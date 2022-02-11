You be the judge: should my housemate stop cooking meat in our kitchen?

·6 min read

One is a big meat eater; the other has just turned vegetarian. We air both sides of a domestic disagreement – and ask you to deliver a verdict

If you have a disagreement you’d like settled, or want to be part of our jury, click here


The prosecution: Paolo

Ray has become a bit intolerant since I’ve gone vegetarian

Ray is generally a good person to live with, but since I’ve gone vegetarian I think he’s become a bit intolerant. I was never a big meat-eater before I met my girlfriend; I was always trying to up my protein intake with unhealthy shakes and supplements. My girlfriend, who is vegan, taught me that I don’t need all that. Ray could take a leaf out of my book, as cutting animal products out of my diet has made me feel amazing. Surely he should want that, too.

Since then, I’ve bought new kitchenware as I don’t want Ray’s cooking to contaminate our food. I have asked him a few times to stop using my pots and pans but he still does it – I think he gets a slight kick out of seeing me panic. Once, when I smelled pork on my pan, I told him he was selfish and that I don’t want meat in my veggie meals. He did apologise and said he got them mixed up, but he also told me to calm down in a silly voice, as if it were a joke. He needs to be more considerate.

Ray points out that while I have become a vegetarian, I still smoke. He thinks it means I’m a hypocrite, but that’s a false equivalence. It’s a way to silence me when I start telling him about the problems with eating meat. I believe it’s a good idea to be more conscientious with regard to the impact we are leaving on the planet.

Ray says he can’t live how he wants in his own home, but that’s not true

Paolo

My girlfriend doesn’t come around that much, but when she does we try to cook at different times to Ray so we don’t have to smell or touch meat. She doesn’t want to use utensils covered in animal products either. We’ve tried to devise a schedule, and I always tell Ray in advance when she’s coming, but he gets sulky and complains. He says, “I can’t live how I want to in my own home,” but that’s not true.

Ray needs to adapt to my lifestyle changes as I would do the same for him. He needs to realise we aren’t the same selfish twentysomethings we were when we met. I want to be healthier, live longer, and reduce my carbon footprint. If Ray did the same, it would benefit him and everyone else, too.

The defence: Ray

Paolo once told me I was killing myself because I’d made a tuna sandwich

I moved into this flat with Paolo a couple of years ago. Paolo was a big meat-eater, which worked, as I am too. We ordered pepperoni pizzas for our hangovers and occasionally cooked the odd fry-up or curry in the week. But Paolo recently went vegetarian and now he wants to control how I cook meat in our kitchen, which is not fair.

It all started when he began dating his new girlfriend. She sends him Netflix documentaries about vegan athletes and the ills of the meat and fish industries. After their first month of dating, Paolo was converted. He threw out all the bacon and burgers in our house, including some of mine. Paolo bought himself a separate fridge and lectures me on the dangers of eating animal products.

I compromise by letting them cook alone, but it’s annoying, sneaking a Nando’s up to my room

Ray

Once he told me I was “killing myself” when I made a tuna sandwich. That was a bit intense. I care about my health, but I’m not going to change my diet based on his views. He’s too forceful with his opinions. Paolo tries to get me to eat chickpea burgers, salad and stuffed peppers as it’s “better” for my health.

His girlfriend visits often and they cook vegan meals together. It means I can’t be in the kitchen at the same time as them. They say the smell and sight of meat makes them sick. I do compromise by letting them cook alone, but it’s annoying having to sneak a Nando’s up to my room. When Paolo first went vegetarian, cooking in our flat was fine; we just did everything separately. Then he bought new pans as he didn’t want the “meat juice” contaminating his food. One time he said I was poisoning him. However, he still smokes.

Paolo needs to relax and mind his own business if he wants me to stay in this house. He can’t expect me to change my lifestyle overnight to suit him. We don’t socialise together as much now, because he’s always with his girlfriend and prefers vegan beer and bland meals to the stuff we used to like. Paolo could also stop banning me from the shared spaces when we both need to cook, and remember that he once loved a good steak.

The jury of Guardian readers

Should Paolo back off and let Ray cook meat in their shared space?

