Jude Bellingham's Zidane remarks at unveiling tell us everything about £115m man's mentality

Bellingham revealed his desire to "extend the legacy of the number" after accepting Zinedine Zidane’s iconic white No 5 jersey - Real Madrid/Helios de la Rubia

The most emphatic statement of Jude Bellingham’s lavish Real Madrid unveiling preceded the ceremonial introductions.

In accepting Zinedine Zidane’s iconic white No 5 jersey, the 19-year-old stood loud and proud with the swaggering self-confidence that prompted Real to pay £115 million and leave Premier League suitors watching from afar with varied degrees of seething envy.

Bellingham received one of the heaviest shirts in the Madrid catalogue at his own request, inviting comparisons to a club legend and vowing to live up to the standards of the ultimate Galactico.

“Maybe I have put myself in an uncomfortable position [taking that number],” Bellingham said.

“For me, it is a homage. He was a great player - the best - and I want to extend the legacy of the number. I am very grateful. I have said in interviews how much I admire Zinedine Zidane. But I am not trying to be as good as him. I want to be Jude.”

Despite his tender years, such self-assurance is unsurprising. Since his first flirtations with superstardom after moving from Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund as a 17-year-old, and subsequent England call-up, Bellingham has successfully navigated the boundaries between belief and arrogance. Here is a young man comfortable in respecting his abilities as much as those who blazed the trail.

Real have invested millions on English talent before, from Steve McManaman to Michael Owen to Jonathan Woodgate. Their signing of David Beckham merits most comparison with Bellingham given their respected status within the England team at the time of their transfers. But while there was always a sense that the compatriots before him were the decorative support acts within Real Madrid president Florentino Perez’s Galactico project, Bellingham was presented as the foundation of an era of regeneration.

“Today, one of the best players in the world comes to Real Madrid because he decided to join the most prestigious club in the world,” said Perez.

The introduction had all the trappings one would expect of a prominent Bernabeu unveiling; grandiosity, pomposity and a club president consumed by self-importance.

Quintessentially Madrid. Quintessentially modern football.

A video played a career retrospective which was remarkably impressive in its length given Bellingham is still at the start of his professional journey, although the accompanying soundtrack seemed more fitting for a tribute for a retiring legend.

The choreography screamed, ‘Welcome to superstardom, Jude’. It was almost reassuring to see how initially ill at ease Bellingham and his family looked surrounded by the fearsome armada of bafflingly unenthusiastic grey old men in their freshly pressed charcoal suits.

Even Bellingham arrived dressed as if invited to a funeral, belying the fact he will pocket an estimated £70 million over the course of his six-year deal.

Bellingham's enthusiasm and charm brimmed when given the chance to speak - Shutterstock/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Indeed, the photographic image released of the contract signing bore a passing resemblance to a peace treaty between a progressive young leader and ageing dictator.

Thankfully, the enthusiasm and charm brimmed when the player was given the chance to speak.

“I have not just come here for the size of the club. When the guys pitched the vision of the team, I was all in,” said Bellingham, effectively suggesting Madrid had him at ‘hola’.

“The ideas are so exciting and it was an opportunity I could not turn down.

“The respect England has for Real Madrid is so high. As you grow up you appreciate what came before. It is a great history, but I want to be one of the players that adds to that.

“Money is not a thing. I don’t think about money. I play the game out of love. I love the feeling I got from the club. After I made my decision I wanted to do it quickly.

“I like the idea of being out of my comfort zone. It might have been easier to go back to England, but I could not turn down Real Madrid. It felt like the right move for me.

“When my dad told me they were interested in me 12 or 15 months ago I had goosebumps and my heart was close to stopping.”

At different moments, Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea all dreamed of Bellingham being their trophy signing this summer.

In an age when Premier League clubs do not bother with press conferences to introduce their latest prize capture, Real are the masters of turning such major player presentations into a global event. Intended or otherwise, the sight and sound of England’s generational talent explaining why the La Liga giants remain the ultimate destination sent a defiant message to those anticipating Manchester City will monopolise the Champions League as they have the Premier League.

“City had a great season, but it gives us more fire,” said Bellingham.

“I have joined the greatest club in the history of football. The best moment was being in the room with the Champions League trophies - all 14 staring at you. I can’t wait to get my hands on one.”