Judge orders far-right Republican to pay legal costs in Arizona election lawsuit

Guardian staff
·2 min read
<span>Photograph: Étienne Laurent/EPA</span>
Photograph: Étienne Laurent/EPA

Mark Finchem, the extremist Republican and longtime member of the Oath Keepers anti-government militia group, has been slapped with penalties for his “groundless” lawsuit seeking to overturn his loss in the election to become Arizona’s secretary of state.

Related: Gingrich decries ‘insane’ Florida bill for register of bloggers critical of DeSantis

Maricopa county superior court judge Melissa Iyer Julian had already thrown out a lawsuit brought by Finchem in which the rightwinger claimed that electoral fraud had cost him victory when he was defeated in November’s midterm elections by Democrat Adrian Fontes.

After Julian tossed that suit, Fontes and Katie Hobbs, the Democratic candidate who had beaten fellow far-right fringe candidate Kari Lake to become the new governor of Arizona, asked the court to issue sanctions against Finchem and also Lake after she sued over her defeat.

Fontes’s legal team cited Finchem’s lawsuit as a “politically motivated weaponization of the legal process meant to perpetuate the dangerous narrative that our elections are unreliable, our elected leaders are corrupt, and our democracy is broken – all because Mr Finchem lost the election”, the Arizona Republic reported last December.

Finchem and Lake have also consistently claimed that Joe Biden’s pivotal victory in Arizona in the 2020 presidential election was tainted by voter fraud and should be overturned in favor of Donald Trump.

Now Julian has ordered Finchem and his legal team to cover the legal fees of Fontes and Hobbs and some other related costs, a number of outlets reported on Monday.

Julian wrote in the case documents: “None of contestant Finchem’s allegations, even if true, would have changed the vote count enough to overcome the 120,000 votes he needed to affect the result of this election. The court finds that this lawsuit was groundless and not brought in good faith.”

The judge added that Finchem and his team had not only made no effort to establish if their claims of electoral unreliability were true but had continued to make false claims of fraud despite contradictory evidence.

She noted that imposing financial sanctions in such a case was rare, but justified in this case.

Latest Stories

  • Defensive Trump insists CPAC speech was packed after Chris Christie led mockery over empty seats

    Ex-president slighted by suggestions that he cannot draw same crowds he had in ‘16, ‘20

  • GOP Strategist Spots 'Horrible' Sign For Trump In CPAC Straw Poll

    Susan Del Percio said the former president should be concerned by the results of the poll he won.

  • Kari Lake Campaign Says She Wouldn't Be Trump's VP For The Most Absurd Reason

    The unsuccessful Arizona gubernatorial candidate won a straw poll at CPAC for the GOP vice presidential pick.

  • OUCH! Chris Christie Hits Trump Right In His Sorest Of All Sore Spots

    Trump isn't measuring up under one of his favorite metrics of success.

  • NYT's Maggie Haberman says Trump's age and campaign finances are preventing him from holding more rallies and he might 'incorporate an indictment' into his 2024 message

    Haberman cited Trump's age and campaign cash on hand compared to his previous campaigns as reasons why he may be putting on fewer rallies.

  • Russia Bars Its Own Shadow Army Rep in Explosive Public Feud

    Sputnik/Pavel Bednyakov/Pool via third partyA representative for Wagner Group boss Yevgeniy Prigozhin was reportedly denied access to Russia’s military command in Ukraine Monday, in the latest sign that Moscow is sidelining Prigozhin’s mercenary fighting group in the war in Ukraine.The apparent snub comes as Prigozhin pleads with Moscow to provide the Wagner Group with the ammunition it desperately needs in the war. The ammunition, though, has not been delivered—an act Prigozhin said could eithe

  • First Gen Z Congressman Shreds Ron DeSantis With 1 Damning Word

    "There’s a new bill every day but we have to call it for what it is," said Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.), who recently began his first term in Congress.

  • Trump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ Laws

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump hates losing so much that he has suggested he will mount a third-party campaign if he doesn’t win the Republican presidential nomination.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech

  • Prisoner of war hailed a hero for declaring ‘glory to Ukraine’ moments before execution

    A Ukrainian prisoner of war gunned down in cold blood after saying “glory to Ukraine” in front of his Russian captors has been hailed as a martyr.

