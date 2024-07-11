‘Jude Bellingham goes completely unnoticed’: How Spain reacted to England reaching Euro 2024 final

'Hey Jude, We'll See You in Berlin' – the front page of Spanish sports newspaper Marca - X

Marca and AS, two of Spain’s main sports newspapers, dedicated their front pages on Thursday to England’s 2-1 victory over the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 semi-finals the previous night.

Marca played on the Beatles song once more, with the headline ‘Hey Jude, We’ll See You in Berlin’ in reference to the final on Sunday between England and Spain.

However, Jude Bellingham was singled out by Marca for particular criticism for his display on Thursday night.

Under the headline ‘Hey Jude, not that way’, the paper commented: “Jude Bellingham’s 53rd game this season was special. He was returning to what was his home for three years in Signal Iduna Park [Borussia Dortmund’s home ground].

“However, the Madrid player did not shine. Quite the opposite: he went completely unnoticed. It was difficult for him to get into the game on the left in Southgate’s formation, he left some hint of his enormous class but he failed to generate danger coming from the second line.

“The feeling is that the season is dragging on for him. His debt is attributed to a nasty tackle on De Vrij at ground level in the 72nd minute. He went for the ball but found a player. He saw the yellow card. It was orange.”

AS said simply: ‘England Get Through’.

The front pages of Spain’s two other main sports newspapers, Sport and Mundo Sport, paid passing mention to England and instead were dedicated to Lamine Yamal, the 16-year-old Spain and Barcelona sensation.

The final is being billed by some in Spain as Lamine Yamal vs Jude Bellingham - X

Mundo Deportivo only granted a corner of its front page to England’s victory and instead noted how Yamal had impressed media across the world. The daily Sport had ‘World Star’ – with a huge picture of Yamal.

Relevo.com, an online sports newspaper which has changed the way sport is reported in Spain, took a closer look at Ollie Watkins, who scored England’s winning goal.

It credited Unai Emery, the Spanish Aston Villa manager, with nurturing Watkins’ talent.

“I want to help him [Watkins] too, try to support him with my experiences with the forwards and give him confidence to do more and more,” Emery told the website.

Marca noted that many memes appeal to history.

One saw a return to the defeat of the Armada in 1588 when Queen Elizabeth I of England and Philip II of Spain ruled.

“Majesties, another time? Spain and England face each other again in the big final”

Others saw the final as a battle between Yamal and Bellingham, who were pictured with swords inside a church.

The hairstyle of Spain and Chelsea player Marc Cucurella comes in for some close attention, with the footballer likened to a dragon.

“What we see. What the other players see.”

Others expats in Spain saw this as an opportunity to win over the popular holiday destination of Benidorm for good.