Jude Bellingham kicks out and Jordan Pickford’s tears: How England reacted to Euro 2024 final defeat

Jude Bellingham took the agony of defeat out on a watercooler - Getty Images/Justin Setterfield

England’s reaction to another final heartbreak – and those 58 years of hurt becoming 58 years and counting – ranged from tears to anger.

Jude Bellingham kicked over a cooler box on the side of the pitch after full-time, sending water bottles flying towards the dugout.

A frustrated Bellingham sends water bottles flying - Getty Images/Justin Setterfield

The Real Madrid midfield also sat down on the pitch, and was consoled by his manager Gareth Southgate and captain Harry Kane.

Bellingham is embraced by Harry Kane - Getty Images/Alex Pantling

Bellingham went over to thank the England fans for their support, holding up his hands towards them in a gesture that looked akin to apologising.

A disconsolate Bellingham thanks the England fans - Sportimage/David Klein

After full-time, Kane said: “It’s hard to put into words how we’re all feeling right now. Tough game. We did well to get back into the game and struggled to build on that. To concede late on is really tough to take.”

Jordan Pickford – who made a couple of crucial saves during the match – broke down in tears while watching the Spanish side lift the trophy.

The tears began as the England goalkeeper walked past the trophy on the podium.

Jordan Pickford pinches his eyes as the tears flow - Getty Images/Eddie Keogh

John Stones could barely bring himself to watch the Spanish celebrations, having watched Italy do the same thing at the previous Euros.

John Stones can't bring himself to watch - Getty Images/Marvin Ibo Guengoer

Southgate swiftly removed his runners-up medal after being awarded it, and following commiserations by Prince William on the podium.

Gareth Southgate is consoled by The Prince of Wales - News Pool (ENP)

Southgate removes his runners-up medal - Reuters/Wolfgang Rattay

The England manager also congratulated Manchester City midfielder Rodri, who left the match at half-time with an injury, along with Declan Rice.

Southgate congratulates Rodri - PA/Andrew Milligan

Southgate told the BBC: “We’ve competed until the very end of the final. I think today we didn’t keep possession of the ball quite well enough. We defended well but when you win the ball back you need to get out of that pressure. And we weren’t able to do that. That meant they had more control of the game and that can wear you down a bit.

“That said, we got the equaliser and then it was wide open. A big chance at the end to equalise so as always it is fine margins. I do think they were the best team in the tournament.”