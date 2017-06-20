Judge denies request to block funding tied to Detroit arena

Chris Ilitch, Ilitch Holdings, President and CEO, left, and Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores shake hands at a news conference in Detroit, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. The Pistons announced they will move downtown Detroit and begin playing at the new Little Caesars Arena, home of the Detroit Red Wings, starting next season. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) -- A federal judge has denied a request to block some public funding for Little Caesars Arena and the Detroit Pistons' move from the suburbs.

U.S. District Court Judge Mark Goldsmith issued his decision late Monday, saying a requested injunction would cause ''catastrophic damage'' to Detroit.

The lawsuit says Michigan law prohibits spending school property tax revenue on the projects because a tax voters approved in 2012 was to be used exclusively for Detroit's public schools. It said a vote from city residents was needed first.

Activist Robert Davis and D. Etta Wilcoxon, who is running for City Clerk, had sought to block the Detroit Downtown Development Authority from using the money.

The arena, which will be home to the NHL's Detroit Red Wings and the NBA's Pistons, opens this fall.