Judge rebukes Pauline Hanson staffer James Ashby for being ‘evasive’ during defamation trial

Michael McGowan
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Dan Himbrechts/AAP</span>
Photograph: Dan Himbrechts/AAP

A federal court judge has accused James Ashby of being “evasive” during his evidence in a defamation trial between his boss Pauline Hanson and former One Nation senator Brian Burston.

Ashby, Hanson’s longtime chief of staff, was called to give evidence on Tuesday over his role in what Burston claims were a series of allegations of sexual harassment made against him on social media, in interviews and in a text to his wife, Rosalyn.

One of Burston’s key complaints in the case is a speech given in parliament by Hanson on 12 February 2019. Burston claims the speech, subsequently published on Hanson’s Facebook page, was defamatory because it alleged he “sexually harassed staff in his office” and “behaved disgracefully” by “improperly dismissing” his employees.

Although Burston was not named in the speech, his lawyers say he was identified by a number of people as the target of the speech once it was posted on social media.

Related: How heat damages the DNA of endangered purple-crowned fairy wrens

Ashby conceded during his evidence on Tuesday that he wrote the speech for Hanson after a number of discussions with two members of Burston’s staff who subsequently accused him of sexual harassment.

But when he was pushed by Burston’s barrister, Bruce McClintock SC, on whether he knew the speech would be taken as an “attack”, Ashby insisted it was “truthful” and that he had avoided naming the senator.

“The speech identified the issues that staff were having within that parliament and within a certain senator’s office,” Ashby said.

After a long back-and-forth, Ashby’s answers eventually prompted a rebuke from the judge presiding over the case, justice Robert Bromwich.

When Hanson’s lawyer, Sue Chrysanthou SC, said she had “a problem” with one of McClintock’s questions, the judge replied: “I have a problem with the answer.”

“The interpretation I take Ms Chrysanthou is that he just doesn’t want to answer the question,” Bromwich said.

“He has not answered the question Ms Chrysanthou, [it is] as plain as day he has not answered the question.”

Describing Ashby as appearing “highly intelligent”, Bromwich said “my perception is he doesn’t want to answer it”.

“I’ve written the word ‘evasive’ on my notebook,” Bromwich said.

Saying he didn’t “want to appear evasive”, Ashby then conceded he intended for the speech to be “a shot across the bow” to Burston.

Saying he was “deliberate not to name anyone”, Ashby said the federal parliament had “a history, and I am well aware of its history, of the behaviour of not just Mr Burston but a number of other elected MPs and senators that has been disgraceful towards [their] staff”.

“That speech was deliberate, not only did it fire a shot across the bow of Mr Burston, though it did not name him, [it was also] a warning to others as well.

“If i really wanted to attack Mr Burston I would’ve named him because the senator [Hanson] would’ve had parliamentary privilege to name him.”

The court has previously heard that in the months after he quit One Nation to join the United Australia party, the relationship between Burston and his former party became increasingly hostile, to the point that then Senate president, Scott Ryan, intervened to ask them to stay away from each other.

Related: NSW announces $5bn childcare boost in state budget plan trumpeted as ‘once in a generation’

But the two men continued to exchange hostile text exchanges, including messages in which Ashby told Burston to “fuck off”, and labelled him a “sad man” and an “idiot traitorous cunt”.

On Tuesday Ashby described Burston as a “serial text pest” and insisted that he had tried to avoid his “antagonistic” approach.

When Ashby insisted the antagonism was all one way, McClintock replied: “You don’t think calling my client a ‘traitorous cunt’ shows a level of antagonism?”

“You can laugh all you like, I didn’t find it funny, I didn’t find his approach in his texts or the comments he would make in hallways appropriate, Mr McClintock,” Ashby said.

“He was terrible in his texts, he was antagonistic, he was goading, he was a raft of different things. I can pull out a thesaurus and use a bunch of other descriptive words. Your client is no angel.”

More to come.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister has also set a deadline of April 1, 2023 for national sport organizations (NSOs) to sign agreements to work with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC). St-Onge a

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.

  • Oklahoma beats Texas, repeats as softball national champs

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kinzie Hansen and Grace Lyons hit three-run homers, Jayda Coleman made two spectacular defensive plays and No. 1 seed Oklahoma defeated unseeded Texas 10-5 on Thursday night to win its second straight Women’s College World Series title. The Sooners (59-3) claimed the best-of-three series 2-0 after winning Game 1 16-1 on Wednesday. It was Oklahoma’s sixth overall championship and fifth in the past nine World Series. Jocelyn Alo, the two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of

  • Brieske wins first of career, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • Lightning worth marvelling over

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie gush over the Tampa Bay Lightning after making the Stanley Cup Final for a third consecutive season.

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Rory McIlroy wins back-to-back RBC Canadian Opens

    TORONTO — Rory McIlroy just has to fill out the paperwork and then he'll be an honorary Canadian. The Northern Irishman fired an 8-under 62 to win his second RBC Canadian Open with a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau of the United States to finish at 19-under overall. McIlroy was beloved by Canadian fans all week, with fans chanting his name at all 72 holes. "If there was some honorary Canadian citizenship bestowed upon me I certainly wouldn't turn it down," said McIlroy with a laugh, the Canad

  • Canada's sport minister announces new measures to protect athletes from maltreatment, abuse

    In an attempt to combat what Canada's sport minister has called a safe sport crisis in the country, federal Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge announced Sunday morning a number of new measures to hold sport organizations across the country accountable, with the ultimate goal of protecting athletes from maltreatment and abuse. During the announcement in Montreal, St-Onge outlined a number of efforts to set up a framework that will make sport safer for all participants in Canada. Effective April 20

  • Crowd supports Weir, Hughes, and Hadwin bright and early at Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Mike Weir didn't expect to have much of a gallery on a rainy Thursday morning at St. George's Golf and Country Club. But there were dozens of fans waiting for him and fellow Canadians Mackenzie Hughes and Adam Hadwin at the 10th tee as play began in the first round of the RBC Canadian Open. Weir said he appreciated the support from a crowd that swelled to hundreds by the time he'd played all 18 holes. "Especially at 7 in the morning when it's raining, it's nice to see so many people he