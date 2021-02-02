The Judge Group wins ClearlyRated’s 2021 Best of Staffing Client and Talent Diamond Awards for Service Excellence

Diamond Award winners have won the Best of Staffing Award for at least 5 years in a row, consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores from clients and placed talent.

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Judge Group , a leading provider of consulting, learning, staffing & search, and offshore solutions, announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Diamond Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates for at least five (5) consecutive years.



Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor CareerBuilder and gold sponsors Indeed & Talent.com, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, clients of winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

The Judge Group connects clients with top tier talent while helping candidates advance their careers. Judge received a Net Promoter® Score of 79% from their clients and 70.3% from their candidates; both significantly higher than the industry's average of 28% and 18% respectively in 2020.

“It’s very exciting for The Judge Group to be a 2021 Best of Staffing Client & Talent Diamond Award winner,” said The Judge Group President, Brian Anderson. “In all the uncertainty and challenges that the past year presented, our team really stepped up and went beyond to provide our clients and candidates with superb customer service. To hear directly from our clients and candidates about what a strong, positive experience they had working with us is terrific. I’m very proud of how the Judge sales, recruiting, and back-office teams responded during these difficult times and we look forward to continuing to provide clients and candidates with unmatched customer service.”

“After one of the most turbulent years in modern history, winners of the 2021 Best of Staffing award have proven their commitment to go above and beyond in support of their clients and placed talent," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have demonstrated their capacity to be agile, to be precise, and to prioritize the client and talent experience above all else. It is my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2021 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients and placed talent on ClearlyRated.com!”

The Judge Group is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia at 151 South Warner Road, Suite 100, Wayne, PA 19087. They can be reached at 1-800-650-0035 or by visiting www.judge.com.

About The Judge Group:

The Judge Group, celebrating its 50th anniversary, is a leading professional services firm specializing in technology, learning, and talent solutions. Our services are successfully delivered through a network of more than 30 offices in the United States, Canada, and India. The Judge Group serves more than 50 of the Fortune 100 and is responsible for over 9,000 professionals on assignment annually across a wide range of industries.

Working at the crossroads of people and transformative technologies, The Judge Group delivers innovative business solutions – powered by top talent – to help organizations reach their strategic goals and realize opportunities now and in the future.

About ClearlyRated:

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/ .

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and placed talent. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated ratings and testimonials.

