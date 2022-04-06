Ed Sheeran wins High Court copyright battle with Sami Switch over hit song Shape Of You

Tristan Kirk
·3 min read
Ed Sheeran is set to find out the result of his High Court battle over the copyright of his 2017 hit Shape Of You (PA) (PA Wire)
Ed Sheeran is set to find out the result of his High Court battle over the copyright of his 2017 hit Shape Of You (PA) (PA Wire)

Ed Sheeran has won a High Court battle over the copyright of his chart-topping 2017 single Shape of You, after fending off allegations that he is a musical “magpie” who steals from other artists.

The 31-year-old star was accused of ripping off 2015 song Oh Why by grime artist Sami Chokri when he wrote the No1 hit with Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid and producer Steven McCutcheon.

Chokri – who performs as Sami Switch – and his co-writer Ross O’Donoghue, claimed an “Oh I” hook in Shape Of You was “strikingly similar” to the “Oh Why” refrain in their track.

Sheeran was accused of being a “magpie” by taking ideas from lesser known songwriters without credit, but he denied the claim during an 11-day High Court trial.

(PA Wire)
(PA Wire)

On Wednesday morning, Mr Justice Zacaroli delivered his verdict in the case, finding that Shape of You had not infringed the copyright of the creators of ‘Oh Why’.

The judge found Sheeran had not even heard the “Oh Why” song before writing his own hit, ruling he did not deliberately or subconsciously steal from it.

“While there are similarities between the Oh Why hook and the Oh I phrase, there are also significant differences,” he said.

Calling the copyright claim “speculative,” he added: “My analysis of the musical elements of Shape more broadly, of the writing process and the evolution of the Oh I phrase is that these provide compelling evidence that the Oh I phrase originated from sources other than Oh Why.”

Sheeran brought the initial legal claim, seeking a declaration that there had not been an infringement of copyright, and he gave evidence during the trial to deny taking ideas without credit. He said he did not recall meeting Chokri at a party in a Nando’s restaurant in central London, and denied the ‘Oh why’ song had been passed to him by his friend, the late music producer Jamal Edwards.

Sheeran said he “always tried to be completely fair in crediting anyone who makes any contribution to any song I write”, adding that he had been “as scrupulous as I possibly can and have even given credits to people who I believe may have been no more than a mere influence for a song-writing element”.

Ed Sheeran - In pictures

Describing his writing process, the singer said he has “no premediated thought process” and “almost all of my songs are written in under two hours”.

The winner of six Brit Awards and four Grammys told the court he was trying to “clear my name” and denied using litigation to “intimidate” Chokri and Mr O’Donoghue into abandoning the copyright dispute.

His barrister, Ian Mill QC, said the legal battle had been “deeply traumatising” for Sheeran, while McDaid gave evidence to defend their writing session at the Rokstone Studios on October 12 2016.

Describing a “frenetic, rapid process”, he said all three of them chipped in with “ideas for melody and lyrics” and added that Sheeran is “the fastest and most prolific songwriter I have ever worked with”.

In his evidence, Chokri said he was “shocked” when he first heard Shape of You on the radio, having allegedly tried to get Sheeran to listen to his music because he was “inspired by his success and stardom”.

The grime artist claimed Sheeran “stole” part of his song.

The court heard £2.2 million in royalties for Shape of You, a worldwide hit and top streaming track on Spotify, had been frozen during the legal battle.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs consistency against rivals gives fans reason to believe

    On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar assesses a series of significant wins for the Maple Leafs against their biggest rivals, a trend that should give Toronto fans reason to believe their team is ready to perform in the playoffs.

  • Yandle scratch justifiable but also unnecessary move from Flyers

    The Ironman Burden is real, but the Philadelphia Flyers had no reason to flex on the idea of meritocracy by scratching Keith Yandle and ending his consecutive games streak.

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Spirit rout Pride to remain unbeaten in NWSL Challenge Cup

    The Washington Spirit remained unbeaten after a 4-1 win over the Orlando Pride on Sunday afternoon in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action. Washington entered the game 0-0-3 while Orlando was also looking to get their first win with an 0-2-1 record, but it was the Spirit who dominated the game from the get-go. Washington got on the board right before half-time as Ashley Sanchez scored in the 43rd minute and they followed that up with a goal from Andi Sullivan at the 45th minute. T

  • Fleury stays unbeaten with Wild with 3-1 win over Hurricanes

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 37 saves in another victory since joining Minnesota less than two weeks ago, as the Wild beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 on Saturday night. Mats Zuccarello and Kirill Kaprizov each had a goal and an assist for the Wild, who won for the eighth time in their last nine games and extended their points streak to nine games. Dmitry Kulikov also scored. Fleury is 3-0-0 since he was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks. He has stopped 92 of 96 shots in those

  • P.K. Subban earns 27 penalty minutes and ejection after standing up for teammate

    P.K. Subban was given an early exit from Sunday's game after fighting Oliver Wahlstrom.

