Judge denies request to lower bail for teenager in Lady Gaga dognapping case

A judge has denied a request to lower the 1,050,000 US dollar (£744,000) bail for a teenager charged with attempted murder after Lady Gaga’s dogwalker was shot in Hollywood.

Jaylin White, 19, is one of five accused after the pop star’s beloved French bulldogs: named Koji and Gustav; were stolen at gunpoint in February.

Along with James Jackson, 18, and Lafayette Whaley, 27, White has denied charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery.

Two others are alleged to have been accessories to the attack.

At a preliminary hearing in court in Los Angeles on Friday, White’s lawyer, Alex Kessel, argued his client’s bail was set too high and the evidence failed to support a charge of attempted murder in his case as it is Jackson who is accused of being the gunman.

White has no criminal record, does not pose a flight risk and the bail was excessive, Mr Kessel said.

Prosecutor Michele Hanisee opposed the motion to lower bail and told the court that White posed a threat to the safety of the public and the dogwalker, who survived his gunshot wound.

She said when White was arrested, a semi-automatic 9mm Glock was found hidden in a toilet tank at his girlfriend’s flat.

White was seen posing on Instagram with large quantities of cash, the court heard, and he appeared to be attempting to purchase high-value items, including a French bulldog.

Judge Michael Garcia denied the request to lower bail.

He said: “The court finds there is no clear and convincing evidence he (White) is not a danger to the community and bail will remain as it stands.”

White and his co-defendants wore masks during the hearing at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Centre in downtown Los Angeles.

Dog walker Ryan Fischer was ambushed near Sunset Boulevard in a shooting caught on video on February 24.

Prosecutors said the alleged attackers were cruising around Los Angeles looking for French bulldogs – a valuable breed for thieves.

Lady Gaga was left devastated when her beloved French bulldogs were stolen in Hollywood (Ian West/PA)

They found Mr Fischer with Koji, Gustav and a third dog, named Miss Asia, it is alleged.

After following the dog walker down a secluded street, they attacked him, shot him once and escaped with two animals, according to prosecutors.

The incident was caught on a nearby doorbell camera.

Miss Asia stayed with Mr Fischer after he had been shot. Gaga, 35, was in Italy filming a movie about the Gucci fashion dynasty when the incident happened.

White’s father, Harold White, 40, and Jennifer McBride, who prosecutors say is his girlfriend, have also been charged in connection with the incident.

Prosecutors say they helped the younger White evade arrest while McBride, 50, is also alleged to have returned the dogs to police in an attempt to claim the 500,000 dollar (£352,000) reward.

Gaga has been reunited with her dogs.

The next hearing in the case was set for June 17.