  • Text message shows Fox News president refused to air Nevada election results because it would have sealed Biden's victory, The New York Times reports

    "I'm not there yet since it's for all the marbles," Fox News President Jay Wallace wrote in a text message obtained by The New York Times.

  • Josh Hawley is right: The GOP is dead. Pompeo and Trump are fighting over its corpse | Opinion

    Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke truth at CPAC. But the crowd hooted and hollered for the same old MAGA lies.

  • 3 GOP states pull out of effort to thwart voter fraud

    Three Republican-led states on Monday pulled out of a bipartisan effort among states to ensure accurate voter lists, undermining a system with a demonstrated record of combating voter fraud. The moves, encouraged by former President Donald Trump, are the latest indication of how conspiracy theories related to the 2020 presidential outcome continue to ripple throughout the Republican Party and upend long-established traditions in how the country administers elections. Chief election officials in Florida, Missouri and West Virginia notified the Electronic Registration Information Center, more commonly known as ERIC, that they would depart the voluntary program, which has long been comprised of both Republican-led and Democratic-led states.

  • GOP Congressman Matt Rosendale Poses With Neo-Nazis

    The Montana Republican was photographed outside the U.S. Capitol smiling alongside white supremacists Ryan Sanchez and Greyson Arnold.

  • China accused of ‘harassment’ after dozens of its ships surround disputed island

    The Philippines has accused China of “harassment” after a Chinese naval ship and dozens of other vessels surrounded a contested island in the South China Sea.

  • Trump sparks outrage as fact checker spots at least 23 lies in ex-president’s CPAC speech

    ‘Trump doesn’t want to be president. He wants revenge. He wants to vanquish the nation that rejected him,’ Luke Zaleski writes

  • As holidaying Canadians return to Cuba, Cubans themselves are fleeing in record numbers

    Canadian tourists returned to Cuba in large numbers this winter after their numbers fell to almost nothing during the pandemic. Preliminary figures suggest that Canadians accounted for about 52 per cent of all foreign arrivals in Cuba in January. Cubans themselves, meanwhile, are fleeing the island nation in record numbers in response to unprecedented levels of poverty and political repression. More than 220,000 Cubans — amounting to 2 per cent of the island's entire population — were taken into

  • China Premier Li Keqiang bows out as Xi loyalists take reins

    After a decade in Chinese President Xi Jinping’s shadow, Li Keqiang is taking his final bow as the country's premier, marking a shift away from the skilled technocrats who have helped steer the world’s second-biggest economy in favor of officials known mainly for their unquestioned loyalty to China’s most powerful leader in recent history. After exiting the ruling Communist Party’s all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee in October — despite being below retirement age — Li’s last major task was delivering the state of the nation address to the rubber-stamp parliament on Monday. Once seen as a potential top leader, Li was increasingly sidelined as Xi accumulated ever-greater powers and elevated the military and security services in aid of the "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation."

  • Michelle Obama Describes Trump's Inauguration from Her Point of View — and Shares Why She Sobbed After

    In an exclusive clip from her upcoming Audible podcast, the former first lady reflects on the range of emotions she felt on Jan. 20, 2017 — and addresses the true size of Donald Trump's inauguration crowd

  • ‘The final battle’: Trump says GOP establishment can’t wrest back control of party

    “We are never going back to the party of Paul Ryan, Karl Rove, and Jeb Bush.”

  • Trump: Can end 'disastrous' Russian war in a day

    STORY: Trump said, "Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, I will have the disastrous war between Russia and Ukraine settled. It will be settled quickly,” adding that he "got along very well" with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who would listen to him. Serving as the closing speaker for the event on Saturday, Trump also took aim at the GOP before his presidency, saying, "We had a Republican Party that was ruled by freaks, neocons, globalists, open borders, zealots, and fools. But we are never going back to the party of Paul Ryan, Karl Rove and Jeb Bush."The three-day conference in Washington illustrated the iron grip Trump holds over the right-wing, grassroots base of his party and how hard it could be for a challenger to deny Trump the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.At the same time, it remains an open question whether Trump's appeal still extends beyond his hard-core loyalists. Public opinion polls showing many Republicans are looking for an alternative such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, believing they may offer a better chance of winning the White House.CPAC once was a premier gathering of the party's Republicans in Washington but of late has become dominated by Trump and his supporters to the extent that it was skipped this year by most Republican members of Congress and the nation's Republican governors. Many speakers spoke to a half-empty ballroom and attendance overall seemed noticeably lower than in years past.