Jude Bellingham sends message to Real Madrid supporters after Mallorca draw

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has tonight moved to send a message of calm to the club’s supporters.

This comes after Real got the defence of their La Liga title up and running in disappointing fashion.

Fresh off securing the UEFA Super Cup in midweek, Carlo Ancelotti’s troops made the trip to Son Moix to face Mallorca, hoping to make it two wins from two.

When all was said and done, however, Los Blancos were forced to settle for a share of the spoils.

This comes after Rodrygo’s early opener was cancelled out by Vedat Muriqi, en route to an eventual 1-1 stalemate between the sides.

Post-match, those of a Real Madrid persuasion, in turn, have been quick to make clear their frustrations with what was something of a lacklustre performance on the part of their side.

And, as alluded to above, star midfielder Jude Bellingham has since moved to respond to such fans.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the England international unveiled a photo of himself from Sunday night, accompanied by the caption:

‘it’s a marathon not a sprint’

📲 Jude Bellingham on IG pic.twitter.com/fN4DGrGGaL — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 18, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN