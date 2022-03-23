  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and Jackie Robinson have commonality: Calmness in face of racism | Opinion

Mike Freeman, USA TODAY
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jackie Robinson
    Jackie Robinson
    American baseball player
  • Branch Rickey
    American baseball player and coach

When watching Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson endure racial insult after insult during her confirmation hearings over the past few days, with some of that racism coming even before the process began, one person kept coming to mind: Jackie Robinson.

The reason goes beyond the obvious one. Robinson broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball in 1947 and he remains one of the most pivotal Americans in the modern history of the country. Jackson will likely become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court and create her own form of immortality.

Jackson is like Robinson in another way, and that's temperament. Her even, calm demeanor, in addition to her maybe unparalleled qualifications, is one of her strongest assets. In this way, both Jackson and Robinson are linked beyond their status as firsts.

One common misconception people unfamiliar with Robinson's story have is that Robinson was picked by the Brooklyn Dodgers because he was the most talented Negro League player. There were actually others who had more ability.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson listens during her Senate Judiciary confirmation hearing to be an associate justice on the Supreme Court.
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson listens during her Senate Judiciary confirmation hearing to be an associate justice on the Supreme Court.

Robinson was selected by Dodgers executive Branch Rickey because he had the needed hyper-calmness to face the extreme racial ugliness to come. The conversation between the two went something like this:

"I know you're a good ballplayer," Rickey said. "What I don't know is whether you have the guts."

"Mr. Rickey, are you looking for a Negro who is afraid to fight back?" Robinson asked.

"I'm looking for a ballplayer with guts enough not to fight back," Rickey said.

“Mr. Rickey, if you want to take this gamble, I will promise you there will be no incident,” Robinson said.

WHERE IT STARTED: Jackie Robinson's groundbreaking moment didn't start in the US; it began in Cuba

THE MOST INFLUENTIAL BLACK PEOPLE IN SPORTS: USA TODAY Sports ranked them for Black History Month

Jackson knows, the way Robinson did, the way many Black people do, that she must always remain controlled before, during and after this process. Even when bigots like Tucker Carlson pull a jurist stop-and-frisk by demanding her LSAT scores. She doesn't have the luxury of shouting "I liked beer!" She must always be calm or she'll be portrayed as The Angry Black Woman.

Even when those questioning her, or attacking her, don't have a fraction of her skills or intellect. The same way people screaming racial slurs at Robinson didn't have a tenth of the character or talent he did.

Robinson kept his composure even when opposing players purposefully spiked him in the leg or when he got racist hate mail, or numerous death threats.

What made Robinson's restraint even more remarkable was he was a natural fighter. He fought racism with words and fists from the time he was a child, and would be a fighter again several years after that conversation with Rickey, when Rickey told Robinson he no longer needed to hold back.

But between those moments Robinson faced extreme hate with calm. One week after his debut the Philadelphia Phillies attacked him with vile racial taunts. He didn't strike back even though he wanted to. In his autobiography “Never Had It Made” he wrote of "a glorious, cleansing thing it would be to let go. To hell with the image of the patient black freak I was supposed to create. I could throw down my bat, stride over to the Phillies dugout, grab one of those white sons of bitches and smash his teeth in with my despised black fist.”

He wanted to do it, he had every right to, but he didn't.

Jackson has faced the 21st century version of what Robinson did. No, some of those questioners aren't calling her the N-word, but they are hurling racist tropes nonetheless. She was asked about critical race theory and the 1619 Project, neither of which has anything to do with Jackson. The idea is to brand her as some sort of Black radical which is the opposite of what her record shows.

On the second day of the hearings the GOP’s official Twitter account composed a GIF with Jackson's face next to the letters CRT (critical race theory), which were then scratched out and replaced by her initials KBJ. The racism wasn't even subtle.

Neither was what extremist right-wing activist and radio host Charlie Kirk said. "Well, KBJ - Ketanji Brown Jackson - is what your country looks like on critical race theory," he said. "KBJ is your country on CRT. KBJ - Ketanji Brown Jackson - is an embodiment of the tyranny that we currently live under. She's an ideological, unintelligent, yet confident fanatic who is so dismissive that you might even ask the question of what a woman is."

Kirk, who has 1.7 million Twitter followers, added: "Your children and your grandchildren are going to have to take orders from people like her."

Many Black people, particularly Black women, see what is happening to Jackson and feel it deeply because we've experienced it.

But through it all, like Robinson, she stayed calm. Even once taking a deep breath before answering a particularly absurd, racist question.

There was one moment when Brown got emotional and it happened after some powerful words from Sen. Cory Booker. Then again, anyone who is human and watched that would have gotten emotional.

Overall, no one was going to rattle her. It's something I'd like to think would make Robinson proud.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supreme Court: Ketanji Brown Jackson and Jackie Robinson faced racism

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • With little to pin on Ketanji Brown Jackson, GOP questioning veers from personal grudges to scaring conservatives about liberal justices imposing their views on 'ordinary Americans'

    On the second day of confirmation hearings, there didn't seem to be a clear, coordinated strategy among Republicans that could torpedo or slow down Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation.

