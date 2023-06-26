Judge who said men could become fully legal women will rule on Scotland gender self-ID law

Humza Yousaf, the new First Minister, is pressing ahead with the judicial review - Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images

A judge who ruled that biological men can legally become women is to preside over a court showdown between the UK and Scottish governments over Nicola Sturgeon’s self-ID gender laws.

The Daily Telegraph can disclose that the Court of Session has scheduled a hearing in September 2023 that is expected to last three days, as Humza Yousaf attempts to overturn the UK Government’s veto of the reforms.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Judge Lady Haldane will preside over the case after ruling in December 2022 that biological men can legally gain women’s legal protections if they obtained a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC).

A feminist group urged her to strike down Scottish government guidance that stated trans women with GRCs should be counted as women for the purposes of gender quotas on public boards.

But the judge sided with Scottish ministers, who argued a 2004 law that first introduced GRCs was intended to change a person’s legal sex “for all purposes”.

Lady Haldane stated that sex is “not limited to biological or birth sex” and that a trans person’s legal gender “is female, or male, according to the terms of their GRC”.

While GRCs are only available to people with a formal medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria, the SNP’s Gender Recognition Reform (GRR) Bill would allow Scots to change their legal gender by simply signing a statutory declaration.

It would also drastically lower the time period in which someone must live in their “acquired gender” from two years to as little as six months and allow 16 and 17-year-olds to obtain GRCs for the first time.

Lady Shona Haldane stated that sex is ‘not limited to biological or birth sex’

There was a huge public backlash against the reforms after trans predator Isla Bryson was initially sent to a women’s prison after being convicted of two rapes.

Although Bryson had not legally changed gender, Scottish Prison Service guidance at the time stated that trans criminals should be sent to the jail that matched their self-identified gender that they were living in before their conviction.

Alister Jack, the Scottish Secretary, vetoed the GRR Bill by tabling an order under Section 35 of the Scotland Act, the first time this power had ever been used. He argued that the gender reforms undermined UK-wide protections for women.

Ms Sturgeon claimed that legal action to overturn the veto was inevitable before her sudden resignation in February 2023. Mr Yousaf announced in April 2023 that he intended to press ahead with a petition for judicial review.

The First Minister argued this was “now our only means of defending our Parliament’s democracy from the Westminster veto”, despite expert warnings the move has little chance of success.

The Court of Session has now informed both sides that the case will proceed. The hearing has been scheduled to take place between Sept 19 to 21 2023, with a fourth day pencilled in on Sept 22 if the case takes longer than expected.

The court has also asked both sides to submit paperwork to support their cases over the summer before the hearing.

‘Legislation would have an adverse effect’

A UK Government spokesman said it “will robustly defend the Secretary of State’s decision to prevent the Scottish Government’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill from becoming law”.

He added: “We are clear that the proposed legislation would have an adverse effect on reserved matters, including on the operation of the law as it applies to Great Britain-wide equalities protections.”

Story continues

Nicola Sturgeon claimed that legal action to overturn the veto was inevitable - Jane Barlow/PA

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on live legal proceedings.”

Although December 2022’s ruling by Lady Haldane was technically a victory for the Scottish Government, it undermined Ms Sturgeon’s attempts at the time to portray the GRR Bill as an administrative change.

The judgment confirmed GRCs were documents that carried significant legal weight and bestowed new rights on those who held them.

Lord Hope of Craighead, a former deputy president of the UK Supreme Court, warned earlier in 2023 that the Scottish Government had a “very low” chance of success of winning a judicial review action and questioned whether Ms Sturgeon’s planned legal action was a “sensible use of public money”.

Mr Yousaf’s decision to go to court also risks further deepening the divisions among the Nationalists about the legislation. He was the only one of the three leadership candidates in the race to succeed Ms Sturgeon who backed it.

The Bill is also deeply unpopular with the public and court action could further damage the SNP’s poll ratings, which are already in decline amid the police investigation into the party’s finances.

Expenses to taxpayer in six figures

Kate Harris, a co-founder of the LGB Alliance, said the prospect of a four-day hearing suggested taxpayers would be left to pick up huge costs

The SNP has refused to say how much it expects its court challenge to cost the public purse but previous, less complex cases have seen legal expenses run well into six figures.

“Polling has consistently shown that the Scottish public opposes this legislation and are sick to death of hearing about it,” Ms Harris said.

“So why on earth would Humza Yousaf decide to hang his hat on the peg that helped ruin Nicola Sturgeon’s career?

“It beggars belief that he would follow the same unpopular path, and now we find out the hearing could take four days. What’s the cost of that going to be?”

She added: “The vast, vast majority of the public want to get the NHS, the ferries and education sorted. So this is a massive political misjudgment by Humza Yousaf.

“It’s pretty clear he’ll lose the case, and what will he be left with? More embarrassment, more mess, more egg on his face,” she added.