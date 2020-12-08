Judge dismisses Michael Flynn case but notes Trump's pardon implies guilt, not innocence

Kristine Phillips, USA TODAY
·4 min read

WASHINGTON – A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed the case of Michael Flynn, but not without eviscerating the Justice Department's handling of the former national security adviser's prosecution and making clear that a presidential pardon does not mean innocence.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan dismissed the case following a full and unconditional pardon that President Donald Trump issued for Flynn. But in a 43-page memorandum, Sullivan also said:

"A pardon does not necessarily render 'innocent' a defendant of any alleged violation of the law. Indeed, the Supreme Court has recognized that the acceptance of a pardon implies a 'confession' of guilt."

The filing marks the end of the politically charged case that pitted one branch of government against another. Sullivan, who himself became the target of criticisms from Trump allies, noted that the president's pardon is "a political decision, not a legal one."

Flynn gets a pardon: President Trump pardons ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn; ends three-year legal odyssey

Trump pardoned Flynn last month, ending the three-year legal odyssey for the retired Army general. The president's action once again highlighted his proclivity to use his broad powers to help allies and raised speculations about who might be next in line for a pardon.

President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was convicted of lying to the FBI.

Flynn is one of half a dozen former aides who were indicted as a result of the special counsel investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election. Last summer, Trump commuted the sentence of longtime confidante Roger Stone, a Republican operative who was convicted of lying to Congress to protect Trump and his campaign from the Russia investigation.

Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about his communications with a former Russian ambassador before Trump was inaugurated. Flynn admitted that he lied about his request to then-ambassador Sergey Kislyak that Russia refrain from escalating tensions with the United States in response to sanctions imposed by the Obama administration.

While awaiting sentencing, Flynn sought to withdraw his guilty plea by claiming he was entrapped by politically motivated federal investigators.

'Abuse of prosecutorial power': Retired federal judge slams Justice Department in Flynn case

Flynn's defense team, led by former Trump election lawyer Sidney Powell, has repeatedly cast her client's prosecution as a politically motivated conspiracy among Obama administration officials and accused prosecutors of hiding evidence that would've exonerated her client.

The Justice Department also reversed course and decided to abandon its prosecution of Flynn, arguing that the FBI interview during which he lied to the FBI was "unjustified" and his false statements were not relevant to the case. The move drew widespread criticisms and raised questions about the Justice Department's motivation for dropping the case.

Sullivan, who appointed a third party to challenge the Justice Department's action, said in his Tuesday filing that prosecutors' reasons for reversing course "appear pretextual."

"For example, Mr. Flynn was serving as an adviser to President Trump’s transition team during the events that gave rise to the conviction here, and, as this case has progressed, President Trump has not hidden the extent of his interest in this case," Sullivan wrote.

In this May 1, 2008 file photo, U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan is seen during a ceremony at the federal court in Washington, D.C.

Sullivan also expressed skepticism of the arguments that prosecutors provided as reasons for dismissing the case, noting that the Justice Department previously said Flynn's false statements to the FBI "went to the heart" of the investigation.

"The government's about-face, without explanation, raises concerns about the regularity of its decision-making process," Sullivan wrote, adding that prosecutors' rationales were "dubious to say the least."

Sullivan said he was not persuaded that prosecutors could not prove Flynn knowingly and willfully lied to the FBI. To support this, prosecutors pointed to the fact that the FBI agents who interviewed Flynn did not think he was lying, as well as inconsistent FBI records, former FBI director James Comey's statement that the Flynn case was a "close one," and evidence that Flynn had faulty recollections of his conversation with the Russian ambassador.

The Flynn legal saga: Appeals court denies ex-Trump adviser Michael Flynn's request to force dismissal of case

But Sullivan said whether or not investigators thought Flynn was lying is irrelevant, and prosecutors have not shown evidence that contradicts the substance of the FBI's interview with Flynn. The government's reliance on Comey's opinion "is suspect," Sullivan wrote, because Comey was not present during the FBI interview.

Sullivan was also skeptical that Flynn had faulty memory.

"Mr. Flynn is not just anyone; he was the National Security Advisor to the President, clearly in a position of trust, who claimed that he forgot, within less than a month, that he personally asked for a favor from the Russian Ambassador that undermined the policy of the sitting President prior to the President-Elect taking office," Sullivan wrote.

Contributing: Kevin Johnson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michael Flynn: Judge says Trump pardon does not mean innocence

