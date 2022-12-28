Judge who ruled on Prince Andrew sex abuse case to oversee Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX trial

Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court on bail - Ted Shaffrey/AP

The US judge who oversaw a sex assault case against Prince Andrew is to preside over the trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who oversaw Virginia Guiffre’s lawsuit against Prince Andrew, will be in charge of the case comes to trial in 2023. Mr Bankman-Fried is set to face one of the largest ever US fraud trials over the collapse of the Bahamas-based FTX in November.

Judge Kaplan, who is the US equivalent of a High Court judge, has overseen a number of high-profile trials in his 28 years on the federal bench in New York.

In the Prince Andrew case, the prince was accused of sexually assaulting Ms Guiffre, who he was pictured with in 2001 alongside disgraced socialite Ghislane Maxwell. The prince denied the allegations and the two sides settled for a reported £12m earlier this year.

Judge Kaplan also oversaw the first civilian trial of a Guantanamo Bay prisoner, sentencing an al-Qaeda member to life in prison while branding his actions “horrific” and dismissing allegations of maltreatment by the CIA.

He is currently overseeing a civil case against Donald Trump brought by former Elle Magazine E. Jean Carroll. Ms Carroll has accused the former president of rape. A trial is set to begin in April.

News of Judge Kaplan’s appointment to the FTX case came as it emerged that Mr Bankman-Fried had borrowed almost $550m from his cryptocurrency exchange to invest in stock trading app Robinhood.

Together with FTX’s chief technology officer, Gary Wang, Mr Bankman-Fried took out a $546m loan from the exchange to invest in Robinhood, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Civil and criminal court charges against Mr Bankman-Fried allege that he defrauded investors by treating company money as his own.

He is said to have used customer deposits to fund trades at his personal crypto hedge fund, Alameda Research.

Mr Wang and Caroline Ellison, the former head of Alameda and one-time girlfriend of Mr Bankman-Fried, have both already pled guilty to defrauding investors and are cooperating with prosecutors.

Story continues

Mr Bankman-Fried, the son of two Stanford professors, is currently on a $250m bail bond and living at his parents’ home in California.

Meanwhile, retail investors are scrambling to get their money back from the bankrupt Bahamas-based business.

Four FTX customers have asked a US bankruptcy judge to rule that their holdings in the Bahamas-based exchange belong to them, rather than FTX’s current management.

They want the judge to give them repayment priority over other FTX creditors, according to a Delaware bankruptcy court filing reported by Bloomberg.

FTX is being liquidated by former Enron administrator John Ray, who has described the cryptocurrency company’s internal corporate and financial controls as the worst he has ever seen.