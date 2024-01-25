Judge in Georgia election interference case set to hear motions from Trump co-defendant Jeffrey Clark

The Fulton County judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's Georgia election interference case is set to hear motions Thursday by Trump co-defendant Jeffrey Clark, who is seeking communications between the Fulton County district attorney's office and the federal government.

Clark, a former Justice Department official, is accused by the DA of making false statements to senior DOJ officials in December 2020, urging them to tell Georgia officials that the DOJ had "significant concerns" about the 2020 election results in the state.

Among the documents being sought in Clark's motion is correspondence between the Fulton County DA's office and the Office of the White House Counsel under President Joe Biden, which Clark says could suggest possible coordination between the DA and the White House.

Clark argues in court filings that those records may be material to the outcome of his case "if it supports an argument that the prosecution of the case is tainted with partisan political objectives coordinated with, suggested or directed by the White House." But he also concedes those communications may have been for "legitimate non-political reasons."

In his motion, Clark also suggests that the DA's correspondence with the federal government "may show" that the DOJ refused to grant requests for two DOJ officials to testify before the grand jury that was probing the case -- an assertion they base on a New York Times article on the investigation.

PHOTO: Jeffrey Clark, former Acting Assistant Attorney General, arrives for Rep. Matt Gaetz' January 6th field hearing in the Capitol, June 13, 2023. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images)

If true, Clark's attorneys say, that would be beneficial to Clark's case.

Trump, Clark, and 17 others pleaded not guilty in August to all charges in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

Defendants Kenneth Chesebro, Sidney Powell, Jena Ellis and Scott Hall subsequently took plea deals in exchange for agreeing to testify against other defendants.

