Judge HRs twice, throws out runner, Yanks beat Guardians 4-1

  • New York Yankees' Aaron Judge runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    1/10

    Guardians Yankees Baseball

    New York Yankees' Aaron Judge runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, celebrates with Anthony Rizzo after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    2/10

    Guardians Yankees Baseball

    New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, celebrates with Anthony Rizzo after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Eli Morgan, left, watches a ball hit by New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, back right, who runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    3/10

    Guardians Yankees Baseball

    Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Eli Morgan, left, watches a ball hit by New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, back right, who runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, right, celebrates with Aaron Judge after Judge hit a home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    4/10

    Guardians Yankees Baseball

    New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, right, celebrates with Aaron Judge after Judge hit a home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona looks on during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    5/10

    Guardians Yankees Baseball

    Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona looks on during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Yankees' Aaron Judge runs the bases after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    6/10

    Guardians Yankees Baseball

    New York Yankees' Aaron Judge runs the bases after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • New York Yankees' Aaron Judge runs the bases after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    7/10

    Guardians Yankees Baseball

    New York Yankees' Aaron Judge runs the bases after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cleveland Guardians' Tanner Tully (56) reacts as New York Yankees' Aaron Judge runs the bases after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    8/10

    Guardians Yankees Baseball

    Cleveland Guardians' Tanner Tully (56) reacts as New York Yankees' Aaron Judge runs the bases after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Eli Morgan (49) reacts as New York Yankees' Aaron Judge runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    9/10

    Guardians Yankees Baseball

    Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Eli Morgan (49) reacts as New York Yankees' Aaron Judge runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez, right, is tagged out at third base by New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    10/10

    APTOPIX Guardians Yankees Baseball

    Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez, right, is tagged out at third base by New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, celebrates with Anthony Rizzo after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Eli Morgan, left, watches a ball hit by New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, back right, who runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, right, celebrates with Aaron Judge after Judge hit a home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona looks on during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge runs the bases after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge runs the bases after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cleveland Guardians' Tanner Tully (56) reacts as New York Yankees' Aaron Judge runs the bases after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Eli Morgan (49) reacts as New York Yankees' Aaron Judge runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez, right, is tagged out at third base by New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
RONALD BLUM
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Yankees
    New York Yankees
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Aaron Judge
    Aaron Judge
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a pair of opposite-field home runs and threw out a runner from center field, leading the New York Yankees over Cleveland 4-1 Friday night in the first trip to the Bronx by the renamed Guardians.

Reliever Michael King helped keep New York ahead by striking out eight in three innings, fanning his last seven batters.

Judge put the Yankees ahead in the third inning against Eli Morgan (1-1) when he followed a two-out walk to DJ LeMahieu with drive into the right field seats, over the new video board that replaced a hand-operated scoreboard. Judge added a solo shot into the short porch in the fifth off Tanner Tully, a 27-year-old left-hander who made his major league debut.

Judge entered with just one home run this season after cutting off talks on opening day for a long-term contract. It was the 17th two-homer game for Judge, who can become a free agent after the World Series.

New York led 3-1 when Andrés Giménez reached on a slow bouncer starting the fifth. He tried for third on Steven Kwan’s single to center but hesitated after rounding second. Judge threw a 90.6 mph strike to third baseman Josh Donaldson, who applied the tag.

Jameson Taillon (1-1) allowed one run and seven hits in five innings, giving up Franmil Reyes’ home run in the fourth. He kept Cleveland off-balance with 22 curves, 21 fastballs, 14 sliders, 13 changeups, eight sinkers and six cutters.

King allowed one hit and also recorded Kwan’s fourth strikeout in 51 plate appearances this season. Aroldis Chapman fanned two in a one-hit ninth for his fourth save in four chances.

José Ramírez, who entered with a big league-best .426 average, went 0 for 4 and dropped to .392. Kwan singled and doubled, raising the rookie’s average to .395, but Cleveland fanned 15 times and went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

Morgan made his first start this season, filling a slot that opened when Cal Quantrill tested positive for COVID-19. Morgan gave up two runs and one hit in three innings.

FIRSTS

Bryan Lavastida singled to right through the shift in the third for his first big league hit after an 0-for-8 start.

BEHIND THE PLATE

Yankees manager Aaron Boone considers Kyle Higashioka and Jose Trevino as a catching tandem and neither the first-choice starter.

BIRTHDAY BOY

Cleveland manager Terry Francona turned 63.

“I’ve felt old since 1980,” he said.

SCUFFLING

Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts and was repeatedly booed by the crowd of 41,062 before he was removed in the eighth. He is hitting .122 after going 1 for his last 23, and he turned the wrong way on Amed Rosario’s fourth-inning drive to left, a ball that fell behind him for a double.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: INFs Yu Chang and Owen Miller and Quantrill and Anthony Castro remained on the COVID-19 IL. Chang might be eligible to come off the IL on Sunday or Monday.

