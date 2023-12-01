Jude Bellingham: Carlo Ancelotti provides injury update on Real Madrid star

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Jude Bellingham will play for Real Madrid against Granada on Saturday.

The midfielder has already proven a roaring success at the club since a summer move from Borussia Dortmund, scoring 15 goals and registering four assists in his opening 16 games.

With Vinicius Jr out of form prior to a recent thigh injury and Karim Benzema having left the Spanish capital for Saudi Arabia this summer, much of the goalscoring focus has fallen at Bellingham’s feet.

He has scored in all but four of his games for the LaLiga giants, surpassing last season’s goal tally at Dortmund by late November.

Last weekend’s goal against Cadiz meant no other player in Madrid’s storied history scored more goals than Bellingham in their first 15 games, a record not even Cristiano Ronaldo or Alfredo di Stefano could match.

Bellingham also scored against Napoli in midweek but the only slight concern about his time in Madrid has been a number of niggling injury problems.

The 20-year-old was forced to pull out of the England squad for last month’s games against Malta and North Macedonia and also missed Madrid’s win over Valencia as a result.

Superstar: Bellingham has taken Real Madrid by storm (AFP via Getty Images)

Ancelotti, however, has confirmed Bellingham will feature at home on Saturday even despite some discomfort in his ankle.

“He is ready to play,” said the Italian.

“He's a bit tired, he's had a bit of ankle discomfort and we preferred to avoid contact so that he can play tomorrow against Granada.”

Madrid are level on points with Girona at the top of the LaLiga table and could find themselves three points behind by the time they kick-off at the Santiago Bernabeu.