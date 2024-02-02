Jude Bellingham in alleged ‘rapist’ slur towards Mason Greenwood as lip-reading expert called in

Jude Bellingham attempts to tackle Mason Greenwood at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez on Thursday night - Getty Images/Pierre-Philippe Marcou

Jude Bellingham is facing an investigation from La Liga after a formal complaint was lodged over allegations he aimed a slur at Mason Greenwood during Real Madrid’s 2-0 win against Getafe on Thursday night.

It follows a video that is circulating on social media of Bellingham tackling Greenwood and then appearing to say something as the camera focuses on him. There is no audio on the social media clips but it has been suggested that the England midfielder used the word “rapist”.

A spokesperson for La Liga told Telegraph Sport an official complaint had gone in and that the game’s match director has requested that expert lip-readers study the footage. “Yesterday, Getafe filed a formal complaint with the La Liga match director who, as per standard procedure in such cases, has requested an expert lip-reading report to investigate the matter and act based on hard evidence,” said the spokesperson.

🚨BREAKING: Getafe have reported Jude Bellingham to La Liga after he reportedly called Mason Greenwood a ‘r*pist' pic.twitter.com/cvQvJ97ldT — Football Hub (@FootbalIhub) February 2, 2024

Greenwood, 22, joined Getafe on loan from Manchester United last summer. He was arrested in October 2022 and was later charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Those charges were dropped in February 2023 after the Crown Prosecution Service cited “the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light”.

United then launched their own investigation last year.

“Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged,” a club statement said.

It was “mutually agreed”, however, that Greenwood should continue his career away from Manchester United.

In a statement, Greenwood said he had “made mistakes” but added: “I did not do the things I was accused of. The best decision for us all is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club.”

Bellingham starred for Madrid in a victory on Thursday that has taken them back to the top of La Liga following two goals from the former Newcastle striker Joselu.

Greenwood has played 21 games this season for Getafe, scoring six times.