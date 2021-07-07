Judge Recuses from Hearing Mamata's Nandigram Plea, Imposes Rs 5 Lakh Fine

Calcutta High Court Judge Kausik Chanda on Wednesday, 7 July, recused himself from hearing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's case that seeks to challenge BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's win in Nandigram in the 2021 state elections.

Justice Chanda's recusal comes weeks after Banerjee had requested for the withdrawal of the judge from the case over his alleged BJP leaning.

Justice Chanda, even as he decided to recuse himself from the case over an alleged conflict of interests, imposed a fine on Rs 5 lakhs on Mamata Banerjee for the manner in which withdrawal was sought, Live Law reported.

Justice Chanda, during a hearing of the case on 24 June, had said that the “petitioner has the full right to move for recusal and rest assured, the matter will be decided judicially."

Why is Banerjee Seeking Justice Chanda’s Recusal?

Banerjee on 18 June wrote to the Calcutta High Court, urging that her petition be re-assigned to a different judge.

“My client has been made aware that the Hon'ble Justice Kaushik Chanda was an active member of the BJP. Thus, in the event the Hon'ble Judge takes up the election petition, there will be reasonable apprehension in my client's mind of bias on the part of the Hon'ble Judge in favour of the respondent and/or against my client,” the letter read.

Banerjee has filed an election petition against her one-time aide-turned-BJP leader of the opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, in the Calcutta High Court challenging his poll victory from Nandigram, praying to the court to declare the election null and void. Banerjee had contested and lost the elections from Nandigram against Adhikari.

The petition was briefly heard on Friday morning by Justice Chanda before it was adjourned to 24 June.

(With inputs from LiveLaw)

