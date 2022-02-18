Judge rules Donald Trump must testify in New York investigation

·3 min read
Donald Trump with his son, Donald Trump Jr, and daughter Ivanka
A judge has ruled that Donald Trump and two of his children must testify in a New York investigation

Former US President Donald Trump and two of his children must answer questions under oath in a New York investigation into their business practices, a judge has ruled.

New York's attorney general has accused the Trump Organization of obtaining tax breaks and loans through "fraudulent or misleading asset valuations".

Mr Trump must sit for sworn testimony within 21 days.

He denies the accusations, and is expected to appeal the decision.

He could also invoke his right to remain silent in any deposition.

The Trump Organization said in a statement to the BBC: "The entire system is corrupt."

On Thursday, New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron said that Mr Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr, 44, and daughter Ivanka Trump, 40, must each comply with legal orders that prosecutors issued in December.

New York Attorney General Letitia James' investigation had uncovered "copious evidence of possible financial fraud", the judge said, giving her a "clear right" to question under oath the former president and two of his children involved in the business.

Mr Trump, 75, has called the investigation politically motivated and a "witch-hunt" by Ms James, a Democrat.

A rough day

Analysis box by Anthony Zurcher, North America reporter
Analysis box by Anthony Zurcher, North America reporter

Whether Donald Trump will actually answer questions under oath about his business practices is an open question.

An appeal is almost certainly forthcoming. And if that is unsuccessful, Mr Trump may decline to answer the questions, as his son Eric Trump did under similar circumstances in 2020.

That's what the former president's lawyers are already recommending. Having their client sit for what would surely be a multi-hour grilling by New York lawyers looking for verbal missteps or contradictory assertions is not their idea of sound legal strategy.

This is far from the end of the line, but it still was a rough day for the former president. This civil case, and the criminal probe in Manhattan, aren't going away anytime soon. And having a judge, in a written order, say that there is "copious evidence of fraud" isn't a good look - particularly for a man who likes to boast of his unparalleled business acumen.

The investigation, which was opened in 2019, aims to prove the government's claims that Mr Trump inflated the value of his assets to banks when seeking loans. The fraud is alleged to have taken place before he took office.

Attorneys for Mr Trump had attempted to sue Ms James in a bid to prevent her from questioning the former president and his children.

Ms James hailed the judge's decision as a victory, saying that "justice has prevailed".

The civil case is separate to a Manhattan criminal investigation into the Trump Organization's practices.

In court, attorneys for Mr Trump argued that testifying in the civil case would improperly allow the state to circumvent a law that bars prosecutors from calling someone to testify before a criminal grand jury unless they are granted immunity.

"If she [Ms James] wants sworn testimony from my client, he's entitled to immunity," Mr Trump's defence attorney, Ronald Fischetti said.

"He gets immunity for what he says, or he gets nothing".

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Papa John's Founder John Schnatter Announced As CPAC Speaker

    The pizza magnate, who left his business after racist remarks and using a racial slur, is slated to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference next week.

  • Ottawa police say truck protest action is imminent

    Steve Bell, interim chief of the Ottawa police, says enforcement against protesters camped outside Parliament Hill and along downtown streets is "imminent." (Feb. 17)

  • Canada protests: Police warn Ottawa truckers of 'imminent' action

    Police have set up checkpoints around the site and said it was demonstrators' last chance to leave.

  • Ex-NY Times columnist ineligible to run for Oregon governor

    SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Supreme Court ruled Thursday that former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof doesn't meet the state’s three-year residency requirement to run for governor, leaving the former candidate with a sizable war chest and no plans for the future. The justices upheld a decision in January by Oregon election officials that the former journalist did not meet the qualifications, citing in particular that Kristof voted in New York in 2020. “The choice of where to register

  • Mali conflict: Macron announces troops to leave after nine years

    France says growing hostility from Mali's new military junta forced the withdrawal

  • Ecuador approves measure regulating abortion for rape cases

    QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuadorian legislators approved a measure Thursday setting regulations for terminating pregnancies resulting from rape, following a Constitutional Court ruling that decriminalized such abortions. Previously, Ecuador allowed abortions only when a woman's life was endangered by pregnancy. Passed on a 75-41 vote, with 14 lawmakers abstaining, the new measure allows abortions up to 12 weeks of pregnancy for adult women in urban areas and up to 16 weeks for minors and adults in

  • Trump must testify in New York investigation, judge rules

    NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in New York state’s civil investigation into his business practices, a judge ruled Thursday. Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., to comply with subpoenas issued in December by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Trump and his two children must sit for depositions within 21 days, Engoron said following a two-hour hearing with lawyers for the Trumps and James

  • The potential financial consequences for protesters in Ottawa

    The Emergencies Act gives authorities the power to freeze the finances of those connected to blockades and protests, and the consequences could last long after the demonstrations end.

