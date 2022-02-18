Judge rules Trump must testify in New York attorney general's probe

JOHN SANTUCCI and AARON KATERSKY
A judge has ruled that former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children must testify in the investigation by the New York state attorney general into the family's business practices.

The argument that Trump, his eldest son Donald Jr. and his eldest daughter Ivanka put forth to try and quash subpoenas for testimony and evidence "completely misses the mark," Judge Arthur Engoron of the New York State Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

The judge gave the Trumps 21 days to sit for depositions.

The Trumps had argued that it was improper for the attorney general's office to issue subpoenas for its civil investigation while the Manhattan District Attorney's office is still conducting its separate criminal probe.

MORE: 'Significant evidence' of alleged fraud in Trump business investigation, NY AG says

"This argument completely misses the mark. Neither OAG nor the Manhattan District Attorney's office has subpoenaed the New Trump Respondents to appear before a grand jury," Judge Engoron's decision said. "The New Trump Respondents' argument overlooks the salient fact that they have an absolute right to refuse to answer questions that they claim may incriminate them."

The judge noted that when Trump's son Eric sat for a deposition two years ago as part of the same investigation, he invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination more than 500 times.

PHOTO: President-elect Donald Trump holds a press conference at Trump Tower with his daughter Ivanka Trump, left, and Donald Trump Jr., right, Jan. 11, 2017, in New York. (The Washington Post via Getty Images, FILE)
PHOTO: President-elect Donald Trump holds a press conference at Trump Tower with his daughter Ivanka Trump, left, and Donald Trump Jr., right, Jan. 11, 2017, in New York. (The Washington Post via Getty Images, FILE)

"Today, justice prevailed," said New York Attorney General Letitia James of the decision. "Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump have been ordered by the court to comply with our lawful investigation into Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization's financial dealings. No one will be permitted to stand in the way of the pursuit of justice, no matter how powerful they are. No one is above the law."

Trump, in a statement, blasted the probe following the judge's ruling.

"She is doing everything within their corrupt discretion to interfere with my business relationships, and with the political process," he said of James. "It is a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in history -- and remember, I can’t get a fair hearing in New York because of the hatred of me by Judges and the judiciary. It is not possible!"

MORE: Manhattan DA charges Trump's company, CFO with tax fraud

Alan Futerfas, an attorney for the Trump family, told ABC News that the Trumps intend to appeal the decision.

Trump argued the investigation into his business practices is overtly political and cited statements James made during and after her campaign for attorney general about her intentions to investigate the former president and his family's real estate firm.

The judge found those statements had no bearing on the legitimacy of the subpoenas.

MORE: Eldest Trump children won't comply with subpoenas from New York attorney general

"Attorney General James, just like respondent Donald J. Trump, was not deprived of her First Amendment rights to free speech when she was a politician running for a public office with investigatory powers," the decision said.

"The abhorrent statements made by Letitia leave no doubt that this is yet another politically motivated witch-hunt," Trump attorney Alina Habba said in response to the ruling. "The court clearly had its mind made up and had no interest in engaging in impartial discourse on this critically important issue."

Judge rules Trump must testify in New York attorney general's probe originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

