The Judds Deliver Stunning Comeback Performance — with a Choir! — at the 2022 CMT Awards

the judds

CMT Naomi and Wynonna Judd

Your favorite country music mother-daughter duo is back!

The Judds, which consist of members Wynonna and Naomi Judd took the CMT Awards show stage on Monday and made their first televised appearance in 20 years.

Taking the stage outside of the Nashville Municipal Auditorium — Naomi donned a sparkly blue pantsuit, and Wynona wore a black outfit with floral lace — the duo performed their 1990 hit "Love Will Build a Bridge" accompanied by a choir of gospel singers, coming together at the end for a touching family moment.

On Monday, the mother-daughter act announced their first tour in over a decade titled The Final Tour. The 10-date arena tour will kick off on Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Michigan and will be concluding in Nashville on Oct. 28. Martina McBride will be tagging along as a special guest on select dates.

"The fans have always been my family of choice. I love them dearly, so I'm chompin' at the bit to belt out our hits and reconnect with them once again. The cherry on top is singing with my beloved, wild and extremely talented daughter… the best singer of any genre, Wynonna! She asked me if I was still going to twist, twirl and crack jokes. I answered, "Heck yeah! I'm too old to grow up now!" Naomi, 76, said in a press release.

RELATED: Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton and More Stars Earn Nods at 2022 CMT Music Awards

Wynonna, 57, added, "What I'm looking forward to most is celebrating Judd music with the fans. Mom and I have had quite the journey over the last 38 years, and the fans have been with us through it all. This tour is a celebration for them!"

The performance also comes ahead of their upcoming induction into Nashville's Country Music Hall of Fame in May.

Check out PEOPLE's full CMT Awards coverage to get the latest news on country music's big night.

The Judds are the only group to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. Joining the Judds in the 2022 class of the Hall of Fame: soul music pioneer Ray Charles, steel guitarist Pete Drake, and drummer Eddie Bayers.

Story continues

The mother-daughter duo spoke to PEOPLE last year about being inducted into the Hall. The younger Judd expressed that the moment had been a long time coming, especially for her mother.

"I'll be honest," Wynonna told PEOPLE in August. "I've talked to three people, and immediately the first thing they said was, 'It's about damn time,' and as a daughter, I went, 'Yes, it is.' My mother, to me, is the queen of my parade — and it's time to celebrate her."

RELATED VIDEO: Kelsea Ballerini Says That She and Doppelgänger Reese Witherspoon Have Become "Lovely Friends"

Throughout the 1980s, The iconic mother-daughter pair ruled country music with sold-out tours, 14 No. 1 hit singles, and 20 Top 10 hits. The Judds established themselves as one of the biggest duos in country music history, blazing a trail for many female acts to follow.

The pair have never performed together at the award ceremony since the show began in 1967. Naomi, now 76, presented in 2008 and 2009 while Wynonna opened the show with Kid Rock in 2011.

The 2022 CMT Music Awards are airing live from Nashville on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.