  • Police make arrests as Ottawa blockade members defy orders to leave

    OTTAWA — Police made several arrests in Ottawa late Thursday as antigovernment demonstrators with large trucks continued to ignore demands they leave an ongoing blockade that has antagonized residents. One man sporting an orange hat was put in handcuffs near Parliament Hill and told there was an outstanding warrant against him before being led away. Another was wrestled to the ground and carried to a waiting police car by more than six officers, while at least a dozen others formed a barricade a

  • Tesla faces another US investigation: Unexpected braking

    DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators have launched another investigation of Tesla, this time tied to complaints that its cars can stop on roads for no apparent reason. The government says it has 354 complaints from owners during the past nine months about “phantom braking" in Tesla Models 3 and Y. The probe covers an estimated 416,000 vehicles from the 2021 and 2022 model years. No crashes or injuries were reported. The vehicles are equipped with partially automated driver-assist features

  • UPDATE 5-Trump, children are ordered to testify in N.Y. attorney general probe

    A New York judge ruled on Thursday that former U.S. President Donald Trump and two of his adult children must answer questions under oath within 21 days in the state attorney general's civil probe into their family company. Justice Arthur Engoron of the New York state court in Manhattan ruled in favor of Attorney General Letitia James in directing Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr and his daughter Ivanka Trump to testify. Engoron said James had "the clear right" to issue her subpoenas and question the Trumps after having uncovered "copious evidence of possible financial fraud."

  • Hungary: Bolsonaro and Orban stress shared migration views

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The populist leaders of Brazil and Hungary emphasized their shared conservative approach to issues like migration, Christianity and family values during a visit to Hungary's capital on Thursday by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Speaking at a news briefing in Budapest following bilateral talks, Hungary's nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orban, called Bolsonaro's visit a “historic diplomatic event,” and said that the two leaders shared a single approach to “the worl

  • Ten dead and 11 missing as Spanish trawler sinks off Canada

    Three crew members have been found and rescue efforts are continuing for other survivors.

  • Joe Biden OKs release of Donald Trump's White House visitor logs to Jan. 6 committee

    President Joe Biden's decision to release Donald Trump's White House visitor logs will allow a House committee to learn who was there Jan. 6, 2021.

  • Blockchain will be the 'wave for the future via digital assets': ADAM CEO

    Association for Digital Assets Markets CEO Michelle Bond joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss expectations for crypto regulation framework, the organization's goals, Charlie Munger and Elon Musk's latest comments on crypto, and digital asset trading platforms.

  • Satellite photos give a bird's-eye view of Ukraine crisis

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Widely available commercial satellite imagery of Russian troop positions bracketing Ukraine provides a bird's-eye view of an international crisis as it unfolds. But the pictures, while dramatic, have limitations. High-resolution photos from commercial satellite companies like Maxar in recent days showed Russian troop assembly areas, airfields, artillery positions and other activities on the Russian side of the Ukrainian border and in southern Belarus as well as on the Crimean P

  • Opposition from GOP senator threatens Biden judicial pick

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson’s opposition to one of President Joe Biden’s nominees surprised Democrats on Wednesday and presented a fresh test to a tradition that over the years has allowed individual senators to block the confirmation of judges from their home states. William S. Pocan, a trial court judge in Milwaukee County, was scheduled to testify Wednesday at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. But those plans were scuttled after Johnson said he

  • Kevin McCarthy endorses top Liz Cheney challenger in Wyoming House race

    Kevin McCarthy endorses top Liz Cheney challenger in Wyoming House race

  • Judge rules Trump must testify in New York attorney general's probe

    A judge has ruled that former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children must testify in the investigation by the New York state attorney general into the family's business practices. The argument that Trump, his eldest son Donald Jr. and his eldest daughter Ivanka put forth to try and quash subpoenas for testimony and evidence "completely misses the mark," Judge Arthur Engoron of the New York State Supreme Court ruled Thursday. The Trumps had argued that it was improper for the attorney general's office to issue subpoenas for its civil investigation while the Manhattan District Attorney's office is still conducting its separate criminal probe.

  • Granholm announces $3M for net-zero carbon research at HBCUs

    ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Thursday announced that $3 million in federal funding would be directed toward historically Black colleges and universities, and other minority serving institutions, for research she said will further the Biden administration's goals of carbon neutrality and help strengthen a pipeline from those schools into energy-related jobs. “This funding opportunity is for a set of technologies that actually will decarbonize power,” Granholm