Judge delays rollback of restrictions at border for asylum seekers

QUINN OWEN
·5 min read

A federal judge in Louisiana on Friday ordered the Biden administration to continue implementing pandemic-related restrictions at the border that effectively close humanitarian relief options for asylum seekers.

The restrictions were slated to end on Monday.

The restrictions were first implemented under the Trump administration by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which issued an order that derives its authority from a decades-old public health law known as Title 42.

The White House said it “disagreed” with the decision but would comply with it.

“The authority to set public health policy nationally should rest with the Centers for Disease Control, not with a single district court. However, in compliance with the court’s injunction, the Biden Administration will continue to enforce the CDC’s 2020 Title 42 public health authority pending the appeal,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The Department of Justice announced in a statement that it would appeal the ruling.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) invoked its authority under Title 42 due to the unprecedented public-health dangers caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. CDC has now determined, in its expert opinion, that continued reliance on this authority is no longer warranted in light of the current public-health circumstances. That decision was a lawful exercise of CDC’s authority,” the statement said.

The ruling today grants the GOP-led states’ motion for a preliminary injunction against the Title 42 rollback. The injunction is expected to remain in place until the case concludes, the government fixes its approach or until the government gets a more favorable decision on appeal if one is made.

The decision by Judge Robert R. Summerhays, a Trump appointee, comes as the Biden administration's homeland security apparatus remains strained by a historic level of unauthorized migration in the southwest.

MORE: GOP-led states, Biden administration argue over lifting Title 42 border policy on May 23

The ACLU previously secured a separate court order as part of a different Title 42 legal battle which bars families from being sent back to persecution and torture starting Monday.

“Currently under Title 42 there are no meaningful screenings,” the ACLU’s Lee Gelernt said Friday. “To the extent the government says there are screenings, the process is totally illusory because one has to know to ask for it and in any event they are only for torture, not persecution. As a result there have been very few screenings.”

Gelernt, the ACLU’s lead attorney on the Title 42 case in D.C., has fought Title 42 for the past two years. While authorities at the border currently employ case-by-case assessments to determine if migrants are subjected to Title 42 or traditional immigration processing, the ACLU argues those screenings are insufficient.

“The Louisiana ruling is wrong and is a transparent attempt by those States to end asylum,” Gelernt said. “Those states care about COVID restrictions only when it concerns asylum seekers. How quickly the administration takes steps to undo it will tell us a lot about whether the White House truly wants Title 42 to end.”

Immigration authorities arrested and stopped migrants 234,088 times along the southwest border last month, the highest monthly total in the reams of publicly available Customs and Border Protection data. That number includes a 183% increase in the number of inadmissible migrants trying to get through U.S. land ports since March.

During April, DHS says they removed 96,908 migrants under the Title 42 authority and 15,171 migrants under Title 8, which was the primary deportation authority before the pandemic.

PHOTO: Migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States are taken away by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass, Texas, on May 20, 2022. (Dario Lopez-Mills/AP)
PHOTO: Migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States are taken away by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass, Texas, on May 20, 2022. (Dario Lopez-Mills/AP)

It's unclear what impact the use of Title 42 has on overall migration, despite claims from Republicans in Congress that it works as a successful deterrent.

Suspected unlawful entries at the border have come at a record pace over the past two years that the Title 42 order has been in effect. Meanwhile, the number of repeat border crossing attempts is up nearly fourfold since the first year the Title 42 was implemented.

MORE: Judge issues temporary restraining order preventing phase out of Title 42

One explanation behind the increase in repeated unlawful entries is the lack of long-term consequences for those processed and immediately expelled from the U.S. Under normal immigration processing, an order of removal comes with specific restrictions on re-entry and prosecutable consequences for those who try again.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas held meetings with top immigration officials at the border this week as he oversees preparations the department is taking in case the level of migration elevates further. At a press conference to discuss the trip he noted the Justice Department will decide whether to appeal the Louisiana court's decision.

PHOTO: Migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande river into the U.S. are under custody of National Guard members as they await the arrival of U.S. Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass, Texas, on May 20, 2022. (Dario Lopez-Mills/AP)
PHOTO: Migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande river into the U.S. are under custody of National Guard members as they await the arrival of U.S. Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass, Texas, on May 20, 2022. (Dario Lopez-Mills/AP)

Mayorkas this week outlined the Department's plan for the border transition away from Title 42 which involves surging homeland security resources, improving processing capacity and efficiency, ramping up consequences for increased border crossings, cracking down harder on transnational criminal smuggling networks and strengthening alliances across Central and South America.

MORE: Supreme Court hears 'Remain in Mexico' repeal case

"We have a multi-pronged approach to a very dynamic situation," Mayorkas said. "We are addressing it across the Department of Homeland Security, across the federal government with our state and local partners, and with our partners and allies south of our border."

