Jubin Nautiyal Surprises His Fan and Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Winner Himani Bundela

Himani Bundela was declared the first Rs 1 crore winner on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Now, singer Jubin Nautiyal met Bundela, who also happens to be his fan at her place in Agra.

The visually impaired young teacher from Agra became the first crorepati of KBC 13 on September 1, and it was her dream to meet Nautiyal. She sent him a voice message post winning the show. Touched by her innocence, Nautiyal decided to surprise her. The surprise was planned with the help of Himani’s sister and Jubin’s team went ahead and made all the arrangements.

Jubin said, “I was really touched when Himani sent me a voice note post the show and I knew it then that we had to meet her. When I met Himani in person, the vibes were so warm and pure love was all I received from her and her family. It’s unexplained happiness that I feel when I get to meet and interact with fans like her. They are the future of our country and I’m so glad to see such brilliant minds come from all parts of India. Their affection and love is what gives me purpose to do more and spread love”.

Jubin posed as a journalist and visited her house in Agra. While she spoke about her desire to meet Jubin and sang one of her favourite songs, “Khushi Jab Bhi Teri”, the singer surprised her as he broke into a song mid-interview and she realised it was her idol sitting right beside her. What followed was an emotional moment as he sang “Khushi Jab Bhi Teri” and she just couldn’t believe it.

After her winning stint, Himani had told News18 that she has been a big fan of the show and always wanted to be on TV. “I’ve been trying for KBC since 2009. I may have been 13-14 or a couple of years younger. Back then, it was the message system but somehow I could not get through. When the registration system started on the show via the app in 2019, I thought this was authentic. This time I finally made it. I never felt like not trying for it anymore even though I failed over the years. I was disappointed and doubt did shadow my mind but when I started receiving pre-registration messages, it boosted my confidence further,” she said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here