Delaware judge delays start of trial in Dominion lawsuit against Fox News

FILE PHOTO: A person walks by Fox News signage posted on the News Corporation building in New York City

(Reuters) -A judge in Delaware on Sunday delayed by one day the start of trial in a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox Corp, a courthouse spokesperson said.

"The Court has decided to continue the start of the trial, including jury selection, until Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. I will make such an announcement tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. in Courtroom 7E," said Judge Eric Davis, according to the statement.

Davis had said on Thursday he expected to conclude jury selection on Monday and proceed to opening statements.

The trial is one of the most closely watched U.S. defamation cases in years, involving a leading cable news outlet with numerous conservative commentators.

(Reporting by Helen Coster and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler)