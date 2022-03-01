Judge blocks city ban on early-morning alcohol sales in South Beach during spring break

A ban on early-morning liquor sales in South Beach during spring break was struck down Tuesday by a judge after a prominent Ocean Drive hotel took the city of Miami Beach to court.

As a result, alcohol will likely continue to flow until 5 a.m. at South Beach businesses between March 7 and March 21, a period during which City Hall had sought to turn off the spigot three hours early.

“We will not be enforcing the city’s 2 a.m. alcohol ban while we file an emergency appeal to the 3rd District Court of Appeals,” spokeswoman Melissa Berthier wrote in a statement.

Mayor Dan Gelber said the city is “obviously disappointed” in the ruling from Miami-Dade Judge Beatrice Butchko, who in June of 2021 struck down a similar liquor law that banned booze sales after 2 a.m. in South Beach’s entertainment district.

“Our city seems to be held hostage by a handful of all night bars whose business model foments the disorder and chaos that endangers our residents, visitors and cops,” Gelber said.