  • Fallout of Jay Beagle's actions sheds light on NHL's systemic violence problem

    Violence in hockey is regularly on display. What sits beneath the surface is how race impacts the perception of fighting in the NHL and other professional sports leagues.

  • Gary Trent Jr. makes it clear Raptors have higher ambitions than play-in game

    Gary Trent Jr. met with reporters after the Raptors beat the Magic for their fifth straight win. He discussed how team chemistry impacts on-court success, what he’s been seeing out of Fred VanVleet lately, and how Toronto is setting the bar much higher than the play-in game. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ryan Getzlaf to retire after 17 seasons with Anaheim Ducks

    Ryan Getzlaf may have had more to give, but he's walking away from his tremendous career at the end of the season.

  • Family of Mike Bossy says Islanders great 'resting peacefully' at home, continues cancer battle

    The family of Hall of Fame member and New York Islanders great Mike Bossy says he is resting peacefully at home while continuing his battle with lung cancer, according to Quebec-based sports channel TVA Sports on Monday. The news comes contrary to a report by The Hockey News saying Bossy, 65, had entered palliative care. CBC Sports has not independently confirmed either report. Bossy, an eight-time all-star, announced last October he had been diagnosed with the disease. The illness forced him to

  • Barzal, Varlamov help Islanders beat rival Rangers 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots for his 36th career shutout and the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 3-0 on Friday night. Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin also scored for the Islanders, who have won three straight and seven of 10. Varlamov, who had 10 shutouts last season — including four against the Rangers — got his second this season. Long considered out of the playoff picture, the Islanders pulled within 13 points of Washington f

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Kyle Lowry’s return to Toronto will be incredible

    Kyle Lowry could have returned to Toronto earlier in the season but decided not to because of capacity limitations. Now, the greatest player in Raptors franchise history is set to come back to the place he called home for almost a decade. There’s a very valuable win on the table. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Kyle Lowry gets massive ovation, epic tribute video in return to Toronto

    The greatest Raptor of all-time came home to a hero's welcome.

  • McIntosh, Knox break own national records at Canadian swimming trials in Victoria

    Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15). The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place fin

  • 14-year-old surfer from N.S. heading to national competition in B.C.

    A 14-year-old surfer from the Halifax area is heading to B.C. this weekend to represent Nova Scotia at a national competition. Juniper Balch of Lawrencetown is no stranger to breaking down barriers in the largely white sport. She's the only Black surfer to compete in her age category in the province, her mom said. As a volunteer with the North Preston Surf Program, Balch also helps introduce other Black youth to the sport that she fell in love with as a seven-year-old. "Maybe I'll see one or two

  • Haula scores two goals, Bruins beat Blue Jackets 5-2

    BOSTON (AP) — Erik Haula scored his second goal of the game with just under 4 minutes left to break a tie and the Boston Bruins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 on Saturday night in the first of a home-and-home between the teams. Brad Marchand scored his 31st of the season, and Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle each added an empty-netter for Boston. Jeremy Swayman made 22 saves for the Bruins, who have won six of their past seven games and improved 16-3-1 in the last 20. Gustav Nyquist and Justin

  • Wings end 6-game skid, Nedeljkovic has 47 saves vs. Bruins

    DETROIT (AP) — Jakub Vrána had a goal and an assist, Alex Nedeljkovic made a season-high 47 saves and had an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Boston Bruins 5-3 on Tuesday night. The victory snapped a six-game losing streak for Detroit and halted Boston’s three-game win streak. Dylan Larkin, Michael Rasmussen, Filip Zadina and Sam Gagner also scored for Detroit. The Bruins got goals from Erik Haula, Brandon Carlo and Patrice Bergeron, and Jeremy Swayman made 24 saves. Zadina broke a

  • Ducks' Trevor Zegras rips Jay Beagle for 'embarrassing' attack on Troy Terry

    Ducks rookie sensation Trevor Zegras was fuming over Jay Beagle's antics toward teammate Troy Terry late in the third period of Anaheim's blowout win.