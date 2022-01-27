Judge blocks South Dakota rule that hinders medication abortions

·2 min read

(Reuters) - A federal judge in South Dakota temporarily blocked on Wednesday a new rule by the state's health department that makes access to a medication abortion more difficult.

Planned Parenthood sought the injunction against the South Dakota measure, which was first part of an executive order issued last September by Governor Kristi Noem, a Republican.

Judge Karen Schreier wrote in her ruling that Planned Parenthood had shown that South Dakota had created a "substantial obstacle" in the path of women seeking medication abortions.

Noem's executive order mandated that the two drugs used in mediation abortions both be administered by a medical provider. Typically, a woman would receive the first medication at a provider's office, and be handed the second drug at the same time, with instructions to take it 24 to 72 hours later.

Because Planned Parenthood's office in Sioux Falls is the only one that provides abortions in the state, and because many women travel long distances to reach its office, forcing them to make repeat visits could put an undue burden on many women, the judge wrote in her restraining order.

The legal battle over abortion in the United States has grown increasingly tense in recent months. In December, the Supreme Court, with a 6-3 conservative majority, heard arguments in Mississippi's bid to revive its 15-week ban on abortions.

Conservative justices indicated then that they are open to either gutting or overturning entirely Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that established a woman's right to terminate her pregnancy before the fetus is viable. A decision is due by the end of June.

In December, the federal government permanently eased some restrictions on medication used in abortions for up to 10 weeks of pregnancy, allowing the drug to be sent by mail rather than requiring it to be dispensed in person. However, 19 states have laws that supersede the FDA decision by barring telehealth consultations or mailing of abortion pills.

(Reporting by Brad Brooks in Lubbock, Texas; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • SC lawmakers advance bill that would ban all abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned

    The U.S. Supreme Court is ​ considering a Mississippi case that could weaken or overturn the 1973 decision legalizing abortion.

  • Woman sparks debate after changing boyfriend’s lock screen to a girl’s photo he liked on Instagram

    ‘I should make a collage and do that,’ one viewer says in the comments.

  • Florida Legislature Passes "Don’t Say Gay" Bill, Banning LGBTQ+ Discussions in Schools

    Florida legislature passed a new bill on January 20 that completely alienates LGBTQ+ youth. Better...

  • If praying the gay away was bad, Florida Republicans’ new bigoted proposal is much worse | Editorial

    Florida lawmakers are trying to push what’s been the dubbed the “Don’t say gay” bill during this year’s legislative session, with zero regard for the emotional harm it will do to LGBTQ students.

  • A witness has corroborated the claim that Rep. Matt Gaetz was told he had sex with a minor in 2017, report says

    Joe Ellicott struck a plea deal with federal prosecutors and was reportedly there when Rep. Matt Gaetz was told he had sex with a minor in 2017.

  • Erin O'Toole prepares to face his caucus as findings from election loss presented

    OTTAWA — Erin O'Toole faced restive MPs and grassroots questions about his leadership on the first day of a Conservative caucus retreat — and worse could be yet to come Thursday when MPs are presented with a long-awaited post mortem on the party's election loss. Wednesday marked the first time O'Toole has met with his team this year as he continues dealing with calls for his leadership to be reviewed and some in caucus questioning his ability to even do the job. Among things discussed behind clo

  • Olympic dreams come true for Kosovo skier Kiana Kryeziu

    BROD, Kosovo (AP) — Competing in the giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics will be a giant step for 17-year-old Kiana Kryeziu and her country of Kosovo. Kryeziu is the first female athlete from Kosovo at the Winter Games after she met the qualifying standard during races held in Italy. “I really didn’t expect it would happen this early," Kryeziu told The Associated Press. "It was one of my biggest goals. It was one of my dreams and now all is becoming reality.” Not that it's been easy, she said,

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leads edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs scored three power-play goals and Auston Matthews produced the shootout winner to defeat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Wednesday night. Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares each scored power-play goals to push the Toronto Maple Leafs to a two-goal lead before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of provincial COVID-19 restrictions. But a late goal in the second period and another from Ducks forward Vinni Lettieri with 6:37 remaining in the third sent the game

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Saskatoon offers more groomed trails for nordic skiers this winter

    The desire to be out and about has grown a lot during the pandemic. That includes activities like cross country skiing. The sport has seen a surge in popularity in the province, and this winter season outdoor fans in Saskatoon have more groomed nordic trails available to explore. In addition to the main cross country ski trails in Upper and Lower Meewasin, Diefenbaker, Kinsmen and Forest Parks, the city has been helping to groom the loops in different neighbourhood parks. "We've seen an addition

  • Staal, Julien could see hopes of NHL return boosted by Olympic performances

    Eric Staal wasn't aiming to take part in his third Olympics. Claude Julien, meanwhile, agreed to coach Canada at two December tournaments simply to get back behind the bench. The COVID-19 pandemic has, of course, closed plenty of doors. But for Staal and Julien, it's opened another wide open — and there's a chance it could eventually lead both men back to the NHL. The decorated duo is set to lead Canada's Olympic men's hockey team at the upcoming Beijing Games after the NHL withdrew from the tou

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • Nurse on Raptors’ ‘funky energy’ vs. Portland: ‘We can’t cry about it’

    Nick Nurse admits the Raptors didn’t have much of a foundation — and at times “weren’t thinking” in their loss against the Trail Blazers. But the Toronto coach praised his players for staying in it and playing hard until the end. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Siakam on Raptors’ near-comeback vs. Portland: ‘I’m super proud of the guys’

    Pascal Siakam conceded that the Raptors lacked energy in the loss to the Trail Blazers, but he highlighted his pride on the team’s positivity and competitive levels even in a tough, fan-less game. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Flames fire record 62 shots on goal, rout Blue Jackets 6-0

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored twice and the Calgary Flames fired a team-record 62 shots on goal in trouncing the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-0 Wednesday night. Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves for his 13th career shutout, sending the Blue Jackets to their third straight loss and fourth in a row at home. Calgary bombarded Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins, who stopped 56 shots. Andrew Mangiapane, Mikael Backlund, Elias Lindholm and Erik Gudbranson added goals for the Flames, who have won t

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday night, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. While it wasn't as impressive as the 35-point deficit LA rallied from against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, it wa

  • 3 Manitoba speed skaters aim to follow in steps of legendary local Olympians, inspire next generation

    Manitoba has a long and decorated Olympic history in long track speed skating that dates back 90 years. Winnipeg's Heather McLean and Tyson Langelaar, along with Alexa Scott of Clandeboye, Man. will compete at next month's Winter Games in Beijing. All three Manitobans were in Calgary when they were named to the 16-person Canadian Olympic long track speed skating team last Monday. Langelaar, Scott and McLean will look to join a special list of Manitobans who have earned a spot on an Olympic podiu