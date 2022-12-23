Judge kept FTX execs' plea deals secret to get founder to US

·5 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge kept secret that two of Sam Bankman-Fried’s closest associates had turned against him so the cryptocurrency entrepreneur wouldn’t get spooked and fight extradition from the Bahamas, according to court transcripts made public Friday.

U.S. prosecutors in New York waited until Bankman-Fried, the founder of the collapsed crypto exchange FTX, was in FBI custody before revealing that his business partners, Carolyn Ellison and Gary Wang, had secretly pleaded guilty to fraud charges and were cooperating, which can earn them leniency at sentencing.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams announced the guilty pleas when Bankman-Fried was in the air late Wednesday.

Prosecutors had been concerned that if Bankman-Fried found out his friends were cooperating, he might try to fight extradition from the Bahamas, where he had been arrested at the request of U.S. authorities.

Ellison, 28, and Wang, 29, entered their guilty pleas in Manhattan federal court Monday to charges that carry a potential penalty of decades in prison.

At that hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon told the judge prosecutors had expected Bankman-Fried to consent to extradition Monday before there were “some hiccups in the Bahamian courtroom.”

“We're still expecting extradition soon, but given that he has not yet entered his consent, we think it could potentially thwart our law enforcement objectives to extradite him if Ms. Ellison's cooperation were disclosed at this time,” Sassoon told U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams.

The judge got assurance from Ellison's lawyer that there was no objection to the request before granting it.

“Exposure of cooperation could hinder law enforcement officials' ability to continue the ongoing investigation and, in addition, may affect Mr. Bankman-Fried's decision to waive extradition in this case,” Abrams said.

Bankman-Fried, 30, appeared in court in New York on Thursday. He was released on the condition that he live under house arrest with his parents in Palo Alto, California, while awaiting trial.

The home where he was staying was protected Friday by heightened security, including a Stanford University security guard posted about 50 yards (46 meters) from the home to keep passersby away. The school's president lives nearby.

Late Friday, Abrams recused herself from presiding over the case, saying she had learned that the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, where her husband is a partner, had advised FTX in 2021 and had represented parties that may be adverse to FTX and Bankman-Fried in other proceedings.

She said her husband has had no involvement in any of the representations and she has no knowledge of the confidential matters, but decided to recuse herself “to avoid any possible conflict, or the appearance of one.”

Ellison is the former chief executive of Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency hedge fund trading firm, Alameda Research. Wang co-founded FTX, the crypto exchange. Both agreed to testify at Bankman-Fried's trial.

They and Bankman-Fried are accused of defrauding customers and investors by illegally diverting massive sums of customer money from FTX to make lavish real estate purchases, donate money to politicians and make risky trades at Alameda.

In court Monday, Ellison said since FTX and Alameda collapsed in November, she has “worked hard to assist with the recovery of assets for the benefit of customers and to cooperate with the government's investigation.”

“I am truly sorry for what I did. I knew that it was wrong. And I want to apologize for my actions to the affected customers of FTX, lenders to Alameda and investors in FTX,” she said, according to a transcript.

Ellison said she was aware from 2019 through 2022 that Alameda was given access to a borrowing facility at FTX.com that allowed Alameda to maintain negative balances in various currencies.

She said the practical effect of the arrangement was that Alameda had access to an unlimited line of credit without being required to post collateral and without owing interest on negative balances or being subject to margin calls or liquidation protocols.

Ellison said she knew that if Alameda's FTX accounts had significant negative balances in any currency, it meant that Alameda was borrowing funds that FTX's customers had deposited into the exchange.

“While I was co-CEO and then CEO, I understood that Alameda had made numerous large illiquid venture investments and had lent money to Mr. Bankman-Fried and other FTX executives,” she said.

Ellison said she understood that Alameda had financed the investments with short-term and open-term loans worth several billion dollars from external lenders in the cryptocurrency industry.

When many of those loans were recalled by lenders in June, she agreed with others to borrow several billion dollars from FTX to repay them.

“I understood that FTX would need to use customer funds to finance its loans to Alameda,” she said. “I also understood that many FTX customers invested in crypto derivatives and that most FTX customers did not expect that FTX would lend out their digital asset holdings and ... deposits to Alameda in this fashion.”

From July to October, Ellison said, she agreed with Bankman-Fried and others to provide misleading financial statements to Alameda's lenders, including quarterly balance sheets that concealed the extent of the company's borrowing and the billions of dollars in loans it had made to FTX executives and others.

“I agreed with Mr. Bankman-Fried and others not to publicly disclose the true nature of the relationship between Alameda and FTX, including Alameda's credit arrangement,” Ellison said.

During his plea earlier Monday, Wang said that he made changes to computer code to enable the transactions with Alameda.

“I knew what I was doing was wrong," he said.

___

Associated Press Writer Michael Liedtke in Palo Alto contributed to this report.

Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Flight canceled? Experts share some advice about what to do

    Thousands of travelers were stranded at airports or stuck on hold trying to rebook flights this week as a massive storm snarled travel in the U.S. and Canada ahead of the holidays. As of Friday afternoon, more than 4,800 flights into or out of U.S. airports had been canceled, according to the flight tracking service FlightAware. Wendell Davis, who plays basketball with a team in France, was scheduled to fly from Paris to his hometown of Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday. After multiple cancellations,

  • Russian lawmaker accuses Putin of breaking his own law with reference to Ukraine 'war,' asks prosecutors to investigate

    Putin signed a law earlier this year that effectively made it illegal to refer to Russia's attack on Ukraine as a "war" or "invasion."

  • Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

    TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,506.65, up 156.99): TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up $1.26, or 2.33 per cent, to $55.35 on 14.7 million shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. (TSX:CM). Financials. Down 60 cents, or 1.09 per cent, to $54.72 on 7.7 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up $1.40, or 3.38 per cent, to 442.81 on 6.6 million shares. Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Up 20

  • Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages

    MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning. More than 200 million people were under an advisory or warning on Friday, the National Weather Service said. The weather service's map “depicts one of the greatest

  • Photos of Caroline Ellison are hard to find, so here are 20 portraits by a robot of your fallen crypto queen wishing you a very happy holiday

    Insider is sure you're tired of seeing the same pictures of the fallen crypto queen over and over, so we paid a robot to make some new ones for the holidays.

  • Guggenheim chief investment officer Scott Minerd dies at 63

    Minerd was regarded as one of market's "bond kings" due to his highly regarded analysis.

  • Santa Claus’s North Pole home lists for over $1.1 million: Zillow

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the kind of home equity Santa Claus has built up in his North Pole pad, according to a Zillow listing.

  • MyPillow CEO slammed by right-wingers for pushing conspiracy about DeSantis’ election win

    Conservatives are turning on one of Trump’s top allies over his questioning of Gov Ron DeSantis’s victory

  • Elgton Jenkins and Packers reportedly agree to $74M 4-year extension, 2nd highest for an NFL guard

    The deal comes in the final year of Jenkins' contract, just a year after he tore his ACL.

  • Panama aims for 'fair' deal with Canadian miner First Quantum

    PANAMA CITY (Reuters) -Panama's government is in talks with Canada-based miner First Quantum Minerals over the conditions under which it operates its flagship copper mine, the government's Chief Revenue Officer Publio De Gracia said on Friday. The official from the country's economy and finance ministry said Panama was looking for a "fair" deal in which the company complies with the obligations its large operations demand. Panama's government on Monday ordered First Quantum to pause operations at the Cobre Panama mine after the company missed a deadline to finalize a deal that would have increased annual tax and royalties payments to the government to at least $375 million.

  • Ex-CEO gets later trial over millions in grain company fraud

    GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — A federal trial has been delayed until May for the former leader of a Mississippi grain storage and processing company who is charged with defrauding farmers, banks and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture of tens of millions of dollars. John R. Coleman of Greenwood, Mississippi, is the former CEO of Express Grain Terminals, LLC. His trial originally was set to begin Jan. 30 in Oxford. U.S. District Judge Michael Mills signed an order Wednesday setting a new trial da

  • Ottawa says no to Glencore's Sukunka open-pit coal mine project in B.C.

    OTTAWA — The federal government is blocking development of Glencore's Sukunka open-pit metallurgical coal mine project located near Tumbler Ridge, B.C. Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the scientific evidence gathered in assessing the proposal showed that its negative impacts were significant and could not be mitigated. The project assessment by British Columbia raised concerns about southern mountain caribou and its critical habitat, grizzly bear mortality and the discharge of mercur

  • The January 6 committee did not finish the job

    The committee's extended account of Donald Trump setting fires neglects the story of how the FBI, DHS, and others failed to respond.

  • Spirit Airlines flight to Cancun makes emergency landing after 'multiple lightning strikes'

    Severe weather is ruining many people's travel plans, including a Spirit Airlines flight to Cancun, which was grounded due to lightning strikes.

  • Bankman-Fried, FTX execs received billions in hidden loans, ex-Alameda CEO says

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Sam Bankman-Fried and other FTX executives received billions of dollars in secret loans from the crypto mogul's Alameda Research, the hedge fund's former chief told a judge when she pleaded guilty to her role in the exchange's collapse. Caroline Ellison, former chief executive of Alameda Research, said she agreed with Bankman-Fried to hide from FTX's investors, lenders and customers that the hedge fund could borrow unlimited sums from the exchange, according a transcript of her Dec. 19 plea hearing that was unsealed on Friday. "We prepared certain quarterly balance sheets that concealed the extent of Alameda's borrowing and the billions of dollars in loans that Alameda had made to FTX executives and to related parties," Ellison told U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams in Manhattan federal court, according to the transcript.

  • Cubans search for holiday food amid deepening crisis

    HAVANA (AP) — As Belkis Fajardo, 69, walks through the dense streets of downtown Havana with small bag of lettuce and onions in hand, she wonders how she’ll feed her family over the holidays. Scarcity and economic turmoil are nothing new to Cuba, but Fajardo is among many Cubans to note that this year is different thanks to soaring inflation and deepening shortages. “We’ll see what we can scrap together to cook for the end of the year,” Fajardo said. “Everything is really expensive … so you buy

  • Vladimir Putin refuses to use the internet because he's afraid people will spy on him, the Wall Street Journal reported

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has historically avoided using the internet because he's worried that people may spy on his activity, per a report.

  • Here are the 5 senators who voted against giving workers break time to pump breast milk

    Sens. Rand Paul, Ron Johnson, Pat Toomey, Mike Lee, and John Cornyn voted against giving workers breaks to pump breast milk.

  • 'I Want To Move To New Zealand, But My Husband Wants To Stay'

    This week's reader is considering leaving behind her husband of 30 years to be closer to her daughter abroad.

  • Canada 'keen' on resolution for First Quantum in Panama

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada's trade minister has been in contact with her counterpart in Panama in an effort to resolve a dispute over future payments First Quantum Minerals Ltd. must make to operate its flagship copper mine in the country, a government source said on Friday. After efforts to reach a deal failed, Panama on Dec. 15 said First Quantum must shut down its Cobre Panama mine. Canada's Trade Minister Mary Ng spoke with Panama's Commerce and Industries Minister Federico Alfaro about a week ago, the source said, and they have remained in contact by chat since then.