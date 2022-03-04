You be the judge: should my boyfriend stop watching TV before bed?

Interviews by Georgina Lawton
·6 min read

The prosecution: Charlotte

The TV feels like the third person in the room. Brendan will even initiate sex while a film is playing

If you have problems with sleep, you need good sleep hygiene: go to bed at the same time every night, don’t work in the bed, and no screen time.

But my boyfriend, Brendan, says he can’t fall asleep unless the TV is on. He likes to watch Scorsese and Tarantino films before bed. There’s loads of noise, violence and action coming from our TV – a large flatscreen that gives off loads of light and keeps me awake.

It’s been like this since I moved in with him six months ago. I knew he had problems with sleep before; when he stayed at mine he often needed to listen to a podcast before bed (I didn’t have a TV in the bedroom). But since I’ve moved into his place, I’ve realised how bad his sleep habits are.

I complained about it, but Brendan just suggested I should use an eye mask to block the light out. I tried that but the noise still kept me awake, even when he turned it down low, so he started using earphones.

It feels like he’s making half an effort. The bed should be a place to cuddle and connect

I then tried wearing my mask while he watched TV with his AirPods in, but it felt ridiculous. I read a book instead, but Brendan didn’t want me to have the light on. Now I read my Kindle with the backlight on until he falls asleep. I have to wait for him to doze off, then I get out of bed, turn the TV off and keep reading until I get drowsy. If I wasn’t there, Brendan would just leave the TV on all night.

The bedroom is a sacred space. When you go to sleep with a partner, you expect to get close and intimate, but a television ruins that. I also like the element of play and mystery at night, wondering if we will kiss when we get into bed. But suddenly I’m in a relationship where the TV is always on and it feels like there is a third person in the room. It kills the mood. Sometimes Brendan will initiate sex while a film is playing, which I find distracting and quite rude. It feels like he’s making half an effort.

The bed should be a place to cuddle and connect. Brendan needs to see a sleep specialist because his habits are affecting our relationship and my sleep.

The defence: Brendan

Charlotte reads on her Kindle and I drift off the way I like – I don’t see the issue

I’ve always needed a bit of background noise to help me drift off to sleep, and Charlotte has always known this. When I used to stay over at hers, I would put my AirPods in and listen to something before bed. She was fine with that.

But now she’s moved into my place, where I like to watch television in bed before sleeping. I know people say exposure to artificial light before sleep is bad for you, but there’s something comforting about having a film on in the background. I find it really soothing and it helps me switch off.

I disagree with the idea that we aren’t as intimate with a TV in the room. It doesn’t affect our sex life in any way

I suggested that Charlotte use an eye mask, and she was more than happy to give it a go. It seemed to work well for a little while – I would turn the TV volume down really low, and she wouldn’t be affected by the light as her eyes were covered. But then she said it wasn’t good enough, so I offered to listen to the TV with my headphones. Now she reads on her Kindle while I watch TV on my AirPods – I also turn the brightness down on the TV. I get to drift off the way I like. I’m not really sure what the issue is.

Charlotte says she doesn’t like the idea of us doing different things in bed, but the reality is we can’t always be in sync. We both work from home so we do spend a lot of time together. We make sure we have date nights. A couple of times we did get intimate with the TV on and it seemed fine. But later Charlotte told me she found it distracting. I’ve taken that onboard, but she needs to be more upfront with her feelings at the time. I disagree that we aren’t as intimate because there’s a TV in the bedroom – it doesn’t affect our sex life in any way.

We could both make more of an effort to go to bed earlier. Sometimes we stay up until 1am for no real reason, though Charlotte is more of a night owl than me. I’m up for working on a better sleep schedule, both for my own health and Charlotte’s. But if I still can’t sleep, the television will just have to go back on and Charlotte can use her eye mask.

The jury of Guardian readers

Should Brendan say farewell to his all-night films?

Brendan has a myopic, selfish viewpoint. He should try reading comics in bed. Scheduled intimacy is a rubbish solution. The best intimacy is spontaneous and in the moment. It results in sleep of the highest quality.
Graham, 56

Related: You be the judge: should my husband keep his motorbike in the house?

It feels like Brendan wants oblivion to claim him without his ever having been fully present – either with Charlotte or alone with his thoughts. She must keep her eyes open until Tarantino has soothed Brendan to sleep, then get up and turn the TV off: that’s unfair.
Isabel, 70

Charlotte is right – bedrooms are for sleep and sex, not for watching TV. If Brendan were aware of Charlotte’s feelings, he would move the TV into the living room and watch it there. Turn it off and grow up!
Michael, 23

Brendan is deluding himself if he thinks Scorsese and Tarantino films are helping him to sleep. Charlotte should tell him to take a sleep therapy course.
Carolyn, 77

Perhaps Brendan is struggling to adapt to someone moving into his space, but Charlotte also has needs. She’s found herself in a love triangle with an overexcited TV. He should extinguish his old flame and switch to an iPad beside her Kindle.
Amy, 38

You be the judge

So now you can be the judge: click on the poll below to tell us if Brendan should stop watching TV in bed.

We’ll share the results on next week’s You be the judge.

The poll will close on 10 March at 10am GMT

Last week’s result

We asked if Stewart should move the butter to the fridge, because leaving it in the cupboard worries his girlfriend, Ruby.

86% of you said no – Stewart is innocent
14% of you said yes – Stewart is guilty

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Canadian alpine skier Frédérique Turgeon out of Paralympics after injury in training

    Canadian Frédérique Turgeon's Paralympics are over before they began. The Para alpine skier withdrew from the Beijing Games on Friday in China after suffering a leg injury during a downhill training crash. Turgeon, the 22-year-old from Candiac, Que., has returned home to begin a three-to-four month recovery. "This is the first time in my career that I've really been enjoying downhill, and I was going fast on a training run and just let things go," Turgeon said . "I always said this year [was] wh

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Growlers basketball coach and general manager Ewing Jr. excited to bring CEBL to the Rock

    The Newfoundland Growlers basketball team has added some hoops royalty ahead of its inaugural season, naming Patrick Ewing Jr. — son of New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing — the club's head coach and general manager. Ewing Jr. had an eight-year run at the professional level, playing with the NBA's New Orleans Hornets and on several minor league teams, where he was named an all-star and all-league performer. He also had stints in Germany, Spain, Greece and Qatar. "I'm super excited. I'm having a

  • Nick Nurse on ejection: ‘You can only take so much’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was tossed from Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, but still spoke to the media after the loss. He explained what led to his ejection, how he thought his team played without him down the stretch, and talked about some of the issues with coach’s challenges. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert

  • Has the Raptors' 'big ball' philosophy worked?

    Amit Mann is joined by Mark Schindler to discuss what we've learned about the Raptors' big-ball lineup and where they need to make some changes. Listen to the Raptors conversation along with a look at the Eastern Conference on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • Justin Champagnie on his favourite players, bagged milk & little brother Julian

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie discusses his favourite basketball players, teammates he gels with the best and some of the weirdest things he's encountered since moving to Canada. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.