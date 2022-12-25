Judge praised ‘brave’ triple child killer, months before his murders

Court sketch of Damien Bendall - Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire

A judge told a triple child killer he did not think “for a second” that he would be back in court again as he released him just months before the murders, The Telegraph can reveal.

Damien Bendall, 32, was last week condemned to spend the rest of his life behind bars for bludgeoning three children and his pregnant partner to death with a claw hammer in Killamarsh, Derbyshire, in September last year.

Three months earlier, he had escaped with a suspended 17-month sentence for arson from Judge Jason Taylor KC, despite his extensive history of violent offending.

The Telegraph last week disclosed how a probation officer who assessed Bendall’s record for the judge was sacked for gross misconduct after miscategorising him as “medium risk” rather than “high risk” in a pre-sentence report.

It was among a string of blunders that prompted the Ministry of Justice to order the probation inspectorate to carry out a full review of the case, amid concern Bendall should never have been free to kill.

Now, this newspaper can reveal that the sentencing judge believed the violent drug addict to be a reformed character when he chose not to jail him for pouring petrol over a “random” BMW and torching it.

A transcript of the 19-minute sentencing hearing at Swindon Crown Court, obtained by The Telegraph, showed the judge was swayed by personal mitigation “set out in the pre-sentence report”.

What the pre-sentence report did not include, however, were crucial details about Bendall’s troubling past which the probation officer had failed to access and feed into the risk-assessment system.

It allowed the judge to conclude that the arson appeared to be “an isolated incident” and hail the thug’s “brave decision” to move away from Swindon to “start afresh” with his partner, Terri Harris.

“That is probably, frankly, the best decision you have ever made,” he told the defendant.

The judge said he believed Bendall was “genuinely remorseful” and had taken steps to address his problems with substance abuse.

But in reality, Bendall continued to be a heavy drug user. He was fuelled by cocaine when he savagely killed Ms Harris, 35, her children John Bennett, 13, Lacey Bennett, 11, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11, who was sleeping over.

He then raped Lacey while she lay dying, before taking a taxi to Sheffield to exchange John’s Xbox for more drugs.

Three months earlier, as the sentencing hearing concluded, the judge had told him: “I do not think for a second you are going to come back to court.

“I really hope now you have turned a new leaf and I hope you can carry on with the new chapter in your life.”

He then added: “You can leave court.”

Earlier in the hearing, Rhianna Fricker, the prosecuting barrister, urged the court to consider the offence as “high culpability” and recommended the judge set the starting point for sentence at two years’ imprisonment.

Emma Hillier, Bendall’s solicitor, said the defendant had been taking prescribed medication, for a “mass at the back of his head which affected his nerves”, that mixed badly with alcohol. He did not remember the offence, she said.

At his sentencing hearing for the murders, Vanessa Marshall KC, Bendall’s defence barrister, would again say that he had no memory of his crimes.

Ms Hillier said the arson, which took place in the early hours of May 9 2020, was “completely” random and Bendall did not know the owner of the car.

She then described how Bendall had “cut ties” with his past and moved up to live with his newly-pregnant partner, Ms Harris, adding that “he looks after” her two children.

Last week, Mr Justice Sweeney said one of those children, Lacey, was raped “as her young life was ebbing away” in the “grossest breach of trust” by Bendall.

Bendall was also said to have been “abusive and controlling” in his relationship with Ms Harris.

He had “a significant background of violent offending”, including a three-year sentence for robbery in 2011, a three-year sentence for attempted robbery and possession of a knife in 2015 and a 54-month sentence for grievous bodily harm and actual bodily harm in 2017.

The sentencing hearing for the murders was also told how Bendall killed a dog by battering it with a brick because his friend could not afford medical bills.

The Telegraph previously revealed that a second probation officer, who took over Bendall’s case when he moved to the East Midlands, had been found guilty of misconduct for putting a trainee in charge of monitoring him.

The supervisor has been suspended but is understood to be mounting an appeal against the misconduct finding.

Last week, a Ministry of Justice spokesman said: “These were appalling crimes and our thoughts remain with the victims’ families.

“The Deputy Prime Minister [Dominic Raab] asked the Chief Inspector of Probation to conduct a review of this case and we will respond further once this is published.”