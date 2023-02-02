Judge cuts soccer equal pay legal fees from $6.6M to $5.5M

·2 min read

A federal judge granted final approval to the equal pay lawsuit settlement between female players and the U.S. Soccer Federation, cutting legal fees from $6.6 million to $5.5 million.

The Jan. 4 order on legal fees by U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner in Los Angeles was referenced Wednesday in an order by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals asking the parties if they objected to dismissal of the appeal, which remains pending on the docket.

Players sued the USSF in 2019, seeking damages under the federal Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

Klausner dismissed the equal pay claim in May 2020 while allowing claims on inequitable working conditions to proceed. The sides settled on the working conditions portion that December while players appealed the pay claim to the 9th Circuit.

The sides announced a pay settlement on Feb. 22 that included $22 million plus a $2 million fund to benefit the players in their post-soccer careers and charitable efforts aimed at growing the sport for women.

Hope Solo, a goalkeeper who sued the USSF in 2018 alleging violations of the Equal Pay Act and sex status discrimination, filed an objection in October, partly over the proposed legal fees. Players were represented by Winston & Strawn.

Klausner granted final approval on Dec. 12 while holding off on a legal fees decision until Jan. 4.

“The court finds that an award of $5.5 million, which represents 22% of the $22 million common fund, is reasonable, and that no special circumstances warrant an upward or downward departure,” Klausner wrote. “Class counsel argues that the circumstances justify a $6.6 million award (30% of the fund), but the court disagrees.

“Class counsel asserts that the ultimate resolution of this case required a great deal of work: hours dedicated to document review, taking depositions, briefing substantive motions, participating in mediation and litigating an appeal, all over a three-year period. It certainly did. But the amount of work required stems from, in significant part, from the fact that the plaintiffs lost their equal pay claims on summary judgment.

“This fact undercuts class counsel's other assertion that it achieved an exceptional result. Class counsel undoubtedly succeeded, but not to a degree that warrants departing from the 25% benchmark.”

Klausner also awarded $1,369,127 in reimbursable costs to cover experts, meals, travel and document preparation, including $50,000 for anticipated settlement administration costs.

The USSF and its women's and men's players' unions reached milestone collective bargaining agreements in May to pay its men’s and women’s national teams equally, deals that were signed in September.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Anne M. Peterson And Ronald Blum, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Alina Habba is withdrawing as Trump's lead attorney for E. Jean Carroll's rape claim. Last month, a federal judge sanctioned her $1 million for bad lawyering.

    Donald Trump's new lawyer in the case, Joe Tacopina, has experience representing the Washington Commanders as well as rappers like Meek Mill.

  • Judge Gives Trump Lawyers Second Chance in New York Trial Showdown

    Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty ImagesAfter exhausting a New York judge with incessant lying and legal delay games, the Trump family will get a second chance to answer a lawsuit from the New York Attorney General that threatens to bankrupt the real estate empire that bears the ex-president’s name.“Whatever we do today, I am determined to start the trial on October 2, 2023, come hell or high water. And pardon my French,” Justice Arthur F. Engoron said in a Manhattan court on Wednesday.After filing rea

  • Assembly of First Nations CEO Janice Ciavaglia resigns

    The CEO of the Assembly of First Nations is resigning, according to an email seen by CBC News, another blow to the national organization that has been hounded by allegations of a toxic workplace. In an email sent to all secretariat staff on Monday, the AFN's vice-president of operations and administration Jonathan Thompson said Janice Ciavaglia has tendered her resignation effective March 10. The AFN executive, which is composed of regional chiefs and the national chief, will discuss the process

  • Airbus and Qatar Airways settle bitter A350 jet row

    PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus and Qatar Airways have settled a dispute over grounded A350 jets, the companies said on Wednesday, averting a potentially damaging UK court trial after a blistering 18-month feud that tore the lid off the global jet market. The "amicable and mutually agreeable settlement" ends a $2 billion row over surface damage on the long-haul jets. The spat led to the withdrawal of billions of dollars' worth of jet deals by Airbus and prompted Qatar to increase purchases from Boeing.

  • Twitter hit back at a private jet company suing it over an $197,000 unpaid bill, saying it was overcharged for 2 flights that weren't properly authorized

    Twitter "agreed to the price, and then they decided afterwards they didn't want to pay," the CEO of Private Jet Services told Bloomberg.

  • PSG ‘furious’ after Chelsea paperwork errors lead to Hakim Ziyech loan deal collapse

    The Morocco international was set for a Ligue 1 switch but will now return to the Premier League club instead

  • Joao Cancelo explains reasons behind Bayern Munich move

    Cancelo gave his thoughts on Pep Guardiola after leaving Manchester City for the German champions on loan

  • Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler officially named in lawsuit alleging child sexual abuse

    The musician is accused of sexual assault and coercion of an abortion in the 1970s, as well as involuntary infamy.

