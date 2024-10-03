Jude Bellingham gets the seal of approval from fellow Brummie Lee Carsley

England interim boss Lee Carsley is looking forward to working with Jude Bellingham and expects to have a good relationship with him.

Bellingham is back in the Three Lions squad after missing September’s games against the Republic of Ireland and Finland through injury.

The Real Madrid star is included in Carsley’s 25-man group which takes on Greece and the return match with Finland next week, reuniting the pair after Bellingham’s brief stint in the Under-21s in 2020.

England’s Jude Bellingham celebrates his goal against Slovakia (Adam Davy/PA)

Bellingham attracted attention during Euro 2024, with reports his “who else?” celebration after his overhead kick against Slovakia did not go down well with the rest of the squad.

Carsley, who also came across the 21-year-old during a stint as Birmingham caretaker manager, is relishing working with his fellow Brummie.

“I had a text with Jude after the last squad, after we’d named it, and he was obviously out,” Carsley said.

“I have got a good relationship with Jude. He’s a player that I’m looking forward to working with.

“I wouldn’t have known him very well at Birmingham. I was aware of him. And then worked with him for the 21s for maybe two camps, three camps.

“From a selfish point of view, it’s always nice having a Brummie in the squad and Jude is a great lad, excellent player, so I’m looking forward to seeing him.

“I’m not expecting any issues at all. I have always found with footballers and people that if you are honest with them, respectful, if you treat them how you want to be treated then that’s what you get back.

“I don’t see Jude or any other player being different to that. Any interactions I have had with him he has always been respectful, always polite.”