Judd Trump looking to record back to back ranking titles with Welsh Open win

Judd Trump believes relaxation could be the key to keeping up his recent good form as he got his Welsh Open campaign off to a wining start.

Trump beat Harvey Chandler 4-0 in their opening round clash, and added the World Grand Prix title to his recent Masters and Northern Ireland Open crowns.

And the Bristolian admitted he was in a confident mood as he targets another tournament victory.

“You’ve got to enjoy winning and I’ve had a lot of good results against the other top players, it’s one thing winning tournaments, it’s another thing beating the likes of Mark Selby, Ronnie O’Sullivan, which I’ve done a couple of times and that fills you with confidence. You just want to play more and more.

“This week I’m just going to try and relax. I always enjoy coming here to Cardiff. There’s a lot to do here and it’s a nice environment.

“It’s one of the places in the calendar that I really enjoy coming.”

