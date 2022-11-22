Jude Bellingham is a shining example of England’s emerging generation

Ed Aarons
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Ronald Wittek/EPA</span>
Photograph: Ronald Wittek/EPA

Jude Bellingham was only 14 when England began their last World Cup campaign but he was already planning for the future. “Even watching that I was only ever thinking: ‘How can I get into this team?’” the midfielder said last week.

Four-and-a-half years on and the 19‑year‑old scored his first senior international goal on the biggest stage as Gareth Southgate’s side kicked off their 2022 World Cup campaign in style. The 6-2 thumping of Iran in which the 21-year-old Bukayo Saka scored two brilliant goals showed that England’s emerging generation are determined to do things their own way.

“I feel the support and love from the fans, the coaching staff and my teammates,” Saka said after – like his fellow goalscorer Marcus Rashford, who came on as a substitute – he banished the demons of missing a penalty in the Euro 2020 final on his previous appearance at a major tournament. “That is all I need.”

This is a World Cup like no other. For the last 12 years the Guardian has been reporting on the issues surrounding Qatar 2022, from corruption and human rights abuses to the treatment of migrant workers and discriminatory laws. The best of our journalism is gathered on our dedicated Qatar: Beyond the Football home page for those who want to go deeper into the issues beyond the pitch.

Guardian reporting goes far beyond what happens on the pitch. Support our investigative journalism today.

Bellingham’s opener, which made him the second teenager to score for England at a World Cup after Michael Owen’s heroics as an 18‑year‑old in 1998, has been long in the making. Ever since he first played for Birmingham’s under‑18s just as England were heading to Russia in 2018, the son of a prolific non-league striker, Mark – who also served as a sergeant for West Midlands Police – has been tipped for stardom.

After beating Trevor Francis’s longstanding record as Birmingham’s youngest player by 101 days, Bellingham opted to remain in the Championship for another season despite interest from most of Europe’s top clubs. “It’s a lot of success for the club and the academy,” said former manager Pep Clotet after his protege scored the winning goal against Charlton in September 2019. “For the fans to see a young player coming through – that is something you can never buy in football.”

Unlike Saka, Mason Mount, Declan Rice or any of the other players in Southgate’s squad who have blossomed after being nurtured in the thriving English academy system, Bellingham has left his homeland. He joined Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2020, following in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho, who had turned down a contract with Manchester City to move to Germany in 2017. It was Dortmund’s attention to detail that attracted Bellingham and his father.

“There is a person there for every player, especially Otto [Addo], who has worked with the young players,” Bellingham said in 2020 of the man who is also Ghana’s coach at this World Cup. “He is great. Everyone has that support system to work for their chance in the first team. The way they integrate young players into the first-team squad is next level. There is not a club in Europe that does it quite like them.”

Bellingham this season became the only English teenager to have scored in four consecutive Champions League games, and Pep Guardiola suggested last month that the player might not have been given the same opportunities in England. “Maybe he would not get the minutes,” the Manchester City manager said. “The best thing for a young player to be better is to play minutes.”

But after Southgate expressed fears in 2019 that only 15% of players in the Premier League could be eligible for England in a decade unless clubs gave more opportunities to homegrown players, last season more than 40% qualified – the highest since 2005. With an average age of 26.4 years, England have the eighth-youngest squad in Qatar and second-youngest of the European countries, behind Spain.

Saka joined Arsenal when he was seven and became the first player born in the 21st century to play in the Premier League when he made his debut in January 2019. His development under first Unai Emery then Mikel Arteta is testament to the importance they have placed in youth in recent years. Of those who came through the academy at the same time as Saka, Joe Willock, Josh Dasilva, Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah have played in the Premier League this season.

Interactive

It is similar at Chelsea, where Mount and Conor Gallagher joined at a young age and there were six English players in their starting lineup against Leicester in August, including five academy graduates.

“Our preference is to look at some really exciting young ones who’ve proved at youth level that they’re as good anything around the world,” Southgate said when he called up Mount, Sancho and a 22-year-old James Maddison in October 2018 – perhaps not coincidentally also the day he extended his contract until this World Cup. “That should give us confidence that with the right development and the right opportunity, they can translate that into the senior team.”

