Judd Trump bags Kyren Wilson bragging rights to reach Masters last eight

Judd Trump believes Kyren Wilson still has to prove himself at the top level after defeating him 6-2 in the Masters.

Trump stormed into a 4-0 lead at the mid-session and took the next frame, with Wilson unable to mount a fightback despite winning the next two frames.

And despite losing the last four matches against Wilson, world number five Trump believes he is yet to fully establish himself among the snooker elite.

He said: “I’ve been around now for a long time, I’ve kind of proven myself. He’s still probably got to prove himself a little bit but there’s no reason, he’s still young, he can still improve and get up to that level.



“I’ve lost the last few times against him and this was one I was really up for and practiced hard over Christmas and this was one that I wasn’t going to lose.

“I love coming here, I love the atmosphere here and it normally brings out the best in me.”

Trump had hit breaks of 128, 58 and 81 to take the first four frames but a missed shot at the pink in the fifth frame gave Wilson a sliver of hope.

And Wilson was full of praise for the way his opponent played.

“That’s probably the best I’ve ever seen him play other than missing the pink,” he said.

“When these chances come up you have to take that chance because you’re just going to get rolled over which looked likely at 5-0 down.

“Obviously [I’m] very disappointed, [I] didn’t really turn up but I put all the work in, practiced hard, did all the things right, just sometimes it doesn’t quite go to plan.

“He’s won this time but I’ll be doing everything in my power to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Watch the London Masters LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player, with analysis from Jimmy White and Neal Foulds