  • Booker brings Jackson to tears with impassioned speech: 'You are my star'

    Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., brought Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to tears Wednesday with an impassioned speech hearkening on the plight of Black Americans and the efforts of their forebears that led Booker and Jackson to be sitting together in the same Senate hearing room.

  • Lindsey Graham mocked for storming off after ranting at Ketanji Brown Jackson

    Mr Graham is irate that Judge Jackson has liberal defenders

  • Mathurin says he has tried to apologize to TCU dancer

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin said Wednesday that he has attempted to apologize to a TCU dance team member after a video widely circulated on social media showed the Pac-12 player of the year possibly making contact with her after the Wildcats' second-round victory. Mathurin didn't say what response, if any, he got from an email he sent through the TCU athletic department when trying to relay his apology. Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke said in a statement earlier Wednesday that Mathurin didn't recall any contact.

  • AOC mocks Lindsey Graham over Ketanji Brown Jackson questions

    ‘On a scale of one to 10, how faithful would you say you are, in terms of religion?’

  • A trailblazing secretary of state

    A black box recorder was found among the wreckage of a Chinese plane crash. And a tornado swept through New Orleans. It's Wednesday's news.

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson plans to recuse on an affirmative action case. How that affects UNC

    Sen. Ted Cruz asked the Supreme Court nominee about her connections to Harvard University and whether she would recuse herself.

  • Ron Perlman Calls Ted Cruz a ‘Big Prick’ After Ketanji Brown Jackson Questions: ‘Go F— Yourself’

    Ron Perlman sent a video message to Ted Cruz on Twitter in which the “Hellboy” actor slammed the Texas senator for his questions at the Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Ketanji Brown Jackson. On March 22, the second day of Jackson’s confirmation hearings to replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court, Cruz questioned Jackson […]

  • Jackson seems headed for confirmation, says no 'agendas'

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson faced a barrage of Republican questioning Wednesday about her sentencing of criminal defendants, as her history-making bid to join the Supreme Court veered from lofty constitutional questions to attacks on her motivations as a judge. She declared she would rule "without any agendas” as the high court's first black female justice, rejecting Republican efforts to paint her as soft on crime in her decade on the federal bench. Democrats defended her and

  • Senators extend goalie Anton Forsberg amid heavy trade speculation

    The deadline goaltending market got even thinner after the Senators inked Anton Forsberg to a three-year deal despite his strong trade value.

  • Maple Leafs trade Travis Dermott to Canucks

    To bolster its roster ahead of the deadline, Toronto has bid farewell to a fan favourite.

  • Hurricanes' Niederreiter suspended 1 game for slashing

    NEW YORK (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter has been suspended for one game by the NHL for slashing Washington Capitals forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby during Friday night's game. The incident occurred at 13:43 of the first period. Niederreiter was assessed a minor penalty for slashing. The Hurricanes, who lead the Metropolitan Division, lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Capitals in the opening game of a four-game homestand. Niederreiter will miss Sunday's game against the New York Ra

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Raptors' 3-point shooting pivotal vs. Cavaliers

    A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • Ali Nullmeyer 6th in women's slalom for top Canadian honours at World Cup Finals

    Ali Nullmeyer posted her third top-six slalom finish in a little over two months, placing sixth to lead Canada's four-member contingent at the final women's World Cup event of the season on Saturday in Courchevel, France. The Toronto skier stopped the clock in a two-run time of one minute 37.81 seconds behind surprising World Cup Finals winner Andrej Slokar (1:36.54) of Slovakia. Nullmeyer was a personal-best fifth on Jan. 4 in Zagreb, Croatia and sixth just five days later in Kranjska Gora, Slo

  • Overwatch beta 2 is coming!

    Overwatch's beta 2 testing is coming in late April and will be open to the public to sign up and test out.

  • Canadiens credit St. Louis' mentality for renewed desire to win hockey games

    MONTREAL — Two of the most popular words around the Canadiens locker room lately are “confidence” and “swagger" – and Montreal played with both in its most recent victory. After a tight first period, the Canadiens broke out with three second-period goals in a 5-1 triumph over the Ottawa Senators Saturday. The Habs (17-36-9) are still last in the Eastern Conference with 43 points but they say they have been stepping on the ice with a renewed desire to win under coach Martin St. Louis. Since the H

  • Wild, Avs, Rangers among the winners at NHL trade deadline

    Marc-Andre Fleury may have been the biggest winner at the NHL trade deadline, getting dealt by the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks to the potentially contending Minnesota Wild. Minnesota acquired the biggest name available on Monday, adding a three-time Stanley Cup winner. The bold move boosts the Wild's chances of making the playoffs and perhaps making a deep run for the first time since reaching the 2003 Western Conference finals. The Wild gave up a conditional first-round pick in this year’s dr

  • Oilers acquire defenseman Brett Kulak from Canadiens

    The Oilers have added a depth blueliner on trade deadline day.

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th