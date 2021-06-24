Judge dismisses domestic violence charges against Derrius Guice that cost him his job in Washington

Derrius Guice was accused of strangling his girlfriend until she lost consciousness. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

A Virginia judge on Wednesday dismissed domestic violence charges against former Washington Football Team running back Derrius Guice after he reached a settlement with his accuser.

Guice was arrested last August on three misdemeanor charges of assault and battery, one count of destruction of property and a felony count of strangulation. He was accused of strangling his girlfriend until she lost consciousness. He was also accused of separate instances of domestic violence against the same woman in February and April of last year.

Washington released Guice the day of his arrest.

Guice, accuser release joint statement

According to the Washington Post, Loudoun County prosecutors dropped the felony strangulation charge earlier in 2021. Guice and his accuser released a joint statement on Wednesday acknowledging their agreement, which the Loudoun County prosecutor's office approved.

“They have both worked hard toward a resolution of their relationship and appreciate the input and consideration of the Commonwealth,” the statement read.

The judge's dismissal resolves the remaining charges Guice faced.

Guice avoids trial, potential criminal record

Guice was slated to face trial later in June prior to the settlement. According to the Post, Virginia allows for the dismissal of some misdemeanor charges if the accuser acknowledges that he or she has been adequately compensated.

Guice spent two seasons on Washington's roster after being selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft out of LSU. Considered by many to be a first-round talent, he fell to the No. 59 pick amid reported off-field concerns.

Injuries stunted his first two seasons in the NFL. He was expected to play a featured role in the Washington backfield before he was released prior to the start of the 2020 season.

Since his arrest, Guice has been banned from LSU and scrubbed from its record books after accusations surfaced that he sexually assaulted two women when he was a freshman in 2016. It's not clear if Guice intends to pursue a football career moving forward.

