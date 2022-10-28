All About Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann's 2 Daughters

Leslie Mann, Judd Apatow, Iris Apatow and Maude Apatow attend Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Pictures' Premiere of 'Welcome To Marwen' at ArcLight Hollywood on December 10, 2018 in Hollywood, California

A family that works together stays together. Just ask Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann.

The director and actress, who have been married since 1997, have two daughters in the business: Maude, 24, and Iris, 20. The family of four has worked together on several of Apatow's films, including Knocked Up and its sequel, This Is 40, along with the 2009 comedy Funny People. The Apatow daughters have grown into new roles as teenagers and young adults: Maude stars on Euphoria and Iris appeared alongside her mom in The Bubble.

Mann has openly praised — and joked about — her daughters in interviews, saying she's "so proud" of Maude and Iris. "They're good girls," Mann said on The Tonight Show in March 2022. "I don't know if you feel like this but as a parent, when you're given these two little babies you don't want to like ruin them with bad parenting. So it's a lot of pressure on us parents and, looking at them now, I feel like, 'Okay, maybe I didn't ruin them. Maybe they're okay.' They're like good, kind-hearted people. But we don't want to jinx it."

Here's everything to know about Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann's daughters, Maude and Iris.

Maude Apatow, 24

Maude Apatow attends HBO's "Euphoria" Season 2 Photo Call at Goya Studios on January 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

Maude Apatow was born on Dec. 15, 1997, in Los Angeles. She attended high school at the private Crossroads School, where she appeared in several school musicals. After high school, she attended Northwestern University outside of Chicago to study theater, but she later dropped out to follow in the footsteps of her parents and pursue acting full-time.

"I took a break because I was having a really hard time there, and when I was planning on going back, I got cast in Euphoria," she told Vanity Fair. "I wanted to make sure if I was leaving school to act that it was worth it, and Euphoria is unlike anything I've ever seen. It's intense and hard to watch, but I'm so lucky I got it, because shows like this don't happen all the time."

Though Maude has seemingly exploded onto the scene — starring in King of Staten Island alongside Pete Davidson, Netflix's Hollywood and the HBO hit Euphoria in quick succession — she's been acting since she was a kid. She appeared in several of her dad's movies in the late aughts, including her role as Sadie, the daughter of Mann and Paul Rudd's characters in Knocked Up and This Is 40, as well as Mable in 2009's Funny People.

In an interview with PORTER in September 2022, Maude addressed the label she, along with several other children of celebrities, have been given: "nepotism baby." Maude told the outlet that she was "sad" about it at first. "I try not to let it get to me because I obviously understand that I'm in such a lucky position," she said. "A lot of people [in a similar position] have proven themselves over the years, so I've got to keep going and make good work."

She added, "It's so early in my career, I don't have much to show yet, but hopefully one day I'll be really proud of the stuff I've done by myself."

Leslie Mann, Maude Apatow, and Judd Apatow attend HBO Max "Euphoria" FYC on April 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

Apatow opened up to PEOPLE about his older daughter's early acting days. "A lot of the time, I don't think she knew there was a camera rolling," he said. "I would sit her next to her sister and I would just say some key phrase and then they would just start fighting."

Even today, Apatow said he struggles to find the line between director and father when working with Maude. "Sometimes I make the mistake of thinking I can joke with her on the set in a way she does not appreciate," he said. "Like, she might do a take and I'll lean in and go like, 'That was terrible. Don't be bad. Be good.' She doesn't think it's funny. So sometimes I make that mistake — being too funny and familiar."

He's also incredibly supportive when it comes to the roles she pursues outside of his productions. In a March 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the director and producer said that he was "really emotional" after watching his daughter in Euphoria. "I'm just in a puddle," he recalled. "I'm just bawling and crying."

Apatow continued, "You're always happy when your kids are doing well and have a job."

Maude Apatow attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California

Mann and Maude have their bonding moments, too, whether they're roller-skating together or sharing the screen. In a May 2018 interview with PEOPLE, the duo opened up about their typical mother-daughter bonding time, which sometimes includes a spa day, but usually revolves around their daily beauty routines.

"On a typical day, she'll come into my room and we'll stand side by side and do makeup together," Mann said. "And talk about whatever and then she'll sneak off into my closet."

When asked what she inherited from her mom, Maude said, "A good sense of humor, her passion … I feel like all of my good qualities."

As Maude's career has skyrocketed, she's had the opportunity to attend numerous red carpets and some of Hollywood's largest events, too. In May 2022, she attended the Met Gala wearing a Miu Miu gown and Cartier jewels . "When I was asked to attend the Met, I was over the moon — I really couldn't believe it," she told Vogue.

Iris Apatow, 20

Iris Apatow attends a photocall for "The Bubble," hosted by Netflix, at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on March 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

Iris Apatow was born on Oct. 12, 2002, in Los Banos, California. She graduated from the Crossroads School, like Maude, and went on to study film at the University of Southern California, according to Flaunt magazine.

Just like her older sister, Iris also appeared in her father's movies when she was a kid. She starred alongside Maude in Knocked Up and Funny People, with the real-life sisters playing fictional sisters in both films. She also appeared in several episodes of the Netflix series Love from 2016 to 2018, and later appeared in the star-studded The Bubble, which featured her mom and was written and directed by her father.

Judd Apatow, Iris Apatow and Leslie Mann attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Universal Pictures' "Bros" at Regal LA Live on September 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

Outside of her professional life, Iris has made her fair share of headlines for her friendships and romantic relationships: She is best friends with Olivia Rodrigo, with whom she got matching friendship tattoos alongside influencers Charli D'Amelio and Avani Gregg. Iris and Rodrigo spent time together in Europe while Rodrigo was touring internationally. During a March 2022 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Iris revealed that she and Rodrigo are roommates, too.

Iris is also in a relationship with Ryder Robinson — the son of Kate Hudson and ex-husband Chris Robinson. The couple became Instagram official in February 2022 and a source later told PEOPLE that Iris and Robinson had grown up together. "They both live on the westside part of L.A. and grew up there," the insider said. "They both attended the same school in Santa Monica. They've known each other for a while."

