailer has six Nordstrom and seven Nordstrom Rack stores in Canada, which it announced Thursday will be shuttered by late June. Its e-commerce business, nordstrom.ca, was due to cease operations by the end of the day. Chief executive Erik Nordstrom said the closures were the result of regular reviews the company conducts that challenged its longtim

  • Tesla says it will cut costs of next generation cars in half

    Tesla says it will cut the cost of its next generation of vehicles in half, largely by using innovative manufacturing techniques and smaller factories. CEO Elon Musk and other executives outlined the goals during a 3 1/2-hour investor day presentation at Tesla's Austin, Texas, headquarters Wednesday as they presented the company's third master plan. The changes could bring the cost of a new generation of vehicles to around $25,000.

  • Is $4 Million Enough to Retire on at 55?

    A $4 million nest egg will likely allow you to retire comfortably at age 55. The major challenge will be accumulating that much capital by 55 – about a decade before most people stop working. Other issues include the need to … Continue reading → The post Is $4 Million Enough to Retire on at 55? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil and gas investment in Canada to hit $40 billion in 2023, industry group says

    CALGARY — Investment in oil and gas production in Canada will jump by 11 per cent to hit $40 billion in 2023, the country's largest fossil fuel industry group said Wednesday. The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers said spending in the oilpatch in 2023 is expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels, three years after the arrival of COVID-19 decimated global commodity prices. “It feels pretty good. It’s a significant milestone for sure," said CAPP president and CEO Lisa Baiton. "It’s a pretty

  • Big Oil to take centerstage at Houston meet as markets, alliances shift

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Top energy executives and officials from around the world will descend on Houston next week just as the political fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine a year ago continues to distort global oil supply lines and put long-term energy security front of mind for governments. Oil company chiefs and ministers will make their case for investment in all forms of energy - fossil fuels and renewables - to meet rising demand and at the same time accelerate the move toward the low-carbon industry of the future. A record 7,000 people have signed up for the week-long CERAWeek discussion of fossil fuels, clean energy, advanced energy storage.

  • Ecuador’s Oil Industry Is In Deep Crisis

    Ecuador’s national oil company Petroecuador declared a force majeure on almost all of its production last week as problems seem to continue to pile up for the country’s crisis-stricken oil industry

  • Russia’s Latest Output Cut Shows Its Oil Weapon Is Weakening

    Russia is set to cut its crude oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in March, and the move could have significant implications for oil markets

  • Former FTX Engineering Director Nishad Singh Pleads Guilty to Criminal Charges

    Former FTX Director of Engineering Nishad Singh pleaded guilty to six criminal charges in a New York court on Tuesday. Singh has been looking for a plea deal with prosecutors last month, as first reported by Reuters. CoinDesk Global Policy and Regulation Managing Editor Nikhilesh De discusses what this could mean for Sam Bankman-Fried, as Singh worked with him at the defunct crypto exchange.

  • Need Help With Your Asset Allocation in Retirement? Use This Bucket Approach From Morningstar

    Thanks to target date funds and some simple rules of thumb, picking a mix of stocks, bonds and cash is pretty straightforward while you're still saving for retirement. According to conventional wisdom, the further out from retirement you are, the … Continue reading → The post Need Help With Your Asset Allocation in Retirement? Use This Bucket Approach From Morningstar appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Shopify creates new career tracks with even compensation for managers and 'crafters'

    OTTAWA — Shopify Inc. is revamping its staffing and compensation model. The Ottawa-based e-commerce company says staff will now be split into two career tracks: managers and crafters. Compensation levels will be equivalent regardless of whether someone chooses to be a manager or a crafter. Shopify says the model will reward people for the impact they make on the company regardless of whether they are a manager or not. It adds the model bucks trends that saw companies only succeed at incentivizin

  • 6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable

    One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Do You Know: What Is the Standard Deduction...

  • More Than Half of U.S. Adults Are ‘Jeopardizing’ Retirement Preparedness With Poor Life Expectancy Knowledge, Report Says

    One of the keys to a comfortable retirement is building enough wealth to ensure you don't run out of money while you're still alive. This requires familiarity with average life expectancies, but not...

  • Lithium Americas starts construction at Thacker Pass in Nevada

    Lithium Americas Corp said on Thursday it has begun construction at its Thacker Pass lithium project in Nevada. The company's announcement follows a federal court ruling from February that rejected claims that the project would cause unnecessary harm to the environment or wildlife and allowed construction to start. The proposed mine has the potential to be North America's largest source of lithium for electric vehicle batteries and would aid in U.S. President Joe Biden's efforts to reduce dependence on Chinese supplies for the metal.

  • Russia's Avtovaz sales up 4.7% annually in Feb

    Avtovaz, Russia's largest car maker, said on Thursday that sales rose 4.7% on an annual basis in February, to a total of 23,437 vehicles. Traditionally reliant on Western parts and investment, Russia's car industry has been one of the hardest hit by Western sanctions and the fallout of Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine. Overall Russian car sales collapsed by 58.8% in 2022, according to the Association of European Businesses, which collates sales data from all major manufacturers.