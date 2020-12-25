From Jude Law in the sea to bemused vampires: readers’ TV hits of lockdown

It took me a few attempts to get into this show. At first, I found the characters too annoying, too shrill. Then more and more of my friends started raving about it. Finally, on the third attempt, I began falling in love with it: with characters who slowly grow and change, but ultimately remain who they are; with the wonderfully inclusive way LGBTQ+ themes are incorporated; and with Moira. Oh, fabulous, eclectic, over-the-top Moira. I shall be modelling myself on her when I turn 50. Katy Beardsworth, Milton Keynes

The most fascinating and brilliant series I have seen in a long time. I only stumbled on it by chance. The concept is genius, the characters are interesting and lovable and the storylines are clever, heartwarming and funny. Having watched Horrible Histories with my now-teenage children, the actors felt like old friends reconnecting in troubled times. Deb Holland, Uttoxeter

While this show first aired in 2006, it is the perfect antidote to 2020. A coming-of-age story, family drama and sports film all in one, it offers pure escapism. These guys wanted to get out of Dillon, Texas; I wanted to get out of lockdown. It was the perfect match. Will Martyn, Guildford

Biting comedy ... Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) in What We Do in the Shadows. Photograph: BBC/FX Productions

I enjoyed the way this turned some of the pop culture tropes about vampires on their head – instead of sophisticated immortals, they are a group of bemused refugees struggling to make sense of a world that has left them behind. The bored pettiness and affection that binds the vampires together is surprisingly touching (and was very relatable mid-lockdown, when my own sense of time and reality had gone adrift). Sarah, Guernsey

As a Guardian reader, I should know better than to watch such reality TV trash, but I just couldn’t stop. I never even knew that you could have kitchens that weren’t used for cooking. I got all my friends and family into it, too. My 76-year-old dad had the best comment about the most expensive property featured: “It’s right beside a busy road!” I explained that the road was Sunset Boulevard. David Bell, Manchester

It came at a perfect time in lockdown, when we could all connect with Zoom gaffes and boredom. The chemistry between David Tennant and Michael Sheen is incredible and even the credits became a running joke. Mari Nowell, Bridgend

A 12-hour live theatre marathon that proved that anything is possible, even during Covid restrictions. After witnessing Jude Law dig a hole in the rain for an hour, drag a boat through fields and the shoreline and then have to stand on a wooden pole out at sea, I felt a real sense of elation. Chris Anderton, Bournemouth

Garage brand ... Romesh Ranganathan hosting The Ranganation. Photograph: BBC/Zeppotron

The only light entertainment show to get the lockdown format right: Romesh from his ad hoc studio in his garage and celebrity guests and members of the public via Zoom. Coupled with his dry wit and the general silliness of it all, it was a real lifeline in our family when things were so discombobulated and uncertain. Tony, Kent

Such a silly and fun romp through one of the most talked-about television scandals ever. Michael Sheen, obviously, is note perfect as Chris Tarrant. Matthew Macfadyen is as exquisite as he is tense, while the star of the show (for me, at least) is Sian Clifford, who was note perfect and, dare I say, a little Lady Macbeth-like as Diana. A brilliant tonic in tense times, it was the talk of my Zoom chats that week. James Rodger, Birmingham

A relentlessly silly and charming jewel, in just-right 10-minute chunks of anarchic frivolity. Covid schmovid. Tina, north-west England

I binge-watched the whole three series over a few days. It is pure escapism – gentle, character-based comedy with beautiful landscapes and an overall sense of peace and tranquility that was very soothing in turbulent times. It illustrated the pleasures that can be taken in the small things – time to yourself, the company of a good friend, the support of a partner – and managed not to belittle the smallness of the characters’ lives. Colin Williams, Barnstaple

I learned lots about the history of US feminism – and the performances and the look of it were brilliant. Alison Carter, West Sussex