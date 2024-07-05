Jude Bellingham fined £25,000 but escapes immediate ban for crotch gesture

Jude Bellingham claimed his celebration after scoring against Slovakia was a 'private joke' - Getty Images/Charlotte Wilson

Jude Bellingham has been cleared to play in the Euro quarter-final after his crotch-grabbing celebration against Slovakia but Uefa have punished him with a €30,000 fine and a suspended one-match ban.

Bellingham was found guilty of “violating the basic rules of decent conduct” with his gesture towards the technical area in Sunday’s dramatic win in Gelsenkirchen after he scored a spectacular scissor-kick equaliser.

The Real Madrid midfielder was expected to be fined rather than suspended for the Euro quarter-final against Switzerland on Saturday.

He was pictured making the gesture and immediately claimed the celebration was a “private joke” ahead of Uefa launching an investigation. Their verdict was to “fine the English Football Association player Jude Bellingham €30,000 and to suspend him for a total of one UEFA competition match for which he would be otherwise eligible for violating the basic rules of decent conduct.

“Said suspension is not immediately enforced and is subject to a probationary period of one (1) year, starting from the date of the present decision.”

It means Bellingham would risk a one-match suspension if there is any repeat of the celebration in the last-16 clash. Afterwards he described it as “an inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game. Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight.”

Uefa had precedent for only handing out fines for similar gestures, previously investigated Cristiano Ronaldo for a similar “cojones” celebration and issued a fine, rather than a ban. He was given a one-match suspension for a gesture while at Al Nassr but the sanction was handed out by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation’s (SAFF) ethics and disciplinary committee rather than Uefa.

Uefa also fined Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone €20,000 for performing a similar gesture in the same match against Ronaldo’s then-Juventus side in the 2018-19 Champions League, though did not ban the Argentinian. Bellingham was also pictured executing a “cojones” celebration for Real Madrid in April.

The Football Association, meanwhile, were fined €10,000 (£8,500) for crowd disturbances and €1,000 (£850) for lighting of fireworks.

Uefa also handed a two-match ban to Turkey centre-back Merih Demiral appearing to make an ultra-nationalist “wolf” salute during his country’s victory against Austria. Turkey could face England in the semi-finals if they both win their quarter-finals.