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs hand Sabres eighth straight loss; Marner extends point streak to 12 games

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner and the Maple Leafs heaped more misery on the slumping Sabres. The winger had two assists — including a slick short-handed setup to cap a 3-0 first-period barrage — that pushed his point streak to 12 games as Toronto defeated Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday to extend its Atlantic Division rival's losing run to eight. "Just doing me, like usual," said Marner, who had points in 13 straight outings last season. "Trying to buzz out there, trying to be the best I can be. "Lucky enough

  • Jaguars' D stands for disappointment as gaffes, losses mount

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville’s defense was supposed to be better than this. A unit filled with early-round picks and high-priced free agents was expected to be the strength of the team, a crutch of sorts while second-year pro Trevor Lawrence finds his way in a new offense and with several new receivers. Now, though, Jacksonville’s D might as well stand for disappointment. The Jaguars (3-7) are coming off their worst defensive performance of the season, allowing 486 yards in a 27-17 los

  • Lydia Ko wins LPGA finale for record $2 million payout

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women's golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year. Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory. Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on

  • Argos head coach Dinwiddie not banking on McManis suiting up for Argos

    REGINA — Barring an act of God, Ryan Dinwiddie isn't planning on linebacker Wynton McManis playing in Sunday's Grey Cup game. McManis, who had a team-high 88 tackles this season, suffered a torn bicep in Toronto's 34-27 East Division final win last weekend over the Montreal Alouettes. The Argonauts take on the two-time defending champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL championship game at Mosaic Stadium. "We were holding out hope he could play Sunday (but) it's not looking that way," Dinwiddie

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Crosby leads Penguins to 5-3 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Pittsburgh Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Sunday night for their third straight win. Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping Pittsburgh close out a 3-0 road trip. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn and Jeff Carter also scored for the Penguins. Pittsburgh had a 3-2 lead before Phillipp Kurashev tied it for Chicago with a third-period shot from the corner behind the goal. But Cros

  • At 1-8-1, Texans try to shake worst loss yet vs Washington

    HOUSTON (AP) — Davis Mills threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown on Houston’s second offensive play, setting the tone for the terrible Texans’ worst game of the season in a loss to Washington. The Texans (1-8-1) were behind 20-0 at halftime before falling to the Commanders 23-10 for their fifth straight loss. “We were never in the game,” coach Lovie Smith said. “There’s total disappointment." Houston had five yards of offense at halftime, lowest in franchise history. The team’s

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Bucks pull away in second half to beat Trail Blazers

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points and the Milwaukee Bucks pulled away in the second half to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 119-111 on Monday night. Antetokounmpo made 16 of his 24 field goal attempts to go along with seven rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes. Milwaukee improved to 12-4 and 9-1 at home. Bucks guard Jrue Holiday scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, and Grayson Allen added 17 points and eight rebounds. Holiday opened the quarter with a 3-point

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • Crosby, Malkin score as Penguins beat Blackhawks 5-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — From start to finish, it was an emotional night for Evgeni Malkin. Complete with a very happy ending. Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Sunday for their third straight win. Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping Pittsburgh close out a 3-0 road trip after a 3-0 win at Winnipeg on Saturday night. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn also scored for the Penguins. “A little bit hard for me. A

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Why Senators haven't taken their expected step forward

    The Senators looked to be one of the NHL's most improved teams this offseason, but the results haven't been there.

  • Argonauts dethrone Blue Bombers to win 1st Grey Cup title since 2017

    A.J. Ouellette and Boris Bede gave the Toronto Argonauts a one-point advantage, then Robbie Smith made it stand up. Ouellette's five-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter rallied Toronto to a stirring 24-23 Grey Cup upset of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday night in Regina. Ouellette's second TD of the game came at 11:36 with Bede's convert giving the upstart Argos their slender advantage. Toronto linebacker Henoc Muamba — the game's most valuable player and Canadian — then intercepted Zac

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 33 points and 12 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 22 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks. While Young was taking the inbound pass with 3.8 seconds to go and the score tied at 122-all, Griffin had the awareness to run behind the d

  • Jets' Wilson showing resiliency, moxie with Pats up again

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson was ticked off three weeks ago after his worst game of the season. The New York Jets' second-year quarterback was intercepted three times in a 22-17 loss to New England, with Bill Belichick's Patriots giving him fits all day. Wilson was angry at himself for his mistakes, and it showed in some of his short postgame answers. All eyes were on Wilson during the week leading up to the Jets' next game, with many fans and reporters critical of last year's No. 2 pic

  • Penguins celebrate Evgeni Malkin's 1000th NHL game with hilarious tribute

    The Pittsburgh Penguins had a little fun with Evgeni Malkin ahead of the franchise legend's 1000th NHL game.