Mayorkas said authorities will be increasing criminal prosecutions along the southwest border to apply the sort of consequences that Title 42 does not allow, including multi-year bans on re-entry for unauthorized migrants.

ABC News' Luke Barr contributed to this report.

Judge delays rollback of restrictions at border for asylum seekers originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Federal judge rules Title 42, allowing COVID asylum restrictions, must continue at border

    The Department of Justice said it will appeal the judge's decision, arguing the CDC was within its authority to end Title 42.

  • Minnesota holds special primary for late congressman's seat

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Voters in southern Minnesota will choose candidates in a special primary next week in the first step in a complicated process for filling the seat of Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died of cancer in February. The GOP candidates Tuesday for the 1st District seat include Hagedorn's widow, Jennifer Carnahan, who has leveled a series of bitter attacks in the final days of the campaign against two of her main rivals in the primary, state Rep. Jeremy Munson and former st

  • Snowstorm Brings Flurries to Northern Colorado

    The National Weather Service (NWS) warned that “significant heavy, wet snow” from a winter storm may cause power outages and dangerous travel conditions in parts of north-central Colorado on Friday, May 20.Footage posted to Twitter by @PB3III shows snow falling in northwestern El Paso County on Friday, he said.Heavy snow and gusty winds were expected for the area on Saturday, according to the NWS. Credit: @PB3III via Storyful

  • Johnny Depp attorney who called Amber Heard’s abuse claims ‘fake’ refuses to answer 75 questions from her team

    Adam Waldman is at centre of Aquaman actress’s $100m counterclaim in the trial after he called her allegations of abuse ‘a hoax’

  • Judge: COVID asylum restrictions must continue on border

    EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — A federal judge in Louisiana is refusing to end pandemic-related restrictions on migrants seeking asylum on the southern border. The judge on Friday blocked a plan by President Joe Biden’s administration to lift the restrictions next Monday. Migrants have been expelled more than 1.9 million times since March 2020 under federal Title 42 authority. The provision denies migrants a chance to request asylum under U.S. law and international treaty on grounds of preventing the

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Colton scores late, Lightning beat Panthers 2-1 in Game 2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton scored with 3.8 seconds remaining, giving the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Thursday night. The stunning finish put the Lightning up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series that heads to Tampa for Game 3 on Sunday. The game appeared headed for overtime before Colton scored from right in front of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky off a backhand pass from Nikit

  • CPL champion Pacific FC keeps rolling under coach James Merriman

    Defending CPL champion Pacific FC has not missed a beat this season, despite the departure of head coach Pa-Modou Kah and several key players after last year's successful title run. James Merriman, elevated from assistant to head coach, has Pacific atop the Canadian Premier League standings at 5-1-1 ahead of its date with visiting York United (2-2-2) on Friday night. "There was a lot of transition in the off-season. It can be tough and a lot of challenges," said Merriman. "The way that the group

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • George Springer's triple lifts Blue Jays to 3-0 win over Mariners

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have built their lineup around power hitting. But sometimes a softly hit blooper works too. George Springer had a bases-clearing triple and the Toronto Blue Jays held on for a 3-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. Springer's game-winning hit in the second inning had an exit velocity of just 71.5 m.p.h., a virtual marshmallow, but it dropped under the glove of Mariners right-fielder Steven Souza Jr. as he dove for the catch, allowing Springer to reach third

  • IOC rubber-stamps Olympic medal upgrade for Canada's men's relay team at Tokyo Games

    OTTAWA — Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team from the Tokyo Olympics has officially been upgraded to silver nine months after they raced to bronze. The International Olympic Committee rubber-stamped the upgrade during Thursday's meeting of the executive board. Jerome Blake of Burnaby, B.C., Aaron Brown and Brendon Rodney of Toronto, and six-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse of Markham, Ont. posted a time of 37.70 seconds in Tokyo to finish behind Italy and Great Britain. Great Britain's r

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • Sutter, Brunette, Gallant are finalists for NHL’s top coach

    NEW YORK (AP) — Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter is among the three finalists for the Jack Adams Award, presented annually to the NHL's coach of the year. Andrew Brunette of the Florida Panthers and Gerard Gallant of the New York Rangers are the other two finalists. Sutter started his second stint behind the Flames bench on March 4, 2021, as a midseason replacement for the fired Geoff Ward. After the Flames missed the playoffs in 2020-21, Sutter oversaw the biggest season-over-season impr

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • How Blue Jays’ Bichette is improving his defence, despite unflattering metrics

    Despite a tough defensive adjustment to the big leagues, Bo Bichette is getting more comfortable as a shortstop.

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C