Judge Dismisses Several Key Claims in WGA Lawsuit Against Talent Agencies

A federal district judge has dismissed eight of the 14 claims filed by the Writers Guild of America against three of Hollywood’s top talent agencies in an effort to force them to eliminate packaging fees, including claims that such fees serve as illegal kickback payments from a studio to an agency.

Packaging fees are payments sent from a studio to an agency in exchange for packaging talent like writers, actors and directors for a project; and they have been the center of a year-long struggle between agencies and the WGA. In April 2019, WGA members gave leadership approval to enforce a new Code of Conduct requiring agencies to give up packaging fees in order to represent members. Thousands of WGA members then terminated their representation with agents, leading WME, CAA and UTA to file a lawsuit claiming that the WGA was participating in an illegal boycott.

The WGA responded in a countersuit claiming that packaging fees were an illegal kickback payment from an employer to a representative of an employee and also violated price-fixing laws because of packaging fee schedules set by the agencies as an industry standard. The guild also accused the three agencies of racketeering by refusing to negotiate on terms to phase out packaging fees individually, instead negotiating through the Association of Talent Agencies, which has refused to give up any fees.

All three of those charges have been dismissed by Judge Andre Birotte in a ruling issued on Monday. The ruling, obtained by TheWrap, found that the WGA had no standing to make racketeering claims as anti-racketeering laws were not found to apply to talent agencies. Judge Birotte also partially dismissed the guild’s price-fixing claims, saying claims that the agencies violated the federal Sherman Act could not be made because the guild itself does not buy talent representation services. However, the judge did not dismiss WGA’s claims of price-fixing in violation of California’s Cartwright Act citing that contrary to the agencies’ claim, the guild had sufficient evidence to proceed with their claim.

Judge Birotte also dismissed the WGA’s claim that packaging fees are a violation of agents’ fiduciary duty to their clients, saying that the guild does not have the organizational standing to bring such claims on behalf of all its members. However, he did not dismiss the individual claims of fiduciary duty breach filed by specific writers alongside the guild, including “Cold Case” creator Meredith Stiehm.