UP NEXT

LHP Kirk McCarty is scheduled to make his major league debut for the Guardians but Quantrill (0-1) could be activated in time to take the mound Saturday. “There’s some potentially moving parts that we don’t know yet with all the stuff that’s with COVID,” Francona said. LHP Nestor Cortes (0-0) is to start for the Yankees.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NFL planning unprecedented Thanksgiving-style tripleheader for Christmas next season

    Bad news for the NBA.

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Kraken hold on to beat Avalanche 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Kole Lind, Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde all scored in the first period and the Seattle Kraken held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Wednesday night. Philipp Grubauer had 25 saves as Seattle won its third straight. Matty Beniers had an assist to become the first rookie this season to begin his NHL career with a point in each of his first four games. Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz finished with 26 saves. Colorado, assured of havin

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Talbot earns shutout as Minnesota Wild blank Montreal Canadiens 2-0

    MONTREAL — Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has delivered since he was acquired by the Minnesota Wild at the trade deadline. Fellow netminder Cam Talbot has also raised his game since the deal. Talbot made 26 saves for his third shutout of the season in Minnesota’s 2-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. He's pleased that his strong play of late has come as the Wild try to secure home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. "It means that much more," Talbot

  • Tkachuk scores 40th goal as the Calgary Flames top the Dallas Stars 4-2

    CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk scored his 40th goal and recorded his 100th point and Chris Tanev notched the game-winner as the Calgary Flames clinched first place in the Pacific Division on Thursday with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. It's the Flames' eighth division title in franchise history, but just the third in the last 27 years. Noah Hanifin and Andrew Mangiapane, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (48-20-10), which is 8-1-1 in its last 10 games. The Flames now wait to see who fi

  • Cantlay, Schauffele maintain 1-shot lead in Zurich Classic

    AVONDALE, La (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play Friday at windswept TPC of Louisiana to maintain a one-stroke lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup partners opened with a tournament-record 59 on Thursday in best-ball play. They were at an event-record 17 under, with only one bogey through 36 holes. The teams of David Lipsky-Aaron Rai and Doc Redman-Sam Ryder were second after 67s. All four of those players a

  • Tkachuk scores 40th goal as the Calgary Flames top the Dallas Stars 4-2

    CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk's milestone night on Thursday came in a division-clinching win. He scored his 40th goal and recorded his 100th point and Chris Tanev notched the game-winner as the Calgary Flames locked up first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. Calgary scored first for the NHL-leading 50th time, breaking a scoreless tie midway through the second period. With the Flames on the power play, Tkachuk took a pass from Johnny Gaudreau and stuffed the puck

  • Raptors, Joel Embiid discuss foul discrepancy in playoff series

    Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby & Pascal Siakam discuss trying to keep the 76ers off the free-throw line while Joel Embiid reveals what he talked to Nick Nurse about late in the game.

  • 5-time Grand Slam champ Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant

    Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant. The five-time Grand Slam tennis champion, who retired from the sport in February 2020, delivered the news via a social media post on Tuesday — her 35th birthday. “Precious beginnings!!!” Sharapova wrote, adding: “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.” She announced her engagement to Alexander Gilkes in December 2020. ___ More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Amanda Kessel joins Pittsburgh Penguins' executive management program

    U.S. women’s hockey star Amanda Kessel is joining the Pittsburgh Penguins for an executive management program that could put her on track to work full time in an NHL front office. Kessel is the first participant in the new program the team unveiled Wednesday. She follows the lead of retired U.S. star and Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato and other women in NHL management roles. Kessel said she was excited to learn on the job with the Penguins, where she’ll work alongside team executives in hock

  • Key adjustments for Raptors in Game 3 vs. 76ers

    Amit Mann and Jackson Frank discuss adjustments the Toronto Raptors could make ahead of a crucial Game 3 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • Leafs offensive production makes them legitimate Stanley Cup threat

    In a season where offensive numbers are up across the league, the Leafs still stand out with seven players already hitting the 60-point mark, two of whom could be past 100 by the end of regular-season play, and four players performing at a point-per-game.

  • Stutzte scores in SO, Senators beat Blue Jackets 2-1

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Tim Stutzle scored in the shootout to lift the Ottawa Senators to a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night for their second straight road win. Brady Tkachuk also scored and Filip Gustavsson stopped 33 shots for Ottawa in his first career shootout win. Jack Roslovic had Columbus’ goal and Elvis Merzlikins had 25 saves in the Blue Jackets’ fourth straight loss (0-3-1). Roslovic put the Blue Jackets up 1-0 at 11:20 of the first, burying a tape-to-tape pass