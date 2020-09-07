Jude Law: 'When I became a parent, I would cry at anything'

Osea, a small island off the coast of Britain reached by a causeway, is too unsettling a place to be charming but it is certainly intriguing. Its inhabitants add salt to bottled water to make it palatable. They also wear large fish heads and carry oversized scissors to “cut out” evil from children. Admittedly, they’re practising for a festival that will celebrate Osea’s ancient traditions. But the more you watch The Third Day, the more you imagine that this is what passes for everyday life there, at least according to this innovative new TV drama.

The Third Day – think The Wicker Man with a dash of David Lynch, reinvented for a prestige TV generation – has an impressive team behind it. The HBO/Sky series was created by the writer Dennis Kelly, who brought us the prescient flu-pandemic conspiracy drama Utopia and the gloriously grubby comedy Pulling; and by Felix Barrett, founder of the groundbreaking UK theatre company Punchdrunk.

The Third Day kicks off with Summer, a three-part section that follows Sam, a troubled father played by Jude Law. He gets trapped on this quaint – but soon to become sinister – island. In Winter, the final section, Naomie Harris stars as Helen, a woman who takes her two reluctant daughters to Osea for a short holiday. But what marks the show out is the middle section, Autumn, which will be a 12-hour performance, broadcast live.

It has been in the making for seven years. Law – speaking to me over Zoom, along with Barrett and Kelly – was involved almost from the start but was doubtful it would ever be finished. He had been at school with Barrett, if a few years above, so knew him when the theatre-maker first made his approach. And he was a big fan of Punchdrunk’s pioneering site-specific work. “It sounded extraordinary and challenging,” says Law. “But then the years passed, so I assumed it was never going to work.”

Barrett was first asked about creating work for TV around the time Punchdrunk were performing The Drowned Man, in which masked audience members explored a vast disused Royal Mail sorting office in London, where an abandoned Hollywood film studio had been recreated. He needed a writer, someone who had worked in stage and screen, so he went to Kelly, who has written several plays and the musical adaptation of Matilda.

“We hit it off immediately,” says Barrett. “Didn’t we?” Kelly, sitting in his office, smiles and says: “That’s your side of the story.” At first Kelly was cautious. “My playwriting side and my TV and my screenwriting side are different. I don’t believe in mixing them up because you end up with either really televisual plays, or theatrical TV.” But he, too, had loved Punchdrunk’s productions. He felt like it might just work.

The story they were interested in telling, says Kelly, “was about going to a place, finding it sort of idyllic, but then being trapped when you realise it’s not”. Barrett had heard about Osea, a privately owned island just off the Essex coast. Previously home to a few bohemians, it is now uninhabited, though there are luxury holiday cottages and villas to rent, and it has been the site of exclusive parties. This show will only add to its mystery.

Law’s character, Sam, has a lot going on. (Warning: spoilers.) He’s involved in something dubious concerning his business, but on this day he’s also going through a ritual – one that concerns, we soon find out, the death of his child. A shocking event at the start (Kelly fans will be familiar with his hurtling pace) brings him to the island. Then the tide comes in, covering the causeway and leaving him stuck.

The decision not to entirely fictionalise the island was deliberate: it isn’t renamed, and there is a reference to its former owner, Frederick Charrington, a 19th-century social reformer who created a community for recovering alcoholics. That blurring of reality and fiction is a Punchdrunk trademark: their attention to detail in the worlds they conjure acts as a kind of trickery, creating a dreamlike atmosphere with no need for a suspension of disbelief. Here, Barrett describes it as “an experiential magic hour” where you’re not sure what is real. “You start to ask, ‘Wait a second, does this actually happen on this island?’ As soon as the audience have that seed of doubt, that’s a rich place to be telling a story.”

