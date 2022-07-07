Judge holds Trump Organization appraiser in contempt

The Trump Organization logo Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A New York judge has held real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield in contempt of court for refusing to cooperate with the New York attorney general's investigation into former President Donald Trump's company, the Trump Organization, ABC News reports.

Judge Arthur Engoron imposed a $10,000 daily fine on Cushman & Wakefield that will start Thursday and apply every day the company fails to comply with subpoenas for information related to its appraisals and brokerage services for Trump's company. "Cushman & Wakefield's work for Donald Trump and the Trump Organization is clearly relevant to our investigation, and we're pleased that the court has recognized that," New York Attorney General Letitia James said. Cushman & Wakefield said it would appeal.

