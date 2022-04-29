Judge Denies Ant Anstead's Emergency Order for Full Custody of Son Hudson with Ex Christina Hall

Ant Anstead, Christina Haack

The custody battle between Ant Anstead and Christina Hall continues as a judge denied Anstead's emergency request for full custody of their 2-year-old son Hudson London.

On Thursday, a California Superior Court judge in Orange County denied Anstead's ex parte application because he failed to prove there were critical circumstances concerning the child and didn't give Hall enough notice.

The ex parte application is to show the custody situation is an emergency and needs to be dealt with urgently. Instead, following the judge's ruling, a hearing has now been set for June 28 to allow both parties to appear and make their arguments as to whether the requested change to the custody should be granted.

A rep for Anstead had no comment.

Anstead filed for full custody of Hudson on Thursday. The Celebrity IOU Joyride host, 43, and the Christina on the Coast star, 38, were both granted joint legal and physical custody of their son after their divorce last July.

Christina Anstead, Ant Anstead

Ant Anstead/Instagram Ant Anstead and Christina Haack with their son Hudson London

He claimed in his filing obtained by PEOPLE that he has been the "primary parent" and that Hall has spent an "average of 9 full days each month over the last 20 months and an average of 7 full days per month in 2022" with their son.

He asked the court for Hall's "regular" custody schedule to be "alternating weekends, Friday at 4:00 p.m. until Sunday at 6:00 p.m. commencing May 6, 2022, in California only, and except for vacations."

"This will allow Christina's time to be stepped-up over the next several months to match the schedule she has with her other children," the filing said. Hall shares son Brayden James, 6, and daughter Taylor Reese, 11, with ex-husband and Flip or Flop costar Tarek El Moussa. Anstead is dad to daughter Amelie, 18, and son Archie, 15, from his previous marriage to Louise Storey.

In response to the filing on Thursday, Hall told PEOPLE, "What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested."

"I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them," she added.

The now exes tied the knot during a surprise ceremony at their home in Newport Beach, California. They welcomed their son in September 2019, but a year later, Hall announced the pair had split in a statement posted to her Instagram.

"We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," she said in September 2020.