My housemate of seven years turned vegan a few years ago. I remain a meat eater. However, we respect each other – she has specific pans, and I air out the kitchen if I’m cooking something smelly. Paolo is within his rights to want separate cooking equipment, but he needs to understand that he doesn’t have the right to lecture Ray on his lifestyle.
Ben, 37

Paolo has good reasons for becoming vegetarian, but it’s not up to him to lecture Ray on changing his lifestyle – it’s his choice. Ray shouldn’t use Paolo’s pots but they need to compromise and share cooking space and time equally.
Sally, 69

Paolo is being unreasonable: he’s made a major (and positive) change but the houseshare started on the basis that neither minded what the other cooked. He should win Ray over by upping his vegan cooking game.
Sara, 46

Related: You be the judge: should my wife stop nabbing all the best biscuits?

Do I detect a hint of jealousy about the new girlfriend in Ray? The previous status quo was clearly a meaty one. But now Ray needs to move in Paolo’s direction, and show sensitivity by respecting the veggie saucepans.
Paul, 58

While Paolo’s life choices are admirable, he’s not being fair to Ray and the ethos of communal living. Separate pans are fine but segregated kitchen time is a step too far. Paolo needs to establish a better balance between his new life choices and his housemate.
Mark, 34

You be the judge

So now you can be the judge, click on the poll below to tell us: should Ray stop cooking meat in the kitchen?

We’ll share the results on next week’s You be the judge.

The poll will close on Thursday 17 February, 9AM GMT

Last week’s result

We asked if Regina should ditch her multiple morning alarm clocks, because it annoys her boyfriend Harry.

62% of you said no – Alicia is innocent
38% of you said yes – Alicia is guilty

Have a disagreement you’d like settled? Or want to be part of our jury? Click here

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • US-born freeskier Gu wins Olympic big air gold for China

    BEIJING (AP) — Eileen Gu amassed an army of cynics when she spurned Team USA to represent China at the Beijing Games. Moments after the biggest run of her life, the 18-year-old freestyle skiing prodigy was asked about her status as a U.S. citizen, her feelings on Peng Shuai and the incessant hate she's received on social media. “If people don’t believe me, if people don’t like me, then that's their loss," Gu said. "They’re never going to win the Olympics.” Gu did just that, earning the first of

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • Moguls skier Kauf delivers the love and wins Olympic silver

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — At the Tetonia Club in Alta, Wyoming, they clung to one simple phrase as the bedlam gained steam while their daughter, sister and friend, Jaelin Kauf, edged closer and closer to the Olympic silver medal: “Deliver the love.” Kauf delivered the love. A spot on the podium was a fitting reward to go with it. Half a world away from Alta, the 25-year-old Kauf finished second Sunday in freestyle moguls, an event her family has set the standard in over decades. Kauf's mom, Patt

  • Shiffrin's fall in Olympic giant slalom will stick with her

    BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin will not soon forget what happened Monday in her first race of the Beijing Olympics. The poor transition that came five turns, and about 10 seconds, into the defense of her 2018 gold medal in the giant slalom. The skidding slide onto her left side. The missed gate that meant she was done so early in the opening run of a two-leg event. The first “DNF” — “Did Not Finish” — next to her name on any GS result sheet in more than four years, a streak encompassing 30 race

  • US-Canada women's Olympic hockey rivalry set to resume

    BEIJING (AP) — The last thing Cammi Granato and her U.S. women’s hockey teammates needed to see after a 10-hour bus ride through the Maritimes was arriving at their hotel and finding the Canadians staying at the same place. It was bad enough the two heated rivals had to confront each other on ice. In those early days — the late 1990s and 2000s — of what’s developed into one of the world’s fiercest rivalries, the two sides were ready to drop their gloves when and where ever. “We’d have like a fou

  • 5 Interesting facts about Arsenal

    Are you a fan of Arsenal F.C.? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • COVID-19 robs Olympic curlers of beloved social culture

    SYDNEY, Australia — There is a photograph from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics that captured curling fans’ hearts worldwide. In it, Canadian curler John Morris and American rival Matt Hamilton sit side by side, arms draped around each others’ shoulders, grinning faces inches apart, beer cans mid-clink. It was a moment that perfectly captured the spirit of curling, a sport best known for its sweeping but perhaps best loved for its socializing. Yet it is a moment that will likely be impossible to re

