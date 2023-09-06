Judge repeats that Donald Trump defamed E. Jean Carroll; Jan. 15 trial will assess damages

E. Jean Carroll

WASHINGTON - E. Jean Carroll's next defamation trial against Donald Trump will focus only on how much in damages he owes her, a judge said Wednesday in ruling that Carroll made her case during a similar trial earlier this year.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan said a jury's decision in May to hold Trump liable for a sexual assault in the 1990s will carry over to the defamation trial scheduled for Jan. 15 - the same day that the Iowa caucuses kick off the 2024 Republican nomination process for Trump and other candidates.

“The trial in this case shall be limited to the issue of damages only,” Kaplan said in a decision that had long been expected.

Trump, who has appealed the May verdict, has denied wrongdoing, and has described Carroll's lawsuits as politically motivated.

The jury in May, acting under a New York state law that gave past victims a one-year window in which to sue their alleged attackers, found Trump liable for sexual abuse during an encounter at a New York department store in the 1990s.

Jurors also determined that Trump defamed Carroll by describing her allegations as a "con job."

The upcoming damages trial concerns comments the then-president made about Carroll after she went public in 2019, as well Trump's attacks after the jury's verdict earlier this year.

