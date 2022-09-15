Jude Bellingham shows everyone his star quality and why England must start him at World Cup - GETTY IMAGES

Playing Manchester City has become something of a bittersweet experience for Jude Bellingham: he scores and shines and still ends up on the losing team but, even in defeat, there is simply no denying the burgeoning talent in Borussia Dortmund and England’s midst.

With Gareth Southgate at Stamford Bridge to watch Chelsea against Red Bull Salzburg ahead of Thursday’s England squad announcement, the manager dispatched his assistant Steve Holland to see Dortmund take on City on Wednesday night and witnessed Bellingham make another compelling case for a starting place at the World Cup finals in Qatar.

Bellingham impressed throughout but Holland need only refer Southgate to a four minute passage up to and including his goal early in the second half at the Etihad Stadium for a neat summation of what the teenager brings in midfield which, in truth, is a bit of everything.

We should start with the goal because even Erling Haaland, a penalty area predator par excellence who won the game late on for City with an outrageous finish, would have appreciated the quality and timing of Bellingham’s run into the six-yard box and nonchalant header past Ederson.

It was every bit as good as his goal against City in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final at the Westfalenstadion in April 2021, when he received the ball on his left, shifted it quickly to his right and, with minimal back lift, arced a shot into the top corner from just inside the penalty area.

And had Bellingham not been denied a perfectly legitimate goal in the first leg of that last eight tie at the Etihad, he would now have three goals in as many games against the Premier League champions to his name. Yes, playing City has certainly been bittersweet.

That nose for goal is a precious commodity but Bellingham is the most multi-purpose of midfielders and it is easy to see why there will be a stampede for his signature next summer, when he is likely to become the latest hot property to leave Dortmund for big money.

Still only 19, Bellingham’s nous and game-management belie his tender years. There was a moment in the 53rd minute when he received the ball on the edge of his own 18-yard box, turned sharply and carried the ball 40 yards up the pitch, running Dortmund out of trouble before drawing a foul from Rodri, who was booked. That was bookended by two instances in which he illustrated his range of passing in tight spaces. In the first case, he released Salih Ozcan down the inside left channel with a precise, superbly weighted pass that immediately threw City on to the backfoot. Ozcan slipped in Marco Reus, who was disappointed to shoot narrowly wide from close range, a great chance gone begging.

Next, Bellingham was surging through the middle, showing Ozcan where he wanted the ball as he advanced and then sweeping it with the outside of his right boot into the path of Thomas Meunier to instigate another Dortmund attack.

He had done something similar in the first half when feeding Raphael Guerreiro and he is not afraid to do the dirty work either, making a timely block to deny Jack Grealish. He is, to all intents and purposes, the classic all-rounder but with a very modern bent. Over two Champions League matches against Copenhagen, against whom he also scored in a 3-0 win, and City, Bellingham has been in possession 138 times; a very high number when you consider that Rodri, through whom so much of City’s play funnels in one of the most possession dominant teams in Europe, was on the ball 153 times against Sevilla and Dortmund.

There is a leader in there, too: constantly he was seen organising, instructing and cajoling. At the final whistle, Haaland took his time to hug his former Dortmund team-mates and the club’s staff but there was an especially long embrace with Bellingham before the pair just stood there for a moment, arm in arm. Haaland got his move to City this summer and Bellingham may be next. Both Manchester clubs are big admirers of the boy from Stourbridge but Liverpool are the frontrunners for his signature as things stand.

There was frustration in some quarters that Bellingham did not play more at Euro 2020, when Southgate favoured a more conservative midfield pairing of Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips. Phillips has been dogged by injuries since and that has not changed since he moved to City from Leeds for £45 million this summer. While Bellingham was upstaging the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan, Phillips had to wait until stoppage time to get on the pitch, and even then looked well short of match fitness, notably when Donyell Malen danced past him with alarming ease 60 seconds later and probably should have plundered an equaliser.

Southgate has made a habit of picking players who are featuring regularly for their clubs, something Phillips - with just 14 minutes to his name this term - is not. It certainly seems hard to believe Bellingham will not be given the chance to impress in the forthcoming Nations League matches against Italy and Germany alongside Rice. There is not another recognised midfielder in England’s ranks with such a diverse skill set and, as Bellingham is proving time and again, the big stage seems to bring out the best in him.