  • Hometown hero finally sends Newcastle back to Wembley

    Newcastle 2-1 Southampton (agg: 3-1): Sean Longstaff’s double sends the Magpies into the Carabao Cup final despite Bruno Guimaraes’ red card

  • Women's World Cup hosts urge FIFA not to sign Saudi sponsor

    Women’s World Cup co-hosts Australia and New Zealand urged FIFA on Wednesday not to sign a sponsor deal with the tourism authority of Saudi Arabia where “rights of women remain severely restricted.” Leaders of the two national soccer federations warned in a letter to FIFA, including president Gianni Infantino, that unilaterally sealing the “Visit Saudi” sponsorship could “severely tarnish the reputation” of the 32-nation tournament that starts in July. Such a confrontation between a World Cup host and FIFA is unprecedented in recent history, and is likely to shine more attention on so-called “sportswashing” investments by Saudi Arabia.

  • Veteran 'keeper Sean Johnson happy to land in Toronto — and break bread with Drake

    TORONTO — Sean Johnson has yet to start a game for Toronto FC, but he has already got a taste of the city's star power. In wooing the free agent goalkeeper, the MLS club took Johnson, his girlfriend Marissa and his agent to a Raptors game and dinner at Ristorante Sotto Sotto. "We had a special guest come over and say hello and kind of tell him a bit about Toronto," related Toronto president Bill Manning without identifying the mystery visitor. "It was a great opportunity for him to get the feeli

  • Sam Bankman-Fried barred from contacting FTX employees, using Signal

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Wednesday temporarily barred FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried from contacting current or former employees of the cryptocurrency exchange or his Alameda Research hedge fund, and from using encrypted messaging tools including Signal. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan came after federal prosecutors in Manhattan said Bankman-Fried might tamper with witnesses or destroy evidence in his criminal fraud case. Prosecutors last week cited a Signal message Bankman-Fried sent on Jan. 15 to the general counsel of the FTX U.S. affiliate, referred to in court papers as "Witness-1."

  • Erik ten Hag explains Man United’s plan for dealing with Christian Eriksen injury absence

    Man United do not expect to go into the transfer market to cope with the Danish playmaker being sidelined

  • It's been a very bad month for Indian billionaires — four of the richest Indians have collectively lost about $45 billion in 2023

    Adani — whose net worth is down $36.1 billion this year — and his fellow Indian billionaires are leading losses on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

  • How Long Will $1,500,000 Last Me in Retirement?

    If you find yourself with $1.5 million in retirement savings, you're doing more than five times better than the average retiree, who only has $279,997. It is true that $1.5 million can last indefinitely in retirement if you don't spend … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $1,500,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Chelsea’s British record bid for Enzo Fernandez to enter final hours of window

    The current British transfer record is Manchester City’s £100million acquisition of Jack Grealish in 2021.

  • Hotel operators at North Beach Carillon lose ‘dictatorship’ over unit owners

    The war on the shore is going badly for a mega-wealthy asset manager at the iconic Carillon, a three-tower complex in North Beach that in its early heyday hosted the likes of Sinatra and Dean Martin. And it could have implications for other mixed-use developments where hotel rooms and condos are intermingled in one complex.

  • Joao Cancelo leads transfers in Germany, Isco deal off

    DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Portugal left back João Cancelo’s switch to Bayern Munich brought excitement to the last day of the winter transfer period in Germany, while a surprise deal for five-time Champions League winner Isco Alarcón to join Union Berlin collapsed. After seeing its Bundesliga lead shrink to just a point, Bayern reacted Tuesday by signing Cancelo, who had lost his starting place at Manchester City, on a loan deal to the end of the season with a 70-million euro ($76 million) opti

  • With Sam Mewis out and 'time running out' for Julie Ertz, USWNT enters World Cup year with major question marks

    USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski indicated Wednesday, more definitively than ever before, that two stars will miss the 2023 Women's World Cup.

  • FIFA anxious to reboot Club World Cup after years of delays

    A little-loved member of FIFA’s family of soccer tournaments for so long, the latest Club World Cup starts Wednesday as a seven-team event two years after that format was due to have been abolished and two years before an ambitious revamp with up to 32 teams. FIFA president Gianni Infantino has wanted since being elected to lead soccer's world governing body in 2016 to create a bigger and better version of its only club tournament, an event he once valued at potentially worth $3 billion per edition promising tens of millions in prize money for each team. Until a major overhaul — likely in 2025 after the European season — FIFA goes year-to-year with the smaller mid-season version of the intercontinental championship that barely adds to its multi-billion dollar income.