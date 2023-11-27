JUCO defender recaps ‘pretty amazing’ visit to South Carolina

Defensive tackle Jerome Simmons of Bamberg-Ehrhardt and Highland Community College (Kansas) made his first visit to South Carolina as a prospective recruit Saturday night for the Clemson game.

Simmons (6-4, 333) was offered by USC head coach Shane Beamer and defensive line coach Travian Robertson earlier this month, and the next step in the process was for Simmons to make it in for a visit.

“It was pretty amazing. I definitely love the fanbase,” Simmons said. “I talked to Coach Beamer a little bit. He wants me to play the interior, and he would love to have me. It was right before the game, so it really wasn’t a long talk. That was pretty much it. Even though it was an unofficial visit, I got to talk to him before a big game, so I feel like they really want me.”

The Gamecocks took it on the chin from Clemson, losing 16-7 Saturday night and finishing with a 5-7 record for the season. That’s a step back for the program, but Simmons saw a team he thinks will find success in the future.

“It’s a progress that’s happening there right now,” Simmons said. “They are going to be a pretty good team down the road.”

In particular, Simmons liked what the Gamecocks were doing on defense.

“I love it. I like a three-man front,” he said. “That’s pretty much what I did in high school, so I can definitely fit in with a three-man front.”

Simmons unofficially visited Coastal Carolina last week and Kansas State unofficially earlier in November. Because he will not be signing until February, he plans to use December and January for getting in his official visits.

“I’m about to get ready to take some more visits,” Simmons said. “I’ve got a visit coming up with Louisiana-Lafayette this weekend coming up, an official visit. Most of my official visits will be in January because I’ll be committing in February.”

Simmons said he’ll definitely return to USC for an official visit before making his decision, and he’s got the Gamecocks high up on his list right now.

“They are still in there at the top because it’s closer to home,” Simmons said. “Coastal Carolina is one of the top ones, too. It’s out of them two right now, Coastal and South Carolina right now.”

Some of his other offers are Georgia, Marshall, Jacksonville State, Mississippi State, Charlotte, Akron and McNeese State.

Simmons completed his two seasons of competition at Highland 50 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.