  • Smooth run on bumpy course nets Anthony Olympic moguls title

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Jakara Anthony doesn't watch anyone race before her. She avoids glancing at any scores, too. The approach keeps the stress away and frees her up to ski like this: to a gold medal. The 23-year-old from Australia made it look almost easy Sunday, breezing through the bumps as the last competitor of the night to capture the women’s moguls title at the Beijing Olympics. Anthony’s back flip with a grab at the bottom all but sewed up the win on the Secret Garden Olympic course

  • Canadian Steven Dubois wins silver in short-track speedskating

    BEIJING — Canadian Steven Dubois won a silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Dubois from Terrebonne, Que. claimed second place in a photo-finish over bronze medallist Semion Elistratov of Russia. Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the gold medal. Hwang is the world record holder in the 1,000 and won silver in the 500 at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang. Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final after five-time

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • Five To Know: Dubois crashes into final and medals

    BEIJING — SILVER CRASHES INTO FINAL Speedskater Steven Dubois battled his way to a photo-finish silver medal in a packed, 10-man field in the men's 1,500-metre short-track event. The 24-year-old from Terrebonne, Que. had crashed in his semifinal, but was advanced to the A final when 2018 silver medalist Sjinkie Kneght of the Netherlands was penalized. "My strategy was to go to the front (and) slow down a little bit because I didn't want to pull the whole race. Then one of the skaters did an outs

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign two Americans to bolster quarterback corps

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added a pair of American quarterbacks to their roster. The club announced Sunday it has signed former Montreal Alouettes QB Matt Shiltz and Jamie Newman, who spent last season with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles. Shiltz played 11 games for the Als last season, completing 49-of-79 pass attempts for 760 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had 18 carries for 85 yards and a rushing TD. The 29-year-old from St. Charles, Ill., has spent all thr

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Bengals' Taylor optimistic on progress of injured Uzomah

    Cincinnati tight end C.J. Uzomah tried to send a message that he wouldn’t miss the Super Bowl by taking the brace off his left knee and tossing it behind him onto the Bengals’ logo during a pep rally. His coach said Wednesday he’s optimistic about Uzomah’s progress even as the Bengals kept the tight end out of practice. Zac Taylor says Uzomah likely will work at practice Thursday with the Bengals taking advantage of having three days of work left to see where the veteran is. Uzomah played only n

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • Sadowski Synnott is 1st Kiwi Winter Olympics gold medalist

    BEIJING (AP) — The land of the long white cloud has its first gold medal in Winter Olympics history. Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand threw down a thrilling run on her last trip down the Secret Garden Olympic Slopestyle course on Sunday to claim the gold medal for her island nation. “Greatest run of my life,” said the 20-year-old Sadowski Synnot, an Australian-born shredder with an American mother and a Kiwi father. They moved to Wanaka, on New Zealand’s South Island, when she was 6. New Zeal

  • Cavaliers rally from 20-point deficit, beat Pacers 98-85

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Cedi Osman scored 22 points and Kevin Love had 19 as the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from 20 down to beat Indiana 98-85 on Sunday night, shortly after agreeing to acquire shooting guard Caris LeVert from the Pacers. Osman and Love combined to score the first 19 points in the fourth quarter, completing a 25-3 run that gave the Cavaliers an 80-68 lead. Osman finished with 18 in the period, while Love had nine points and drew two charging fouls on Pacers rookie Chris Duarte. Jarret

  • Did Brad Marchand throw away his chance at the Hart Trophy?

    "Bad" Marchand returned for one night versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, resulting in a hefty fine and six-game suspension for one of the league's top players.

  • 5 things the Leafs need in the second half

    The Maple Leafs are winning a lot of games in 2022 but according to Omar on the latest episode of In the Mentions, they still lack the consistency and killer instinct that will required in the playoffs. Here are 5 things Toronto needs for a successful second half.

  • Canada's Isabelle Weidemann a multi-medallist in Beijing with speedskating silver

    BEIJING — Finding joy in the drudgery of distance training helped Canada's Isabelle Weidemann become a multi-medallist at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The 26-year-old speedskater from Ottawa won silver in Thursday's 5,000 metres five days after she earned bronze in the 3,000. Weidemann will skate for a third medal Tuesday in the women's team pursuit alongside Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais. Treating training reps required for the 5k and 3k like a chore wore on Weidemann. The combination of the