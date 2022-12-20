Who Is Jude Law's Wife? All About Phillipa Coan

Kara Nesvig
·4 min read
Jude Law and Phillipa Coan attend day eleven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at Wimbledon on July 08, 2016 in London, England
Jude Law and Phillipa Coan attend day eleven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at Wimbledon on July 08, 2016 in London, England

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Jude Law and his wife Phillipa Coan live a pretty private life.

The Fantastic Beasts star and the psychologist reportedly met through mutual friends and were first linked in 2015. Four years later, the couple shocked fans when they tied the knot in a low-key surprise wedding ceremony in London. They also welcomed their first child together in 2020.

Law prefers to keep his relationship with his wife quiet and rarely shares details about their life together — so private, in fact, that they haven't even announced their child's name or sex.

Coan is an accomplished behavioral psychologist with a passion for helping organizations prioritize both sustainability and employee engagement. She even owns her own business.

Here's everything to know about Phillipa Coan, the psychologist and sustainability activist married to actor Jude Law.

She is a business psychologist

Jude Law is seen with his girlfriend Phillipa Coan visits Musei Capitolini in Rome on August 25, 2015 in Rome
Jude Law is seen with his girlfriend Phillipa Coan visits Musei Capitolini in Rome on August 25, 2015 in Rome

Agostino Fabio/GC Images

Born in the U.K., Coan is currently a psychologist and behavior change expert. She earned her bachelor's degree at the University of Birmingham in England before earning her master's degree at the City University of London, according to a 2019 interview with Eco-age.com.

In 2015, she earned her Ph.D. at the University of Leeds and was honored with several awards for her research, including postgraduate researcher of the year and a place on the university's honor roll. She also won first prize in a 2014 competition held by the British Psychological Society for her research on employee behavior and environmental sustainability. The prize was awarded to "the research project considered to make the most valuable contribution to the field of Occupational Psychology," according to her school's alumni magazine Network.

She owns her own company

Coan is the founder of Stride, a business consultancy that uses expertise in both psychology and sustainability to advise how to "save organizations energy, carbon and money through employee engagement and behavior change."

In a video for Stride, Coan shared that she created the company because "the people side of energy management tends to be neglected" and organizations can improve on sustainability by changing employee behavior.

She's passionate about sustainability

Sustainability is a passion point for Coan in her professional life — but she also knows that living an eco-conscious personal life requires commitment.

"I have learnt so much from others about how to be more sustainable from reducing plastic and chemicals brought into my home, eating less meat, monitoring and reducing our household energy consumption, and exploring alternative travel options where possible," she told Eco-age.com in 2019. "I'm also aware how difficult it can be. I face challenges with my own sustainable behavior every day. I often need to take a step back, review my behavior, spot where I can make positive changes and commit to them."

She started dating Law in 2015

Phillipa Coan and Jude Law attend the Orlando Magic vs New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on February 26, 2016 in New York City
Phillipa Coan and Jude Law attend the Orlando Magic vs New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on February 26, 2016 in New York City

James Devaney/GC Images

The pair were first linked in the spring of 2015 when they were spotted together at the Hay Festival, an annual literature, science and culture event in Wales. According to the Daily Mail, they were introduced by mutual friends.

She married Law in April 2019

Coan and Law hosted a surprise wedding on April 30, 2019. The two tied the knot at The Old Marylebone Town Hall in London, with Coan wearing a short off-white ruffled dress and Law donning a navy corduroy suit and jacket.

Prior to Coan, The Holiday star was married once before to actress Sadie Frost, with whom he shares three children. He was also previously engaged to Sienna Miller from 2004 to 2006.

She shares one child with Law

Jude Law and wife Phillipa Coan seen walking around Camden Town after a visit to The Salvation Army (Chalk Farm) on June 09, 2020 in London, England
Jude Law and wife Phillipa Coan seen walking around Camden Town after a visit to The Salvation Army (Chalk Farm) on June 09, 2020 in London, England

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

The following year, the couple welcomed their first baby together, though they haven't revealed the sex or the name of their child. "It's really wonderful," the Young Pope star said in September 2020. "We feel pretty blessed that we were in a time where we could, as a family, just nest and enjoy each other's company and every day as it came."

The child is Law's sixth, joining his children Rafferty, Iris, Rudy, Sophia and Ada from previous relationships.

She and Law are very private

While Coan is occasionally seen at events with Law, she and her husband prefer to keep their relationship under wraps. Privacy is essential for the pair — and in 2017, Law said that their relationship has thrived because of it. "She's mine and no one else's. I'm very, very happy," he told Modern Luxury. "A large part of that is the fact that she's a very private person. And our relationship is a very private thing, and I think part of the fact it works so well is exactly because of that."

She and Law have fun at sporting events

Jude Law with and his wife Phillipa on day eleven of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon
Jude Law with and his wife Phillipa on day eleven of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon

Mike Egerton/PA Images

The couple have been spotted enjoying plenty of sporting events throughout their relationship. Shortly after their wedding, Coan and Law were seen watching tennis at Wimbledon. The pair have also been photographed courtside at basketball games.

