Judge orders Amber Heard to pay Johnny Depp $10million after defamation trial

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s marriage was played out infront of millions (ES Composite)

The judge of Johnny Depp’s defamation trial has handed a written order for Amber Heard to pay her former husband $10.35million (£8.43m).

Judge Penney Azcarate carried out the formality after the jury announced its verdict on June 1.

The Judge also ordered Depp to pay Heard $2 million, the jury’s award on her counterclaim that Heard was defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers.

Depp posted a message on TikTok to his fans after his court victory: “To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together.

“We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together.”

Responding to Depp’s TikTok, a spokesman for Heard issued a statement saying: “As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward’, women’s rights are moving backward.

“The verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence is ... be afraid to stand up and speak out.”

Following the verdict, Heard added: “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband.

“I believe Johnny’s attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of freedom of speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK. I’m sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American — to speak freely and openly.”

In 2018, Heard wrote an article for the Washington Post in which she said, “Two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse”.

Though not mentioning him by name, lawyers for Depp claimed that these 11 words defamed him and sought $50 million (£41.5 million) in damages.

Heard has said she plans to appeal the verdict.